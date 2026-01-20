infrastructure

Sharon plans for sidewalk upgrades

Sharon plans for sidewalk upgrades

Roy Seelye, a project manager with Cardinal Engineering, shows diagrams of sidewalks slated for rehabilitation in Sharon during a community informational meeting Thursday, Jan. 15.

Photo by Ruth Epstein

SHARON — Concrete or asphalt? That was the focus of much of the discussion at the community informational meeting Thursday, Jan. 15, about village sidewalks. Concrete appeared to be the material of choice.

Representatives from Cardinal Engineering appeared before an audience of approximately 40 residents to explain plans to rehabilitate sidewalks stretching primarily from the shopping center to Route 343 along Route 41, a distance of about two miles.

Roy Seelye, the senior project manager for the proposal, gave a detailed presentation, noting the town received $1.1 million from the state’s Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP) for the sidewalk upgrade. The town would be responsible for $600,000 to cover the total cost.

The proposed upgrades call for 4-foot-wide sidewalks to replace existing sections that are in poor condition, with widespread cracking, breakage and uneven surfaces that in some areas sit below the roadway.

“Our aim is to maintain the historic character of the area,” Seelye said. “We’re rehabbing what we have. We’re not extending what we have.”

He outlined the method, which would involve excavating one foot down and filling in with bituminous (asphalt) material and crushed stone to prevent further root damage from surrounding trees that are causing the sidewalks to break. “We don’t want to remove any trees because that would have a negative impact.” He said the contractor has to hire an arborist as part of the program.

But Elizabeth Gall, who lives on Main Street, said she was concerned with the honey locust trees whose roots have cracked the sidewalks and asked why the trees aren’t going to be removed since there is a problem. “I have been injured twice on the sidewalk and I could sue. I sued last time,” she said.

First Selectman Casey Flanagan noted the sidewalks are in the state right-of-way, so if the trees die, it becomes the state’s problem. “We have to make sure the trees are OK.”

Seelye said the cost of removing a tree is $7,000.

The discussion then turned to the proposed materials, with several attendees questioning why bituminous asphalt was being recommended over concrete. Seelye said concrete would cost roughly twice as much and require a longer installation period. Using asphalt, he said, the project is expected to take approximately four months to complete.

Several echoed Meg Szalewicz’s sentiment when she said, “I’m very disappointed we’re not doing concrete.” Some suggested using concrete in the center of the Green and asphalt on the outskirts. Selectman Lynn Kearcher asked about the difference in maintenance. Seelye said it would be about the same for both.

Flanagan said the meeting was held so the selectmen could hear public comments, which they will now take into consideration before making any decisions.

Bridge update

The other project discussed was the replacement of the bridge on West Cornwall Road over Pine Swamp Brook. Estimated to be built around 1900, it was last inspected in 1991, said senior project manager Gary Giroux.

Because of its rating, the bridge is eligible to be a Department of Transportation state/local bridge project with the state paying half the cost of the replacement. The new span will be 7 feet wide and 50 feet long and consist of a 14-foot by 8-foot precast concrete rigid frame with a modern metal beam rail.

“It’s a tough site to construct,” said Giroux, “so we’re going to make sure it’s done quickly with minimal disruption.” Therefore, the road will be closed for a period of three to four months. He showed a drawing outlining the two routes of detours.

infrastructure

Latest News

Troopers seize THC products from North Canaan smoke shop

Troopers seize THC products from North Canaan smoke shop

The North Canaan Resident Trooper’s Office shared this image showing the THC products seized from Smoker’s Choice during an unannounced search on Jan. 16.

Photo provided

NORTH CANAAN — Connecticut State Police seized several pounds of illegal THC products from the East Main Street smoke shop Smoker’s Choice during an enforcement action Friday, Jan. 16.

The North Canaan Resident Trooper’s Office announced the following day on Facebook that the search was prompted by reports of underage customers purchasing cannabis products at area stores. Under state law, recreational cannabis may only be sold by licensed dispensaries.

Keep ReadingShow less
police

Illness spike forces Indian Mountain School to cancel classes

Illness spike forces Indian Mountain School to cancel classes

Indian Mountain School is located in Lakeville.

Logo

LAKEVILLE — Indian Mountain School cancelled classes on Tuesday, Jan. 20 due to an uptick in seasonal illness, according to a Monday evening announcement by Kyle Halloran, Assistant Head of School for Student Life.

According to the email, the decision was made to give students and faculty alike time to recover and rest. Halloran noted that the spike appears to be on trend with general virus rates in the state.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Region One basketball takes on Northwestern

Region One basketball takes on Northwestern

The Region One boys basketball team huddles up during a break in the game against Northwestern Thursday, Jan. 15.

Photo by Riley Klein

Middle school basketball players battled on the courts of Northwestern Regional High School in Winsted Thursday, Jan. 15. Region One’s boys and girls teams took on Region Seven in side-by-side games. Region One’s team includes players from Cornwall, Falls Village, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon. Region Seven includes Barkhamsted, Colebrook, New Hartford and Norfolk.

The boys game was won by Region One 62-41. The girls game was won by Northwestern 27-14.

Keep ReadingShow less
basketball

Salisbury reflects on MLK’s enduring message

Salisbury reflects on MLK’s enduring message

Canon Petero Sabune addresses the congregation at St. John’s Episcopal Church Sunday, Jan. 18.

Photo by Patrick l. Sullivan

SALISBURY — St. John’s Episcopal Church marked the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend by welcoming Canon Petero Sabune for a special service on Sunday, Jan. 18, followed by a visit to Salisbury School the next day.

King’s legacy and faith were central themes throughout the service. The first reading featured an excerpt from King’s final book, “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” including the oft-quoted passage: "Returning violence for violence multiples violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”

Keep ReadingShow less
religion