Race for CT’s 5th House District gets crowded with candidates

Left, U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes shakes hands with Will Vincent in a 2025 visit to Cornwall Consolidated School. Right, Chris Shea is the newest Republican to enter the race for the 5th District.

Photos by Riley Klein and from Chris Shea Campaign Video

As of Feb. 1, six candidates have entered the 2026 election for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District

Incumbent Congresswoman Jahana Hayes will face at least two newcomers in a Democratic primary: Winter Solomita and Jackson Taddeo-Waite.

So far, three Republicans have declared for the race: Chris Shea, Jonathan De Barros and Michele Botelho.

The primary elections for each party will take place Aug. 11, and the general election will be Nov. 3.

Democrats

Hayes, who was a history teacher in Waterbury before taking office in January 2019, is seeking her fifth term. She serves on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Her official website, jahanahayes.com, states, “Imagine a future where everyone has healthcare, where no American goes hungry, where every child has access to an excellent public education, and where there is true equity in our society. This is the future that Jahana is fighting to create.”

By the end of 2025, Hayes reported $910,655.30 in campaign contributions, according to Federal Election Commission data.

Solomita, of Waterbury, does not have an official campaign website. A social media search indicates she is 25 years old.

Taddeo-Waite, of Washington Depot, does not have an official campaign website or discoverable social media presence.

Neither Solomita nor Taddeo-Waite have reported any campaign contributions to the FEC.

Republicans

Botelho, of Danbury, lists her experience as an educator, paralegal and mother. Her campaign website, michelebotelhoforcongress.com, states, “In my campaign for Congress, I’ll be offering solutions, guided by my faith, fidelity to freedom and conservative values.” By the end of 2025, Botelho reported $30,945 in campaign contributions.

De Barros, of Plymouth, is running under the slogan “Flip the 5th Red,” per his campaign website, debarrosforcongress.org. He cites experience as a community leader and youth mentor and lists securing the border, criminal justice reform and Second Amendment rights among his top issues. His campaign committee is based in Terryville, and he reported raising $13,791.52 by the end of 2025.

Shea, of Cheshire, was the most recent candidate to enter the race. He is a retired Navy SEAL and current firefighter in North Haven. His website chrissheaforcongress.com emphasizes his goals of lowering costs, growing wages and protecting America. He has not yet reported fundraising data.

Hayes narrowly defeated George Logan (R) in the two most recent elections. Logan has not filed to run in 2026.

Classifieds - February 5, 2026

Classifieds - February 5, 2026

Help Wanted

PART-TIME CARE-GIVER NEEDED: possibly LIVE-IN. Bright private STUDIO on 10 acres. Queen Bed, En-Suite Bathroom, Kitchenette & Garage. SHARON 407-620-7777.

The Scoville Memorial Library: is seeking an experienced Development Coordinator to provide high-level support for our fundraising initiatives on a contract basis. This contractor will play a critical role in donor stewardship, database management, and the execution of seasonal appeals and events. The role is ideal for someone who is deeply connected to the local community and skilled at building authentic relationships that lead to meaningful support. For a full description of the role and to submit a letter of interest and resume, contact Library Director Karin Goodell, kgoodell@scovillelibrary.org.

Legal Notices - February 5, 2026

Legal Notices - February 5, 2026

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0307 by Amber Construction and Design Inc for vertical expansion of a nonconforming structure at 120 Wells Hill Road, Lakeville, Map 36, Lot 09 per Section 503.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The Owners of the property are Joseph Edward Costa and Elyse Catherine Nelson. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Putting a stamp on Norfolk

Putting a stamp on Norfolk

Antonio Alcalá

Provided

As part of the Norfolk Economic Development Commission’s campaign to celebrate the Norfolk Post Office and the three women who run it — Postmaster Michelle Veronesi and mother-and-daughter postal clerks Kathy Bascetta and Jenna Brown — the EDC has invited USPS art director and stamp designer Antonio Alcalá for a visit.

Postage stamps designed by Antonio Alcalá.Provided

The color of music: Sarah Davis Hughes’ ‘The Colorways and the Circle of Fifths’

The color of music: Sarah Davis Hughes’ ‘The Colorways and the Circle of Fifths’
Sarah Davis Hughes demonstrates Colorways, a visualization tool she developed that maps musical notes to colors by aligning the circle of fifths with the color wheel.
L. Tomaino

Artist Sarah Davis Hughes had always loved music, but after winning an accordion from the New England Accordion Connection and Museum in Canaan, that love became a musical journey, ultimately leading to her book “The Colorways and the Circle of Fifths.”

Hughes explained that the idea for the book came after studying with Paul Ramunni of the Accordion Connection for a year. “He introduced a piece of music that I knew well by ear but had never seen written down.” Upon seeing the music, Hughes described a sense of blindness. “The chords looked like thorny blueberry bushes on the page,” she said.

