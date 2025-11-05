Tripp wins 25th annual Cannonball Run
Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — Fifty runners participated in the 25th annual Ed McGuire Cannonball Run, a 5-kilometer road race, in Falls Village Saturday, Nov. 1.
The winner was Silas Tripp, of Falls Village, who finished the course in 16 minutes 59 seconds. Tripp is a senior at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
The first female finisher, and seventh overall, was Rachel Molcyk of Goshen at 21:47.
Silas’ mother, Letitia Garcia-Tripp, was the second female finisher and 15th overall at 22:48.
There were high winds Friday night, Oct. 31, and Saturday morning, Nov. 1, resulting in downed trees and power outages. Race organizers had to change the course at the request of the State Police because of trees down and utility line work along Route 7.
The annual race is a fundraiser for the Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department. The proceeds from this year’s race are earmarked for a new ambulance.
The application estimates a UBP (unit-based pricing) model at the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station will lower waste yields by 25-40% in the two towns
SALISBURY/SHARON — The governor’s office announced on Oct. 29 that the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station will receive a state grant to implement a unit-based pricing system —known as UBP or “pay as you throw” — and expand its composting operations.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) awarded the transfer station $266,692 through its Sustainable Materials Management grant program. The funds will support a gradual, three-phase transition to a pay-per-bag model to replace the current $150 flat fee paid by households. Both the Salisbury and Sharon selectboards endorsed the application when it was submitted in June.
Under the new system, residents would pay based on the amount of trash they generate rather than a single flat rate. Smaller households, such as retirees or couples, would pay less, while larger families that produce more garbage would pay more.
Per the application, “the goal of the three-phase process is to gain as much support as possible for the program.”
On Oct. 30, Brian Bartram, manager of the transfer station, said efforts to switch to a UBP system began in 2000 when the proposition was met with community backlash. Another attempt to look into UBP was initiated in the early 2010s, but it didn’t go anywhere, said Bartram.
UBP is controversial because while it brings costs down for some, it will not benefit the larger households who have grown used to the flat rate. There is evidence, though, especially from nearby Massachusetts, that the system lowers overall residential and commercial waste production.
The application estimates a UBP model at the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station will lower waste yields by 25-40% in the two towns, as it has in other Connecticut towns like Woodbury and Guilford/Madison.
Part of the waste reduction comes from diverting food scraps out of the trash. The savings to the town with the program will help further develop the transfer station’s growing composting initiative. Cornwall was also awarded an SMM grant on Oct. 29 in the sum of $15,000 to build its own composting program.
Bartram said the purpose of the phased strategy is to allow for “parachutes” or “fire extinguishers” in case the system proves to be inappropriate for the towns or widely unpopular. In the immediate term, the selectmen have the right to decline the grant money, even though they signed on to the application in the early summer.
Bartram said if the two selectboards choose to accept, the first step will be to compile an advisory committee for the project with members on both sides of the UBP issue.
Once that team is assembled, the first phase will be “groundwork” and will begin with deliberating implementation specifics about pricing, bag distribution andpublic outreach efforts.
As of Monday, both first selectmen expressed enthusiasm at the transfer station’s success with its application and for beginning the initial process.
Following the groundwork stage is the “launch”phase in which the Committee will initiate widespread community engagement as the program kicks off for a mandatory 1-year run, which will have to be approved by both selectboards. The final phase outlined in the application is the “monitoring” phase where feedback and program results are reviewed and the system is streamlined for long term success.
Bartram said he was confident in the plan, but that he understands the difficulty in bringing an unfamiliar program to the transfer station. “I think it’s a good idea but there are so many nuances,” he said. He stated it will be the job of the committee to discern the best way to move forward with a program that could help the state mitigate its waste crisis.
Since the closure of the Materials Innovation and Recycling facility in Hartford in 2022, Connecticut has shipped more than 40% of its municipal and commercial waste to landfills across state borders, which is expensive to the state, towns and ultimately residents.
NORTH CANAAN — Father and daughter team Thom Wilson and Emily Peterson were excited to open their new business, “Whistle Pig Books,” at 62 Main St. in North Canaan on Oct. 11.
The duo shares a lifelong love of books. “For years I’ve dreamed of creating a space to share my love of literature, after retirement,” Wilson said. “The opportunity presented itself earlier than we imagined and we took the leap together.”
A writer himself, Wilson said the project has been a long-time dream.
They chose the name Whistle Pig Books because, “‘Whistle Pig’ is another name for a groundhog or woodchuck. It felt like the perfect mascot for a bookstore because they are such curious creatures. Plus, it is a bit whimsical and a name that makes people smile, and we love that,” Wilson explained.
Almost everything in the store is second-hand, even the books.
“We want books to find new readers and keep circulating, rather than going into a landfill. We find our books everywhere,” Wilson said. They also have a continuous stream of donated books and plenty in storage for the future.
“The front counter was converted from an old bar and is covered in wallpaper that looks like shelves of old books,” Wilson said. “One of our favorite pieces is a table we built out of old dictionaries and encyclopedias.” This table rests beside a cozy armchair, a perfect spot for browsing through books.
At the back of the store there is a carpeted spot with low shelving and books for children.
