community

Making midwinter memories at Hunt

Making midwinter memories at Hunt

Blue Valentine performs at Hunt Library for Midwinter Night in the Village Saturday, Feb. 14.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Music, poetry and Shakespeare filled the David M. Hunt Library during its Midwinter’s Night in the Village fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 14, with Blue Valentine closing the evening’s program to great applause.

The group — with Brook Martinez on guitar and vocals, Leo Martinez on lead guitar and vocals, and Sara Heller on vocals — finished the entertainment with a set that included songs by Tim Buckley, Fleetwood Mac, and three Lennon-McCartney compositions, “Dear Prudence,” “If I Fell” and “Revolution 1.”

Adam Sher served as emcee for the evening and sang a song himself. Urging guests to shift their attention from browsing and socializing to the stage, he said: “It’s not competitive, but objectively the David M. Hunt Library is the best.”

Anna Pattison, James King and Gerry Stanton read poetry, and Jandi Hanna performed a scene from “As You Like It.”

Dana Domenick’s performance of “Vanilla Ice Cream” from the musical “She Loves Me” received enthusiastic applause.

Vance Cannon reflected on the season, noting that Northwest Connecticut was experiencing a “regular winter.” He added: “By late February it definitely gets on your nerves.”

Cannon then launched into songs by Gordon Lightfoot and Carole King (by way of James Taylor), showcasing his fingerpicking skills.

community

Latest News

Kent P&Z closes High Watch hearing, continues deliberations

Kent P&Z closes High Watch hearing, continues deliberations

Kent Town Hall, where the Planning and Zoning Commission closed a public hearing on High Watch Recovery Center’s permit modification request on Feb. 12

Leila Hawken

KENT — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 12 closed a long-running public hearing on High Watch Recovery Center’s application to modify its special permit and will continue deliberations at its March meeting.

The application seeks to amend several conditions attached to the addiction treatment facility’s original 2019 permit. High Watch CEO Andrew Roberts, who first presented the proposal to P&Z in November, said the changes are intended to address issues stemming from what he described during last week's hearing as “clumsily written conditions.”

Keep ReadingShow less
kent p&z

Kent committee to review Swift House options

Kent committee to review Swift House options

The Swift House in Kent has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic. A newly appointed town committee will review renovation costs and future options for the historic property.

Alec Linden

KENT — Town officials have formed a seven-member committee to determine the future of the shuttered, town-owned Swift House, launching what could become a pivotal decision about whether Kent should invest in the historic property — or divest from it altogether.

The Board of Selectmen made the appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 11, following recent budget discussions in which the building’s costs and long-term viability were raised.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

Kathleen Rosier

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Carolyn G. McCarthy

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Keep ReadingShow less

Ronald Ray Dirck

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Keep ReadingShow less

Linda Lyles Goodyear

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.