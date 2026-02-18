community

Chocolate Fest delivers sweet success in Kent

Chocolate Fest delivers sweet success in Kent

Guests at Kent’s Chocolate Fest sample sweet treats during the annual celebration.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Calorie counting was put aside on Wednesday, Feb. 11, as the Kent Center School Scholarship Fund held its 29th annual Chocolate Fest.

When the event opened, a line was nearly out the door as participants readied to fill a plate of confectionary treats not only to satisfy a sweet tooth, but help local students offset some college costs.

For $5, patrons could fill a red paper plate from a huge assortment of mouth-watering cookies, candies, brownies, chocolate-covered pretzels and more, all donated by individuals and local businesses. For an extra fee, fest-goers could have a skewer of fresh fruit or marshmallows soaked under a fountain of sweet liquid, with the treat resulting in a sea of chocolate-covered faces.

As would be expected, the room was filled with abundant smiles as folks of all ages indulged, with several comments about the joys of chocolate being heard.

The event was the brainchild of the late Charlotte Lindsey, who served on the board of directors of the fund. She had lived in Maine for a time, had seen such a fundraiser there and proposed it be tried. It found immediate success and has become a tradition since its inception.

Tim Paradise, who moved to Kent with his family seven years ago and whose daughter Emily is in kindergarten, said, “We came last year and really enjoyed it. And my daughter loves chocolate.”

Board member Debbie Moerschell, who was busy wrapping plates in plastic bags, said her daughter was a recipient of the scholarship. “We are very grateful. It helped tremendously.”

Christina Memoli was there with her 9-year-old son Rowan. “He was excited to find my photo on the poster that showed scholarship winners,” she said. “I received one from 1995 to 1998. I absolutely support this event every year. And everyone loves chocolate.”

Well, not everyone. Nine-year-old Kaelyn Saunders is not a fan. She scouted out items, such as a lollipop and pretzel, to eat. “She’s never liked chocolate,” said her mother Marci Saunders, the school’s physical education teacher. “When she filled a plate, I told her to be sure to get something her mother would like,” she said with a smile.

Board members Carol Spelbos and Lee Sohl are the main organizers of the fest. Spelbos expressed her gratitude to the many businesses who contributed items, which included B.D. Provisions, Wilson’s, 45 on Main, Kent Kitchen, Cozzy’s, Old Oak Tavern, Bulls Bridge Inn, Marvelwood School, Kent School students, South Kent School, Swyft, IGA, KPG, Stop & Shop, JP Gifford and 109 Cheese. Nonprofits, such as the Kent Land Trust, the KCS PTA and Project Sage had booths to dispense information about their causes.

Since the fund’s establishment 65 years ago, 1,512 grants totaling more than $2 million have been awarded. Students who have attended seventh and eighth grade at the school and are seeking college degrees, are in post-graduate programs or pursuing technical or vocational school certificates are eligible to apply.

Funds are raised through an annual letter of appeal and through the redemption and recycling of beverage containers. The beverage container recycling program alone has raised nearly $232,000 over the past 32 years.

Thirty-five scholarships are awarded each year. The average grant is $2,500. Post graduate awards are generally higher.

For further information about the fund, go to KCSSF.org.

community

Latest News

Kent P&Z closes High Watch hearing, continues deliberations

Kent P&Z closes High Watch hearing, continues deliberations

Kent Town Hall, where the Planning and Zoning Commission closed a public hearing on High Watch Recovery Center’s permit modification request on Feb. 12

Leila Hawken

KENT — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 12 closed a long-running public hearing on High Watch Recovery Center’s application to modify its special permit and will continue deliberations at its March meeting.

The application seeks to amend several conditions attached to the addiction treatment facility’s original 2019 permit. High Watch CEO Andrew Roberts, who first presented the proposal to P&Z in November, said the changes are intended to address issues stemming from what he described during last week's hearing as “clumsily written conditions.”

Keep ReadingShow less
kent p&z

Kent committee to review Swift House options

Kent committee to review Swift House options

The Swift House in Kent has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic. A newly appointed town committee will review renovation costs and future options for the historic property.

Alec Linden

KENT — Town officials have formed a seven-member committee to determine the future of the shuttered, town-owned Swift House, launching what could become a pivotal decision about whether Kent should invest in the historic property — or divest from it altogether.

The Board of Selectmen made the appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 11, following recent budget discussions in which the building’s costs and long-term viability were raised.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

Kathleen Rosier

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Carolyn G. McCarthy

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Keep ReadingShow less

Ronald Ray Dirck

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Keep ReadingShow less

Linda Lyles Goodyear

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.