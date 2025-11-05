ljmn media

Lakeville Journal, Millerton News appoint new executive editor

Lakeville Journal, Millerton News appoint new executive editor

Christian Murray, the new executive editor of The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News.

Nathan Miller

FALLS VILLAGE — The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News, published by LJMN Media, Inc., welcomed Christian Murray as executive editor in October.

Murray, a veteran journalist who founded and led the Queens Post in New York City, brings deep experience in community news and newsroom management, as well as in business and finance reporting.

He joins the newsroom after serving as the managing editor at Schneps Media, a New York City-based company that publishes amNY, Queens Courier, Brooklyn Paper, Bronx Times and other local news outlets.

He joined Schneps in December 2022, after selling the Queens Post — a collection of hyperlocal news sites that he founded including Sunnyside Post, Astoria Post, and Jackson Heights Post. The sites became a model for neighborhood journalism in the borough of Queens.

“I’m thrilled to join The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News,” Murray said. “I’ve always believed that strong local journalism builds strong communities, and I look forward to continuing that tradition here in Northwest Connecticut and Dutchess County.”

“Christian is a proven builder of local news organizations and a champion for community reporting,” said James Clark, CEO and Publisher. “His leadership and experience will strengthen our newsroom and help advance our mission to provide essential journalism for Northwest Connecticut and New York’s Harlem Valley.”

Early in his career, he was a political reporter with Newsday and a business reporter with Reuters. Murray, who is originally from New Zealand, holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. After living in New York City for 25 years, he moved to Northwest Connecticut in 2022.

Murray can be reached at christianm@lakevillejournal.com.

ljmn media

Latest News

Transfer Station gets grant for ‘pay as you throw’ garbage plan

Transfer Station gets grant for ‘pay as you throw’ garbage plan
The Salisbury-Sharon transfer station.
Patrick L. Sullivan
The application estimates a UBP (unit-based pricing) model at the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station will lower waste yields by 25-40% in the two towns

SALISBURY/SHARON — The governor’s office announced on Oct. 29 that the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station will receive a state grant to implement a unit-based pricing system —known as UBP or “pay as you throw” — and expand its composting operations.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) awarded the transfer station $266,692 through its Sustainable Materials Management grant program. The funds will support a gradual, three-phase transition to a pay-per-bag model to replace the current $150 flat fee paid by households. Both the Salisbury and Sharon selectboards endorsed the application when it was submitted in June.

Keep ReadingShow less
waste management

Whistle Pig Books welcomes readers in North Canaan

Whistle Pig Books welcomes readers in North Canaan

Emily Peterson, left, and her father, Thom Wilson, are on a mission to rescue secondhand books and match them with new readers — turning old pages into new adventures.

lauren killawee

NORTH CANAAN — Father and daughter team Thom Wilson and Emily Peterson were excited to open their new business, “Whistle Pig Books,” at 62 Main St. in North Canaan on Oct. 11.

The duo shares a lifelong love of books. “For years I’ve dreamed of creating a space to share my love of literature, after retirement,” Wilson said. “The opportunity presented itself earlier than we imagined and we took the leap together.”

Keep ReadingShow less
business

Astronomy Night at CCS

Astronomy Night at CCS
Tricia Collins

A group of 14 Cornwall Consolidated School students gazed into outer space Tuesday, Oct. 28, during Middle School Astronomy Night. Science teacher Joe Markow reported that 6th graders studying the properties of light looked at Saturn, the moon and the Andromeda galaxy through a reflector telescope. Constellations were identified including Ophiuchus, Andromeda, Cassiopeia, Cygnus and Pegasus. Several meteors were spotted, giving 5th graders a chance to compare and contrast stars and shooting stars.

education

Kent P&Z takes action to resolve downtown parking problem

Kent P&Z takes action to resolve downtown parking problem

Kent town workers install a “no parking” sign Monday, Oct. 27.

Ruth Epstein

KENT — After two years of complaints from neighbors, the Kent Planning and Zoning Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order directing Motoriot, an auto business located at 21 Bridge St., to stop its employees from parking their vehicles on public streets such as Elizabeth Street.

The order stems from repeated violations of the company’s zoning permit, which requires employees and customer vehicles to be parked on the business property. Residents living nearby say the overflow of vehicles has made their street unsafe and created traffic hazards.

Keep ReadingShow less
kent p&z