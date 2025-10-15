Rowing to recovery: Healing journey begins with shared strokes
What began as a frightening common experience has brought together a group of residents who have achieved an amazing feat.
In 2004, Noreen Driscoll needed to do something to remember the friends she had lost to cancer and help others facing the disease. She’d held some memorials but decided to do more. She applied for and received a $5,000 Peloton Award for $5,000 and used that money to create Women Enduring Cancer, which transitioned into the Tri-State chapter of We Can Row.
Originally eight women signed up to row every week from May to October. The activity has been embraced by dozens of women over the past 20 years.
“There are so many benefits to rowing,” said Driscoll. “And being with people who are literally in the same boat with whom you can share stories is wonderful.”
Meeting with several of the members last week, the humorous banter was contagious; sometimes even irreverent. They can now joke about their diagnoses and as Juliet Moore said, she was originally turned down when she wanted to participate, but was told she didn’t qualify. “Then I had my first bout, and someone tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Now you qualify.’”
Over the years, the women, most of whom had never before rowed, have participated in several regattas, but on Oct. 18, they are heading to one of the most prestigious, and grueling of them all — the Head of the Charles in Boston.
The event is organized by the Survivor Rowing Network, coordinated with the Head of the Charles Regatta giving an opportunity for cancer survivors to row at the regatta in the Survivor Rowing Exhibition. This race is not restricted to women, so there are men among the eight who will be rowing the distance of 4,702 meters. Silvia Mueller contacted the network and received the information. The team applied and was accepted.
Donna DiMartino is proud of the group’s participation in regattas, saying “We have a lot of experience to give.”
Also rowing will be Ben Freund, the first male to join the group. He suggested to his cousin Jacolyn Brown that she consider becoming part of the team and she has since become an active member. “It’s been so much fun,” she said. “At first, I was scared out of my wits, but now I find it exhilarating. We don’t sit around and talk about cancer. We laugh a lot.”
When Freund was diagnosed, he was first tapped to help carry the boat from the boathouse to the water. “Now that they accept men, I broke the glass ceiling,” he said.
Everyone in the group made mention of Washinee Lake on which they row and the magical powers it seems to hold for them. Moore, who is not among those going to Boston, described the beauty of the lake when the sun is setting and an eagle is spotted flying overhead.
She became a bit teary, saying, “This is the most incredible support group. They are such an important part of my life. I think of who we are and what we’ve done. We are there for each other 24/7.
Pauline Moore, who also is not taking part, described the overwhelming feeling of coming down the path and first seeing the lake. “It’s so inviting and encouraging.”
The idol of the team is Cicily Hajek, who will be rowing at age 84. She is ranked third in the world of rowers in her age bracket. Her determination and enthusiasm are evident from the many races she’s been in.
Others who have been central to the program are Carl Jenter, who lost his wife to cancer and has been a loyal driver of the motorized launch that accompanies the boat out on the water, and Dick Curtis, who coached the women for years.
The team is deeply indebted to Salisbury School for providing use of the boathouse and shell. In a note of thanks by member Jean Anderson, she said, “This isn’t a team that any of us tried out for. We individually showed up with our scars and our fears and our dreams. And you have provided us with a few hours each week of tranquility from our lives, our jobs and from cancer. The lake is teaching us to be whole again, reminding us to take it all in. It is all too perfect — really. We are very grateful.”
Driscoll, who is on vacation, wrote a note to the team. “To say that I am proud is truly an understatement. It’s more like I am overwhelmed with what a tiny spark of memories of some of my dearly lost friends has grown into. But the loss of those special friends has generated something that was unfathomable as I was going through my grieving stage. It has become a group of friends, and family support members, who truly embody the spirit of survivorship. The strength that we all get from each other is what carries this group forward on the lake, and in our personal lives and friendships that have been formed through WCR.”
The team will be made up of DiMartino, Mueller, Michael Kelly, Freund, Brown, Shelly Whitbeck Pope, Hajek and Anderson. Anne Kelly is coach and coxswain.
Those interested in learning more about We Can Row can go to rowstrong.org.
LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George R. DelPrete for 62 years.
Mrs. DelPrete was born in Burlington, Iowa, on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late George and Judy Meyers. She lived in California for a time and had been a Lakeville resident for the past 55 years.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, George, include son, George R. DelPrete II, daughter, Jena DelPrete Allee, and son Stephen P. DelPrete. Grandchildren; Trey, Cassidy, and Meredith DelPrete, Jack, Will and Finn Allee, and Ali and Nicholas DelPrete.
A Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary’s Church, Lakeville, on Saturday, Oct. 4. May she Rest in Peace.
Ryan Funeral Home, 255 Main St., Lakeville, is in care of arrangements.
