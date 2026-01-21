North Canaan looks ahead to full calendar of events

NORTH CANAAN — The North Canaan Events Committee (NCEC) held a meeting Tuesday evening, Jan. 13, to begin mapping out plans for 2026, a year expected to bring expanded programming tied to major national and local milestones.

Christian Allyn, a resident attending the meeting, noted that 2026 will be “a big year with the 250th,” referring to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Jenn Crane, chair of NCEC, said that with a busy regional calendar expected in 2026, the committee wants to be mindful of other towns’ events to avoid scheduling conflicts. She stressed that the discussion was informal and not a formal meeting.

The meeting went on to discuss more than 20 area events, and some of the highlights include:

The George Washington’s Birthday Ball, scheduled for Feb. 21 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre. The event, hosted by Friends of the Canaan History Center, will feature live music by Relatively Sound, with “small bites” provided by Freund’s Farm. Guests will also be greeted by costumed historical figures circulating throughout the evening, wearing period attire on loan from Sharon Playhouse. Tickets are $50 per person.

The event will also feature a “Tipple Table,” a colonial-era tradition offering George Washington’s beer recipe brewed by Norbrook Farm Brewery, along with wine from Land of Nod Vineyard & Winery.

In March, the annual Egg Hunt is scheduled for March 28 at Lawrence Field. Town Clean Up Day will follow on April 25 in recognition of Earth Day.

In May, NCEC will assist the Friends of Douglas Library with their annual plant sale, and the first vendor market of the year is planned for Sunday, May 31.

June will feature cemetery tours and Summer Talks presented by the Falls Village–Canaan Historical Society. On June 13, the Canaan History Center will reenact the raising of the Liberty Pole on the Corner Green, adjacent to Bunny McGuire Park, with hot dogs and apple pie served. NCEC will also spearhead the Community Tag Sale on Father’s Day weekend, June 20–21.

Summer programming continues in July with the return of Summer Nights of Canaan, including a carnival, fireworks and parade. The Bitterman Center will host a dinner featuring traditional colonial foods.

Canaan Railroad Days will take place Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, highlighting the town’s locomotive history with events centered around the Canaan Union Depot.

A car show is planned for September at North Canaan Elementary School. Crane said organizers have also asked NCEC to coordinate a vendor fair in conjunction with the event.

Pumpkin Fest and the annual scarecrow contest are scheduled for October. The Calico Fair will be held the first Saturday in November at Pilgrim House, followed by Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.

The holiday season begins the Sunday after Thanksgiving with Winter Fest’s Parade of Lights. A vendor market will be held at the elementary school prior to the parade.

December planning includes the annual holiday house decorating, business window painting and Letters to Santa programs.

Concluding the meeting, NCEC Chair Jenn Crane said, “So, now it is all about filling these events and collaborations.” She added that volunteers are needed to support the events and prevent cancellations.

For more information visit www.northcanaaneventscommittee.org