Wilson and Peterson “hope to host community events and partner with local businesses.” They plan to have author readings and signings and will participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, which celebrates and supports local businesses.
“The overwhelming response since opening has been positive and quite frankly heartwarming,” the pair said. “People have come in with stories about their favorite books and authors. Seeing readers of all ages smile as they discover something on our shelves has made every bit of work worthwhile!”
Whistle Pig Books is open Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit whistlepigbooks.com
A group of 14 Cornwall Consolidated School students gazed into outer space Tuesday, Oct. 28, during Middle School Astronomy Night. Science teacher Joe Markow reported that 6th graders studying the properties of light looked at Saturn, the moon and the Andromeda galaxy through a reflector telescope. Constellations were identified including Ophiuchus, Andromeda, Cassiopeia, Cygnus and Pegasus. Several meteors were spotted, giving 5th graders a chance to compare and contrast stars and shooting stars.
KENT — After two years of complaints from neighbors, the Kent Planning and Zoning Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order directing Motoriot, an auto business located at 21 Bridge St., to stop its employees from parking their vehicles on public streets such as Elizabeth Street.
The order stems from repeated violations of the company’s zoning permit, which requires employees and customer vehicles to be parked on the business property. Residents living nearby say the overflow of vehicles has made their street unsafe and created traffic hazards.
The decision came during a special meeting on Oct. 28, when P&Z members voted by consensus to authorize the enforcement action. The members said Motoriot’s continued street parking left the business out of compliance with its previously approved permit.
Barry Enis of Elizabeth Street, who testified at the meeting, has been vocal about the problem of cars parked in front of his and his neighbors’ properties, and notes that the vehicles leave large puddles of oil and block mailboxes. At one point, tensions between Enis and Motoriot owner Jason Doornick escalated, he said, leading state troopers to intervene at his property.
Alessa Helm, the president of the Homeowners Association at Riverview condominiums on Elizabeth Street, also testified and spoke about the problems she and her fellow condo residents have allegedly had with Doornick. She labeled him “rude and aggressive” when she and others approached and asked to have the vehicles moved.
Helm said cars have blocked a space where a woman parks for easy access to her vehicle for her handicapped husband. Helm also described how on Oct. 28, Motoriot’s employees parked on the southeastern side of Elizabeth Street, causing a traffic jam when the Kent Center School buses were trying to get through.
Darlene Brady, the town clerk who also lives on Elizabeth Street, asked commissioners to review the application and conditions imposed, saying “We need long-term solutions.”
Tai Kern, the town’s land use official, agreed that the commission needed to take action. “I’ve tried for two years to bring him into compliance. The intensity of this business has been misrepresented to the commission.”
Kern pointed out the regulations require all businesses to keep their employees’ and clients’ vehicles parked on their premises, which is being violated. Additionally, on-site car shows were not approved and at least one has been held with notices about others.
“The Planning and Zoning Commission wanted to support a business, but the public seems to be suffering,” said Kern.
Doornick, who said he was unaware of the meeting and did not attend, told The Lakeville Journal on Oct. 28 that he intends to work with the town to resolve the parking issue.
P&Z issued a modified permit in August that was meant to address the parking issue, but during discussions with the Commission that month, Doornick said that since parking on Elizabeth Street was (at that time) unrestricted, his employees had every right to park on the residential street.
The town’s regulations, however, state otherwise, leading First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer to advocate for P&Z as the most effective town body to deal with the issue in an Oct. 21 email to town officials: “Utilizing the enforcement arm of P&Z to address any violations of zoning regulations is a direct approach, but one that has yet to be put in place.”
While the P&Z works to resolve the matter, Lindenmayer has taken action in the short term.On Monday, Oct. 27, the town installed parking ban signs along the northwestern side of Elizabeth Street, from Lane to Bridge streets.
In terms of P&Z, Doornick has 30 days from last Wednesday to appeal to the Zoning Board of Appeals. If the violations continue, it can become a court matter providing the town with greater ability to impose fines.
Lindenmayer talked about the parking ban he instituted, saying Doornick has been discourteous to the neighbors. He said he’ll see to the ban enforcement.
Commissioners agreed with the idea of a cease-and-desist order.
Larry Dumoff said, “He’s out of accordance with the regulations and the town needs to be made aware of it.”
Sarah Chase said, “We’ve given him plenty of time. We need to use the enforcement process,” while Anne McAndrew said he’s acting willfully and unfairly: “They [Motoriot] continue to overstep”.
“It’s time to take action,” Shelby Green said, “The violations are flagrant. We need to address them.”
Doornick said he loved Kent and was raised in the town. He said he understood the cease-and-desist order had to happen.
“It’s a real issue and we take full responsibility for that. What was difficult to hear, however, are the personal comments made about my character and our team.”
He said some of the comments were misleading and that “we always complied when asked to move cars or adjust our operations, even when it required repeated changes. While that’s been challenging, we’ve worked hard to follow every request made of us...Mistakes have been made and we’re committed to correcting every one of them.”
He said the rear of his property is being reevaluated to free up some parking spaces. “This will give us the proper space for our team to ease the strain on the neighborhood.”