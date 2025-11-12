veterans day

Salisbury honors veterans in snowy ceremony

Salisbury honors veterans in snowy ceremony

Chris Ohmen (left) held the flag while Chris Williams welcomed Salisbury residents to a Veterans Day ceremony at Town Hall Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — About 30 people turned out for the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at Salisbury Town Hall on a cold and snowy Tuesday morning, Nov. 11.

Chris Ohmen handled the colors and Chris Williams ran the ceremony.

Rev. John Nelson from Salisbury Congregational Church gave both an invocation and a benediction. The latter included this:

“We pray that those who have served and those who have died will never have done so in vain/We pray that the commitment of veterans will be an abiding call to resolve our conflicts without resorting to arms/ That one day soon we may mark the war that indeed ends all wars.”

Chris Williams led the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at Salisbury Town Hall on a cold and snowy Tuesday morning, Nov. 11Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

Williams began his remarks by noting that the Veterans Day speech was usually given by the late David Bayersdorfer, who died earlier this year.

“As we honor our veterans today, let’s keep in mind that service comes in many forms. Each role, each job, each post is a vital part of what makes our military the finest in the world.”

Lloyd Wallingford sang “God Bless America” a cappella, with the crowd joining in.

Latest News

Farewell to a visionary leader: Amy Wynn departs AMP after seven years

Amy Wynn, who has served as executive director of the American Mural Project in Winsted, has stepped down from her position after seven years with the nonprofit organization.
When longtime arts administrator Amy Wynn became the first executive director of the American Mural Project (AMP) in 2018, the nonprofit was part visionary art endeavor, part construction site and part experiment in collaboration.

Today, AMP stands as a fully realized arts destination, home to the world’s largest indoor collaborative artwork and a thriving hub for community engagement. Wynn’s departure, marked by her final day Oct. 31, closes a significant chapter in the organization’s evolution. Staff and supporters gathered the afternoon before to celebrate her tenure with stories, laughter and warm tributes.

Let them eat cake: ‘Kings of Pastry’ screens at The Norfolk Library

A scene from “Kings of Pastry.”
Provided

The Norfolk Library will screen the acclaimed documentary “Kings of Pastry” on Friday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. The film will be introduced by its producer, Salisbury resident Flora Lazar, who will also take part in a Q&A following the screening.

Directed by legendary documentarians D.A. Pennebaker (“Don’t Look Back,” “Monterey Pop”) and Chris Hegedus (“The War Room”), “Kings of Pastry” offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the prestigious Meilleurs Ouvriers de France (Best Craftsmen of France) competition, a prestigious national award recognizing mastery across dozens of trades, from pastry to high technology. Pennebaker, who attended The Salisbury School, was a pioneer of cinéma vérité and received an honorary Academy Award for lifetime achievement.

A night of film and music at The Stissing Center

Kevin May, left, and Mike Lynch of The Guggenheim Grotto.
Provided

On Saturday, Nov. 15, the Stissing Center in Pine Plains will be host to the Hudson Valley premiere of the award-winning music documentary “Coming Home: The Guggenheim Grotto Back in Ireland.” The screening will be followed by an intimate acoustic set from Mick Lynch, one half of the beloved Irish folk duo The Guggenheim Grotto.

The film’s director, Will Chase, is an accomplished and recognizable actor with leading and supporting roles in “Law & Order,” “The Good Wife,” “Rescue Me,” “Nashville,” “The Deuce,” “Stranger Things” and “Dopesick.” After decades of acting on television and on Broadway, Chase decided to take the plunge into directing his own short films and documentaries.

