Coats for Kids
Provided
Members of the Knights of Columbus Berkshire Council No. 1520 distributed coats at the Bitterman Center in North Canaan on Thursday, Nov. 13, for children in Salisbury, North Canaan, Falls Village and Norfolk.
Since 2009, the Coats for Kids Program has provided warm winter coats to children living in cold climates across the United States and Canada. This year 72 coats were distributed for kids in this region. From left: Jerry Baldwin, Steve Allyn, Theresa Grainey and Dave Barger.
Sascha Lewis (right), Troutbeck’s director of culture and commerce, hosted a conversation with journalist and meditation advocate Dan Harris during a Luminary Series event at Troutbeck in Amenia on Sunday, Nov. 23. Harris, author of the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “10% Happier” and host of the podcast of the same name, led a brief guided meditation before jumping into his intimate chat with Lewis and taking audience questions.
KENT — The South Kent School Cardinals hosted Bridgeport Prep Tuesday, Nov. 18 for a prep league basketball game.
These two premiere development programs compete in the New England Prep School Athletic Conference, as well as other leagues. South Kent became NEPSAC AAA champions in 2023.
The showdown in Kent promised an exciting game with top-tier talent on the court.
Fast-paced action began within the first minutes. Both teams played aggressive, full court defense.
The evenly matched teams kept the scoring difference to within two baskets for most of the first half, which ended with 45-42 in Cardinals’ favor.
Kareem Hopkins scores through contact for South Kent.Lans Christensen
The second half began much the same until Bridgeport took the lead for the first time 56-55 with 15 minutes left. Bridgeport maintained and increased the lead from that point forward.
As the deficit grew to double digits with only one-minute left, Bridgeport’s control of game became evident.
Bridgeport guard Amyre Gray was a true spark plug for the team, both on offense and defense.
Final score was 102-90. Impressive play was shown throughout the game by both teams.
Bryce Bennett defends.Lans Christensen
Club basketball at the Northstar Sportsplex Fall League in Canton concluded for The Housy Seven on Sunday, Nov. 16. On the team were Housatonic Valley Regional High School players Owen Riemer (above), Anthony Labbadia, Anthony Foley, Simon Markow (below), Henry Berry, Ryan Segalla and Jaxon Visockis. Also on the team were Northwestern Regional High School players Ty Devita and Patrick Rouleau. Coach Dino Labbadia praised the effort of his team and framed the experience as valuable preparation for the upcoming varsity season.
Riley Klein
KENT — With a new Board of Selectmen now in office, members are taking up several ordinance proposals left unresolved by the previous administration.
On Monday, Nov. 10, just days before officially taking office, incoming First Selectman Eric Epstein and incoming Selectman Lynn Harrington met with outgoing officials Marty Lindenmayer and Glenn Sanchez, along with returning Selectman Lynn Mellis Worthington, for a transition meeting.
The group reviewed three proposed ordinances that the previous board had intended to bring to a town meeting before the election but could not schedule due to holiday conflicts.
The first, the “Restriction of Commercial Bus Travel” ordinance, calls for banning tour buses from using Bulls Bridge Road and Spooner Hill Road. The measure stems from resident complaints about large commercial vehicles navigating the narrow, winding South Kent Road.
After a New Milford resident raised the issue, New Milford, Kent and state transportation officials have vowed to keep the vehicles — most bound for Club Getaway — off the dangerous stretch of roadway.
The second proposal, the “Placement of Material in the Public Right of Way” ordinance — which Lindenmayer jokingly referred to as the “stuff in the road” ordinance at an earlier meeting — would ban residents and business operators from placing debris or other materials, including leaves and trash, in the roadway unless they are removed immediately.
The third proposal, the “Purchasing Ordinance,” would grant the town sole authority over soliciting bids and contracting for services related to municipal projects.
All three ordinances were the subject of a joint public hearing in September. Since the required two-week period between a hearing and a town meeting vote has lapsed, the new board will need to schedule fresh public hearings if it chooses to advance the proposals.
The officials also discussed the expected passage of a revised statewide housing bill. The original legislation, House Bill 5002, was vetoed by Gov. Ned Lamont in June after sparking sharp debate: affordable housing advocates supported it, while opponents argued it stripped planning and zoning authority from local officials. The revised bill, renumbered 8002, passed the state Senate on Friday, Nov. 14, several days after the transition meeting
Lindenmayer described 8002 as a compromise, though some housing advocates say it lacks the urgency needed to address what the governor has called a “housing crisis.”
With several significant housing proposals before the Planning and Zoning Commission, affordable housing is expected to remain a central issue as the new Board of Selectmen assumes office.