infrastructure

Water main break disrupts downtown Sharon

Water main break disrupts downtown Sharon

Crews work on a broken water main on the town Green in Sharon on Sunday, Feb. 1.

Ruth Epstein

SHARON — A geyser erupted on the town Green Friday afternoon, Jan. 30, alerting officials to a water main break in the adjacent roadway. Repair crews remained on site through the weekend to fix the damaged line.

About 15 nearby homes lost water service Friday while crews made repairs. Water was restored by Sunday afternoon. The water system is overseen by the town’s Sewer and Water Commission.

With temperatures dipping to the single digits Sunday afternoon, Williston Case of W.B. Case Plumbing & Heating of Sharon oversaw the repairs. He explained that two pipes run side by side — one dating back to 1941 and the other significantly older. After searching for the source of the leak, crews determined the newer pipe had cracked, causing water to bubble out of the ground.

Case said crews were on site Friday night, but it wasn’t until Saturday that the leak was located. The road had to be excavated to a depth of about four to five feet. His crew worked throughout Saturday, and on Sunday, Gallagher Construction of Brewster, New York, joined the effort.

Company owner Chuck Gallagher said his firm specializes in water mains and often assists other contractors with difficult breaks.

“This pipe is an odd size,” Gallagher said, adding that the repair was complicated further by a large rock above the pipe that had to be blasted.

The initial plan was to wrap a sleeve around the damaged pipe, but the unusual pipe size made that approach unworkable.

First Selectman Casey Flanagan said that of the 15 affected dwellings, one was an apartment building with multiple units. On Upper Main Street, the outage extended from the road by the Green to Sharon Methodist Church. On Main Street, it stretched from near West Main Street to the cemetery.

Flanagan said water was delivered to affected households by members of the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department. Residents were also able to refill containers at the firehouse and were offered access to showers at the firehouse, Sharon Hospital and a building owned by the Sharon Playhouse.

Steve Szalewicz, chairman of the Sewer and Water Commission and an affected homeowner, said about 30 of the commission’s 380 customers were impacted. Water testing confirmed there was no contamination.

“The town came together,” Szalewicz said, noting gestures of assistance from various organizations. “It’s a 150-year-old system, so some things break. But we haven’t had a major break in 15 years.”

When water service was restored Sunday afternoon, Flanagan thanked the plumbing companies, the fire department, the Sewer and Water Commission, and Mark Sweeny of V.R.I. Environmental Services for working through harsh conditions, as well as residents “for their patience.”

infrastructure

Latest News

Hayes tours new affordable home in recent visit to Salisbury

Hayes tours new affordable home in recent visit to Salisbury

John Harney, president of the Salisbury Housing Trust, presents Jocelyn Ayer, executive director of the Litchfield County Centers for Housing Opportunity, center, and U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, 5th District, with local maple syrup. Hayes was in Salisbury Thursday to tour one of the trust’s latest houses on Perry Street.

Ruth Epstein

SALISBURY — Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-5) admired the kitchen cabinets, the sunlight streaming through the large windows and an airy room well suited for flexible living space.

She toured the new affordable home at 17 Perry St. on Thursday, Jan. 29. The house, recently completed by the Salisbury Housing Trust, is awaiting a family to call it home. The modular home is one of four erected in Salisbury through the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity’s Affordable Homeownership Program for scattered sites. Houses were also built in Norfolk, Cornwall and Washington.

Keep Reading Show less
affordable housing

Judge throws out zoning challenge tied to Wake Robin Inn expansion

Judge throws out zoning challenge tied to Wake Robin Inn expansion

A judge recently dismissed one lawsuit tied to the proposed redevelopment, but a separate court appeal of the project’s approval is still pending.

Alec Linden

LAKEVILLE — A Connecticut Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Salisbury’s Planning and Zoning Commission challenging a zoning amendment tied to the controversial expansion of the Wake Robin Inn.

The case focused on a 2024 zoning regulation adopted by the P&Z that allows hotel development in the Rural Residential 1 zone, where the historic Wake Robin Inn is located. That amendment provided the legal basis for the commission’s approval of the project in October 2025; had the lawsuit succeeded, the redevelopment would have been halted.

Keep Reading Show less
wake robin inn

A winter visit to Olana

A winter visit to Olana

Olana State Historic Site, the hilltop home created by 19th-century Hudson River School painter Frederic Edwin Church, rises above the Hudson River on a clear winter afternoon.

By Brian Gersten

On a recent mid-January afternoon, with the clouds parted and the snow momentarily cleared, I pointed my car northwest toward Hudson with a simple goal: to get out of the house and see something beautiful.

My destination was the Olana State Historic Site, the hilltop home of 19th-century landscape painter Frederic Edwin Church. What I found there was not just a welcome winter outing, but a reminder that beauty — expansive, restorative beauty — does not hibernate.

Keep Reading Show less
writer's notebook

Housy ski team wins at Mohawk

Housy ski team wins at Mohawk

Berkshire Hills Ski League includes Washington Montessori School, Indian Mountain School, Rumsey Hall and Marvelwood School.

Photo by Tom Brown

CORNWALL — Mohawk Mountain hosted a meet of the Berkshire Hills Ski League Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Housatonic Valley Regional High School earned its first team victory of the season. Individually for the Mountaineers, Meadow Moerschell placed 2nd, Winter Cheney placed 3rd, Elden Grace placed 6th and Ian Thomen placed 12th.

Keep Reading Show less
skiing