Gallery of Dreams reopens in Sharon

Victoria Morse, director of Gallery of Dreams

Robin Roraback

Victoria Morse, director of Gallery of Dreams, welcomes those interested in local arts — and artists who create it — to 156 Gay St. in Sharon.Look for a sign at the side of the road and art on the front porch.

In the light-filled parlor room of the gallery, complete with a comfortable couch, Morse warmly greeted visitors and invited them to browse the art in the two intimate exhibit spaces. Morse’s posture revealed her life as a dancer

Morse’s husband, artist Bruce Morse, founded the gallery that he and Victoria ran together for many years. When he died in 2021, Victoria temporarily closed the gallery.

In the summer of 2024, she was ready to reopen. “Last year, I did tag sales and invited friends to join. Then we said, ‘Let’s have a pop-up shop.’”She liked it so much that she decided to reopen the gallery with an inaugural show on Aug. 29, 2025.

With partners and artists Katherine Grealish, Jane Capellaro and Harper Blanchet, who painted walls and worked out new lighting, she readied the gallery rooms.

The inaugural show features sculpture, collage, pottery, painting and jewelry, all from local artists. On display are work by her partners, as well as pieces by Cassandra, Karen and Scott Culbreth, Victoria and her late husband Bruce, Kara O’Neill, Tina Riley, and Diane and Joel Schapira.

Morse described the immediate rewards. “As I was putting together this show, it struck me how much joy and love artists put into their art and how much dedication they have.”

Morse sees putting up shows as “creating a story.I lay it out and see how things fit together.”

The next show will open Oct. 31 and will be a mix of work from new artists and new work from the artists of the inaugural show.

Morse said she is happy to look at portfolios. “I am looking for artists, crafts people, jewelry makers and unusual things.” She invites artists who might want to exhibit, or anyone with questions, to call her at 860-671-4651. A website is coming soon.

Gallery of Dreams is open Friday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Joan Jardine

Joan Jardine

TORRINGTON — Joan Jardine, 90, of Mill Lane, passed away at home on Oct. 23, 2025. She was the loving wife of David Jardine.

Joan was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Throop, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph and Vera (Ezepchick) Zigmont.

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

A Celebration of Life for Carol Kastendieck will be held on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Salisbury, 30 Main St., Salisbury, Connecticut.

Día de los Muertos marks a bittersweet farewell for Race Brook Lodge

The ofrenda at Race Brook Lodge.

Lety Muñoz

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield will celebrate the Mexican Day of the Dead: El Día de los Muertos.

Mexican Day of the Dead takes place the first weekend of November and honors los difuntos (the deceased) with ofrendas (offerings) on an altar featuring photos of loved ones who have passed on. Elements of earth, wind, fire and water are represented with food, papel picada (colorful decorative paper), candles and tequila left for the beloved deceased. The departed are believed to travel from the spirit world and briefly join the living for a night of remembrance and revelry.

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

Canyon de Chelly (1904) – Seven Navajo riders on horseback

Edward S. Curtis

At a time when questions of representation, cultural legacy and historical narratives are at the forefront of public conversation, the Norfolk Library’s upcoming screening of the award-winning documentary “Coming to Light” offers a timely opportunity for reflection.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m., and will include a post-screening discussion with the film’s director, Lakeville resident Anne Makepeace.

