Coats for Kids

Provided

Members of the Knights of Columbus Berkshire Council No. 1520 distributed coats at the Bitterman Center in North Canaan on Thursday, Nov. 13, for children in Salisbury, North Canaan, Falls Village and Norfolk.
Since 2009, the Coats for Kids Program has provided warm winter coats to children living in cold climates across the United States and Canada. This year 72 coats were distributed for kids in this region. From left: Jerry Baldwin, Steve Allyn, Theresa Grainey and Dave Barger.

Troutbeck hosts mindfulness talk with Dan Harris

Natalia Zukerman

Sascha Lewis (right), Troutbeck’s director of culture and commerce, hosted a conversation with journalist and meditation advocate Dan Harris during a Luminary Series event at Troutbeck in Amenia on Sunday, Nov. 23. Harris, author of the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “10% Happier” and host of the podcast of the same name, led a brief guided meditation before jumping into his intimate chat with Lewis and taking audience questions.

Bridgeport Prep basketball wins 102-90 scorcher in South Kent

Amyre Gray sets up the offense for Bridgeport Prep.

Lans Christensen

KENT — The South Kent School Cardinals hosted Bridgeport Prep Tuesday, Nov. 18 for a prep league basketball game.

These two premiere development programs compete in the New England Prep School Athletic Conference, as well as other leagues. South Kent became NEPSAC AAA champions in 2023.

Housy wraps up fall ball

Riley Klein

Club basketball at the Northstar Sportsplex Fall League in Canton concluded for The Housy Seven on Sunday, Nov. 16. On the team were Housatonic Valley Regional High School players Owen Riemer (above), Anthony Labbadia, Anthony Foley, Simon Markow (below), Henry Berry, Ryan Segalla and Jaxon Visockis. Also on the team were Northwestern Regional High School players Ty Devita and Patrick Rouleau. Coach Dino Labbadia praised the effort of his team and framed the experience as valuable preparation for the upcoming varsity season.

Riley Klein

Kent selectmen begin new term with lengthy to-do list

KENT — With a new Board of Selectmen now in office, members are taking up several ordinance proposals left unresolved by the previous administration.

On Monday, Nov. 10, just days before officially taking office, incoming First Selectman Eric Epstein and incoming Selectman Lynn Harrington met with outgoing officials Marty Lindenmayer and Glenn Sanchez, along with returning Selectman Lynn Mellis Worthington, for a transition meeting.

