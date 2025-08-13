Kim Roberta Andrews

SHARON — Kim Roberta Andrews, aged 70, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2025, at her home in Sharon.

Kim was born on Feb. 19, 1955, to Robert and Thelma Andrews in Huntington, New York.

She had a loving and happy upbringing alongside her brother, Kevin.Kim loved boating with her father, horseback riding and lived a happy childhood. She met the love of her life in 1982, William Marshall.They relocated to Connecticut in 1986.

Kim and Bill were the caretakers of the Holly House Museum for many years until Bill’s passing in 2007.

Eventually Kim moved to Sharon where she has resided for over ten years.

Kim loved her garden, feeding the hummingbirds, reading and painting.

She is survived by her brother, Kevin, and sister-in-law, Anne, her nephew, Christoper and wife, Amanda, niece Amanda and husband, Daniel, and nephew, Justin.

She loved the stars, astrology and sci-fi movies.She loved the holidays, loved the fall season, the Christmas holidays and above all Christmas music.

She loved to laugh.Kim is now at peace with her life partner, Bill. The stars and heavens just became brighter.

She will be missed. This obituary was lovingly composed by her beloved family.

A graveside service and burial took place on Aug. 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Salisbury Cemetery, Undermountain Road, Salisbury, CT. Pastor Jan Brooks officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family, plant a tree in Kim’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