To offer an online condolence, please visit ryanfhct.com
SHARON — Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti, daughter of George and Mabel (Johnson) Wilbur, the first girl born into the Wilbur family in 65 years, passed away on Oct. 5, 2025, at Noble Horizons.
Shirley was born on Aug. 19, 1948 at Sharon Hospital.
She was raised on her parents’ poultry farm (Odge’s Eggs, Inc.).
After graduating from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, she worked at Litchfield County National Bank and Colonial Bank.
She married the love of her life, John, on Aug. 16, 1969, and they lived on Sharon Mountain for more than 50 years.
Shirley enjoyed creating the annual family Christmas card, which was a coveted keepsake.She also enjoyed having lunch once a month with her best friends, Betty Kowalski, Kathy Ducillo, and Paula Weir.
In addition to John, she is survived by her three children and their families; Sarah Medeiros, her husband, Geoff, and their sons, Nick and Andrew, of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Shelby Diorio, her husband, Mike, and their daughters, Addie, Lainey and Lyla, of East Canaan, Connecticut,Jeffrey Perotti, his wife, Melissa, and their daughters, Annie, Lucy and Winnie, of East Canaan. Shirley also leaves her two brothers, Edward Wilbur and his wife Joan, and David Wilbur; two nieces, three nephews, and several cousins.
At Shirley’s request, services will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Sharon Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 283, Sharon, CT 06069.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
MILLERTON — Veronica Lee “Ronnie” Silvernale, 78, a lifelong area resident died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut. Mrs. Silvernale had a long career at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, where she served as a respected team leader in housekeeping and laundry services for over eighteen years. She retired in 2012.
Born Oct. 19, 1946, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Bradley C. and Sophie (Debrew) Hosier, Sr. Following her graduation from high school and attending college, she married Jack Gerard Silvernale on June 15, 1983 in Millerton, New York. Their marriage lasted thirty-five years until Jack’s passing on July 28, 2018.
Ronnie is survived by her daughter, Jaime Silvernale (Wm. MacDaniel, Sr.) of Millerton, her beloved grandson, Wm. MacDaniel, Jr.; two special nieces, Shannon and Rebecca and a special nephew Sean Hosier. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Bradley C. Hosier, Jr. and her dear friend Ruth Fullerton of Millerton.
Visitation was private. A celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Ronnie’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s artistic director, is delighted to announce the start of this musical organization’s 22nd year of operation. The group’s first concert of the season will feature Latin American early chamber music, performed Oct. 18 and 19, on indigenous Andean instruments as well as the virginal, flute, viola and percussion. Gevert will perform at the keyboard, joined by Chilean musicians Gonzalo Cortes and Carlos Boltes on wind and stringed instruments.
This concert, the first in a series of nine, will be held on Oct. 18 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, and Oct. 19 at Trinity Church in Lakeville.
For those unfamiliar with Crescendo, the award-winning organization was founded in 2003 and brings lesser-known works from the Renaissance and Baroque periods — along with contemporary fusion pieces — to new life. Its performances often blend classical composition with nontraditional instrumentation for a refreshing new take on an established body of work.
Gevert, who is German, Chilean and American, is a conductor, keyboardist and musical scholar. As the multi-national, multi-lingual (German, Spanish and English) creative director, she is a veritable whirlwind of talent, professionalism and inspiration who conceives of new musical treats for her audiences. She also hires and nourishes local talent, sources internationally known vocal and instrumental professionals, and provides her audiences with well-researched program notes for each concert, packaged in lush, full-color programs that resemble illuminated manuscripts.
“It is the excitement about and dedication to the music, along with the prerequisite vocal and instrumental talent, that characterizes a Crescendo member,” said Gevert. “I don’t care about things like how old or young you are or where you’re from — it’s all about bringing these performers together to provide unforgettable musical experiences for its audiences.”
“Traditional audiences for classical music performances tend to skew older,” Gevert continued. “For that reason, I’ve embarked on an effort to reach younger listeners, and have done things like taken a Crescendo choral group to perform at Housatonic Regional High School. I’ve also launched an effort to recruit and train young singers in Baroque singing techniques so they can perform with our existing choral group.”
The upcoming 2025-26 season includes, among other performances, a solo recital and benefit concert on Nov. 22 by the international Baroque opera star and countertenor Nicholas Tamagna. The curated program will include works by Handel, Vivaldi, and Monteverdi.
Two dazzling Christmas concerts follow: on Dec. 6 and 7, Crescendo presents J.S. Bach’s “Sweet Comfort” cantata and Mass in G minor, featuring the full chorus and soloists with a period instrument orchestra. On Dec. 21, the annual Holiday Concert will be presented: “A Tapestry of Traditions: Unraveling the History of Christmas Carols,” with the entire Crescendo vocal ensemble and Gevert on organ.
For the full schedule, concerts details and ticket information, visit: www.crescendomusic.org