Chocolate Fest delivers sweet success in Kent

KENT — Calorie counting was put aside on Wednesday, Feb. 11, as the Kent Center School Scholarship Fund held its 29th annual Chocolate Fest.

When the event opened, a line was nearly out the door as participants readied to fill a plate of confectionary treats not only to satisfy a sweet tooth, but help local students offset some college costs.

For $5, patrons could fill a red paper plate from a huge assortment of mouth-watering cookies, candies, brownies, chocolate-covered pretzels and more, all donated by individuals and local businesses. For an extra fee, fest-goers could have a skewer of fresh fruit or marshmallows soaked under a fountain of sweet liquid, with the treat resulting in a sea of chocolate-covered faces.

As would be expected, the room was filled with abundant smiles as folks of all ages indulged, with several comments about the joys of chocolate being heard.

The event was the brainchild of the late Charlotte Lindsey, who served on the board of directors of the fund. She had lived in Maine for a time, had seen such a fundraiser there and proposed it be tried. It found immediate success and has become a tradition since its inception.

Tim Paradise, who moved to Kent with his family seven years ago and whose daughter Emily is in kindergarten, said, “We came last year and really enjoyed it. And my daughter loves chocolate.”

Board member Debbie Moerschell, who was busy wrapping plates in plastic bags, said her daughter was a recipient of the scholarship. “We are very grateful. It helped tremendously.”

Christina Memoli was there with her 9-year-old son Rowan. “He was excited to find my photo on the poster that showed scholarship winners,” she said. “I received one from 1995 to 1998. I absolutely support this event every year. And everyone loves chocolate.”

Well, not everyone. Nine-year-old Kaelyn Saunders is not a fan. She scouted out items, such as a lollipop and pretzel, to eat. “She’s never liked chocolate,” said her mother Marci Saunders, the school’s physical education teacher. “When she filled a plate, I told her to be sure to get something her mother would like,” she said with a smile.

Board members Carol Spelbos and Lee Sohl are the main organizers of the fest. Spelbos expressed her gratitude to the many businesses who contributed items, which included B.D. Provisions, Wilson’s, 45 on Main, Kent Kitchen, Cozzy’s, Old Oak Tavern, Bulls Bridge Inn, Marvelwood School, Kent School students, South Kent School, Swyft, IGA, KPG, Stop & Shop, JP Gifford and 109 Cheese. Nonprofits, such as the Kent Land Trust, the KCS PTA and Project Sage had booths to dispense information about their causes.

Since the fund’s establishment 65 years ago, 1,512 grants totaling more than $2 million have been awarded. Students who have attended seventh and eighth grade at the school and are seeking college degrees, are in post-graduate programs or pursuing technical or vocational school certificates are eligible to apply.

Funds are raised through an annual letter of appeal and through the redemption and recycling of beverage containers. The beverage container recycling program alone has raised nearly $232,000 over the past 32 years.

Thirty-five scholarships are awarded each year. The average grant is $2,500. Post graduate awards are generally higher.

For further information about the fund, go to KCSSF.org.