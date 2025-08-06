Police Blotter: Troop B

crime

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Near head-on ends in minor sideswipe

David Wright, 55, of West Stockbridge, Massachusetts was traveling east on Lower Road in North Canaan on the afternoon of July 26 when, rounding a curve, he saw another car, a Honda CRV EX driven by Deborah Mark, 82, of Lakeville, encroaching in his lane. Wright swerved to avoid a head-on collision, but Mark’s CRV sideswiped his Ram 1500. Neither driver was injured, and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. Mark was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Damage to covered bridge

Sometime before 10 a.m on July 29, an unknown vehicle struck and damaged the overhead timbers on the West Cornwall covered bridge. There were no witnesses and no physical evidence was left behind to identify the vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Coretto No. 1275 at Troop B, 860-626-1820.

Driver runs off road

On the evening of July 29, William Crispin, 27, of West Hartford was traveling south on Route 63 near the intersection with North Goshen Road when he veered off the road, crashing in a ditch. He was not injured, but the Ford F350 Super Duty he was driving was disabled and had to be towed from the scene. Crispin was issued verbal warning for failure to maintain lane.

Protective order violation arrest

On July 30 at about 3 a.m., troopers arrested Joshua Duplessis, 53, with no stated address, at a location in North Canaan for criminal violation of a protective order. Duplessis was issued a $5,000 cash bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on July 30.

Accident yields illegal weapon arrest

On the evening of July 31, Matthew Darling, 26, of Millerton, New York, was driving south on Route 361 in Sharon during wet weather when he lost control of his vehicle, a Ram 150, and swerved across the northbound lane and off the road. Darling was uninjured, but the vehicle was disabled. Upon investigating the accident, troopers observed a large, unconcealed knife in the driver’s side door compartment, and arrested him for illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. Darling was issued a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Aug. 13.

