veterans day

Sharon Center School observes Veterans Day

Sharon Center School observes Veterans Day

Former members of the United States armed forces warmly receive tokens of gratitude from Sharon Central School students during a Veterans Day ceremony held on Monday, Nov. 10.

Alec Linden

SHARON — Sharon Central School students took the lead in welcoming nine of Sharon’s military veterans to the school’s gymnasium for its annual Veterans Day assembly dedicated to honoring the community members who have served the nation.

After SCS pupils and staff filled the gym at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, teacher Jill Pace offered a brief introduction before promptly turning the podium over the student council, whose members handled the morning’s proceedings. Overall, 12 members of the council — Amaira Rashid, Franklin Galvin, Chris Galvin, James Smith, Charlotte Olsen, Jack Flanagan, Sam Norbet, Jack Plouffe, Paige Bailey, Colin Bailey, Eivin Peterson and Guiseppe Socci — took turns leading the assembly through the Pledge of Allegiance, a brief history of the “Star Spangled Banner,” and several encomiums to the veterans in the room.

The servicemen were then called one by one to the stage to briefly share their stories, with several even fielding questions from the enthusiastic crowd of elementary and middle schoolers. Tate Begley shared that he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1994-1998 and was a military police officer on U.S. bases on the west coast.

“How did you become a veteran?” came a voice from the crowd when he opened the floor for questions. “By serving my country,” he replied.

Other questions were slightly less topical. “What’s your favorite food?” asked one student of John Perotti after he had finished explaining the meaning of his decoration from a year spent serving in the Vietnam War. “Burgers!” he replied enthusiastically.

Jim Hutchinson, Bob Loucks, Brian Kenney, Ray Aakjar, and Dave Peterson also detailed their time in service in places like Vietnam, Africa, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

Robert Hock relayed that he had spent 1963 to 1965 in the Navy stationed in Turkey where he “never saw a ship.” Instead, he intercepted communications from communist countries in the Eastern Bloc.

The final veteran to take the podium was Justin Rios, whose daughter sat amongst her peers in the crowd. Rios has been in the Army for 14 years, and was deployed to Iraq and Kuwait. He had a message to the students: “If you see a Vietnam veteran, let them know they’re welcome.”

veterans day

Latest News

Farewell to a visionary leader: Amy Wynn departs AMP after seven years

Farewell to a visionary leader: Amy Wynn departs AMP after seven years
Amy Wynn, who has served as executive director of the American Mural Project in Winsted, has stepped down from her position after seven years with the nonprofit organization.
AMP

When longtime arts administrator Amy Wynn became the first executive director of the American Mural Project (AMP) in 2018, the nonprofit was part visionary art endeavor, part construction site and part experiment in collaboration.

Today, AMP stands as a fully realized arts destination, home to the world’s largest indoor collaborative artwork and a thriving hub for community engagement. Wynn’s departure, marked by her final day Oct. 31, closes a significant chapter in the organization’s evolution. Staff and supporters gathered the afternoon before to celebrate her tenure with stories, laughter and warm tributes.

Keep ReadingShow less
people

Let them eat cake: ‘Kings of Pastry’ screens at The Norfolk Library

Let them eat cake: ‘Kings of Pastry’ screens at The Norfolk Library
A scene from “Kings of Pastry.”
Provided

The Norfolk Library will screen the acclaimed documentary “Kings of Pastry” on Friday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. The film will be introduced by its producer, Salisbury resident Flora Lazar, who will also take part in a Q&A following the screening.

Directed by legendary documentarians D.A. Pennebaker (“Don’t Look Back,” “Monterey Pop”) and Chris Hegedus (“The War Room”), “Kings of Pastry” offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the prestigious Meilleurs Ouvriers de France (Best Craftsmen of France) competition, a prestigious national award recognizing mastery across dozens of trades, from pastry to high technology. Pennebaker, who attended The Salisbury School, was a pioneer of cinéma vérité and received an honorary Academy Award for lifetime achievement.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

A night of film and music at The Stissing Center

A night of film and music at The Stissing Center
Kevin May, left, and Mike Lynch of The Guggenheim Grotto.
Provided

On Saturday, Nov. 15, the Stissing Center in Pine Plains will be host to the Hudson Valley premiere of the award-winning music documentary “Coming Home: The Guggenheim Grotto Back in Ireland.” The screening will be followed by an intimate acoustic set from Mick Lynch, one half of the beloved Irish folk duo The Guggenheim Grotto.

The film’s director, Will Chase, is an accomplished and recognizable actor with leading and supporting roles in “Law & Order,” “The Good Wife,” “Rescue Me,” “Nashville,” “The Deuce,” “Stranger Things” and “Dopesick.” After decades of acting on television and on Broadway, Chase decided to take the plunge into directing his own short films and documentaries.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances