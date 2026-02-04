Norfolk celebrates midwinter

community

Library Events Coordinator Eileen Fitzgibbons explained the symbolism of the spread of nuts, seeds, cheeses and more she had prepared for the occasion.

NORFOLK — With a foot or more of snow on the ground and below-zero wind chills outside, spring felt far off in the Northwest Corner on Saturday. Inside Norfolk Library, however, a small group gathered for a discussion and reflection on the ancient Celtic holiday of Imbolc — a celebration marking the gradual return of light and life at winter’s midpoint.

Norfolk Library staffers Eileen Fitzgibbons and Bina Thomson introduced the holiday during the program on Saturday, Jan. 31, inviting about 10 attendees to meditate on the quiet calm of winter and the imminent vitality of spring.

Now synonymous with the feast day of Ireland’s patroness saint, St. Brigid — a bank holiday in Ireland as of 2022 — Imbolc is one of the four traditional Gaelic festivals originating in pre-Christian Ireland, Scotland and the Isle of Man. Falling roughly halfway between the winter solstice and spring equinox, the ancient Celts viewed the beginning of February as the beginning of the end of winter.

“[Imbolc] reminds us that growth starts long before it is visible,” Fitzgibbons explained to the attentive group as a fire roared in the Library’s ample fireplace.

She said the Gaelic origin of the holiday’s name, Imbolc, means “in the belly,” referencing the beginning of the lambing season in Ireland. Despite the cold, she said, the Celts understood this time of year as a season of “renewal” and “life returning.”

As they listened, guests munched on a spread of sheep’s cheese, seed crackers, nuts, dried apricots and fig jam prepared by Fitzgibbons, and sipped wine, herbal tea and a hibiscus cider punch made by Thomson. Fitzgibbons said each libation and refreshment reflected symbolic food and drink associated with the tradition, which draws on both the ancient festival and its Christianized version, St. Brigid’s Day.

St. Brigid is thought by scholars to correlate with a pagan Irish deity of the same name, associated with metalwork, fire, fertility and midwifery — symbols that remained attached to the saint. Fitzgibbons said the image of both the goddess and saint reconciles the harshness of winter with the gentle promise of spring. “She’s quite a gal,” Fitzgibbons said, drawing laughs from the group.

Both Fitzgibbons and Thomson said they have observed the holiday in their own ways for some time, and that the gathering offered an opportunity to share what they had learned.

Thomson said the practice has helped her “learn how to winter properly.” At the midpoint between the winter solstice and spring equinox, she said, it is a good moment to pause and reflect: “Ok, we’ve made it this far.”.

Norfolk resident Kristin Mudge, who was attending without prior knowledge of the holiday, said she appreciated the perspective. “I love the idea that something is sort of simmering below the surface, and there sure is a lot of surface out there right now,” she said, gesturing at the snowbanks towering outside the window.

After a brief candle-making workshop – candles are another symbol of the holiday – the group regathered to exchange poems. Fitzgibbons and Thomson explained that the holiday is one of introspection and reflection, and that things like exchanging poems, walks in the woods and quality time with friends and family are all suitable “celebrations.”

Thomson led the poetry circle with a composition of her own, a “poem/not-poem” called Imbolc Musings:

“We do not need to rush, we do not need to run. We just need to stop and take notice.”

Help Wanted

PART-TIME CARE-GIVER NEEDED: possibly LIVE-IN. Bright private STUDIO on 10 acres. Queen Bed, En-Suite Bathroom, Kitchenette & Garage. SHARON 407-620-7777.

The Scoville Memorial Library: is seeking an experienced Development Coordinator to provide high-level support for our fundraising initiatives on a contract basis. This contractor will play a critical role in donor stewardship, database management, and the execution of seasonal appeals and events. The role is ideal for someone who is deeply connected to the local community and skilled at building authentic relationships that lead to meaningful support. For a full description of the role and to submit a letter of interest and resume, contact Library Director Karin Goodell, kgoodell@scovillelibrary.org.

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0307 by Amber Construction and Design Inc for vertical expansion of a nonconforming structure at 120 Wells Hill Road, Lakeville, Map 36, Lot 09 per Section 503.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The Owners of the property are Joseph Edward Costa and Elyse Catherine Nelson. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

