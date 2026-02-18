Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

Linda was active with the Junior League in Houston, Texas, served as Chairperson of the Darien, Connecticut, Green Team for many years and spent many hours helping at the “60+” Senior Center and the Darien Bird Sanctuary. The Town of Darien recognized Jan. 14, 2019, as Linda Goodyear Day for her accomplishments, dedication and loyal service to the town and its environmental causes.

Her other interests included photography and printing in a darkroom she set up at home, growing roses, playing piano, and sewing. Linda loved hosting parties and for decades she and Charlie held a Fourth of July gathering at their home which was the hit of the neighborhood, and was characterized by warm hospitality and Linda’s creative, patriotic outfits.

Charlie and Linda were very active throughout their lives, traveling the world and participating in many sports including alpine skiing, running, hiking, canoeing, biking and tennis.

In 1998, they built a vacation home in Hailey, Idaho, as a family gathering place for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Linda loved the beauty of the mountains and the opportunity to be in nature every day, but she especially loved being the matriarch of her ever-growing family.

Linda was very outgoing, and made new friends all over the world - people were drawn to her lovely smile, generous spirit and witty sense of humor. She was an incredibly caring person with boundless energy, a heart for service and love for others. Even in her final days her nurses and caregivers noted how sweet she was and how much she made them smile.

She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Charlie; her children, Chip (Elizabeth) Goodyear, Jim (Mary) Goodyear and Molly Goodyear; her eight grandchildren; Charlie (Ellen) Goodyear, Adelaide Goodyear & fiance Alastair Sharp, Will (Jenny) Goodyear, Robert (Kacie) Goodyear, Annie (Spencer) Gorham, John Goodyear, Peter Wolter and Ella Wolter; three great-grandchildren, and her nieces Deb (Jim) Edwards, Amy (Bob) Clark and Chris (Ruth) Rees. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Molly Lyles, and her sister, Sally Rees. She leaves behind many other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or a charity of your choice.

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

KENT — A sense of sadness pervaded the town this week as news of the death of Robert (Robbie) Kennedy spread. Kennedy died Monday, Feb. 9, at the age of 71.

Kennedy was a beacon of light, known by legions of citizens, if not personally, but as the guy who could be seen riding his bicycle in all kinds of weather, determined to get to his destination; yet always taking the time for a wave. Kennedy faced challenges, but there were no barriers when it came to making an impact on all who knew him.

Roberta Katherine Stevens

CANAAN — Roberta Katherine (Briggs) Stevens, 86, of 99 South Canaan Rd. died Feb. 11, 2026, at Sharon Hospital. Roberta was born on March 7, 1939, in Sharon, daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Penny) Briggs.

Roberta has been a life-long area resident. She studied pediatric nursing at St. Margaret’s in Albany, New York and worked as a pediatric nurse. After leaving nursing Roberta was a cook at the Maplebrook School in Amenia. Her love for children extended to Roberta establishing a daycare out of her own home for many years. She loved collecting and displaying her dolls for the community. She would take her dog on walks to listen to the church bell ringing. Roberta’s greatest joy came as she helped take care of her grandchildren. That opportunity provided Roberta with some of her fondest and most precious memories. Roberta is remembered as a person who always had a story to tell...and a helping hand to lend. Always one to stay active, Roberta became the President of the Resident’s Council of The Geer Health and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan.

Tilden W. Southack

SHARON — Tilden W. Southack Jr. a longtime resident of Sharon passed Feb. 13, 2026, peacefully, hand in hand with the person he cared about most, Karlee McGhee and a couple of his employees and friends.

He was born May 25, 1950, the son of Jean (Bunny) Southack and Tilden Southack, and brother to Barbara (Bobby) Southack and Sally Southack.

