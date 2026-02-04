Police Blotter: Troop B

crime

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Salisbury slide out

On the morning of Jan 25, Neve Kline, 18, of Salisbury was driving south on Salmon Kill Road in Salisbury when she lost control of the vehicle while rounding a curve on the snowy road. The Subaru Outback she drove struck a utility pole and sustained disabling damage, and Kline sustained minor injuries and was transported to Sharon Hospital by Salisbury EMS. Kline was ultimately issued an infraction for traveling too fast for conditions.

Two truck collision on Route 44

Around noon on Jan. 26, Deforest Benjamin, 62, and Barrett Wiltsie, 65, both of Cornwall Bridge, were plowing a driveway in a company Ford F-250 Super Duty on Route 44 in Norfolk when they backed into the roadway. While doing so, an oncoming Chevrolet Silverado K1500 struck the rear of the truck. The driver of the Silverado, Richard Peppe, 64, of North Canaan, and a passenger, Daniel Peppe, 31, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, were transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for possible injuries. Benjamin was issued a written warning for unsafe backing for the incident.

Single car accident on snow-packed road

Just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 27, Victoria Grosclaude, 24, of Colebrook was driving west on Route 182 in Norfolk when she slid off the snowy road and into the wire rope guardrail. She was uninjured in the incident but her Subaru Crosstrek was disabled and had to be towed from the scene. The investigating officer issued Grosclaude an infraction for traveling too fast for conditions.

Snowy road accident

On the afternoon of Jan. 27, Keith Bodwell, 43, of West Cornwall was driving north on Route 128 near the intersection with Route 125 in Cornwall when he lost control of his vehicle on the slippery roadway. The car slid off the road and into the wire rope guardrail, sustaining disabling damage. Bodwell reported no injuries from the incident. He was issued an infraction for traveling too fast for conditions.

Post office parking lot mishap

Around noon on Jan. 27, Wayne Collier, 73, of Falls Village was parking in the Falls Village Post Office parking lot when his Dodge Ram 1500 struck a neighboring Subaru Crosstrek owned by Karen Toth, 55, also of Falls Village. He left the scene following the incident. The two drivers ultimately exchanged information and Toth requested that no enforcement action be taken.

Sharon rear-end

On the afternoon of Jan. 29, Ross Rosenberg, 84, of Millbrook, New York was attempting to turn left towards Sharon Health Care Center from Route 343 when he was rear-ended by a trailing vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee driven by Illian Lacey, 19, of Rhinebeck, New York. Lacey reportedly did not see Rosenberg’s turn signal. Neither driver was injured, but Rosenberg’s Toyota Corolla had to be towed from the scene. Lacey was issued a warning for following too closely.

Failure to appear arrest

Just after midnight on Jan. 31, Michael Jardine, 42, of Falls Village was arrested by troopers for failure to appear in the second degree. He was released on a $500 cash bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Feb. 11.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or email editor@lakevillejournal.com

