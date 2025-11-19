community

Black Crust Bakery pop-up at Center on Main

Black Crust Bakery uses organic, all-natural ingredients to make their bread.

Come to the Center on Main in Falls Village on Sunday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m.,for an afternoon treat of fresh sourdough bread, local spreads, a selection of Harney & Sons tea, and good conversation.

Falls Village’s own Black Crust Bakery is also offering holiday-focused sourdough bread and croissants for all of your Thanksgiving (and snacking) needs.

Black Crust Bakery uses organic, non-GMO, high extraction flour combined with an aged sourdough starter, filtered water and Himalayan sea salt. All Black Crust Bakery bread is made by hand. Allowing time for fermentation provides the bread with a deep and complex flavor profile and makes it easier to digest. The bakery offers ancient grains like einkorn and kamut, and because of the minimal processing of these flours, many with gluten sensitivities are able to enjoy these ancient grain loaves.

This is a free event and purchases are not required.

Falls Village film showcases downtown history

The newest video by Eric Veden follows a tour of town led by Bill Beebe, pictured above, and Judy Jacobs.

FALLS VILLAGE — Eric Veden’s 36th installment of his Falls Village video series includes an October 2024 Housatonic Heritage walk through downtown Falls Village led by Judy Jacobs and Bill Beebe.

In the video, participants gather at the Depot, home of the Falls Village–Canaan Historical Society. As the group sets out along Railroad Street, Jacobs notes that the Depot was constructed between 1842 and 1844 to serve the newly established railroad.

Gratitude and goodbyes at Race Brook Lodge

Duo al Rouh (Rabbi Zachi Asher, left, and Zafer Tawil) will explore the crossroads of art and justice, music and spirituality at The Gratitude Festival at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield.
With the property up for sale and its future uncertain, programming is winding down at the iconic Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Massachusetts. But there are still events on the calendar designed to carry music lovers through the winter and into spring.

From Friday, Nov. 21, to Monday, Nov. 24, Race Brook Lodge will hold its Fall Gratitude Festival. Celebrating the tail end of fall before the colder depths of winter, the festival features an eclectic mix of music from top-notch musicians.

From cobwebs to candy canes: is it too soon for holiday cheer?

Holiday decorations bring cheer.

I just put the skeletons away — literally — into their neatly labeled Halloween plastic bins, along with the faux cobwebs, flickering lanterns and haunted houses that feature tiny tea lights. As I closed the lid, I found myself eyeing — albeit hesitantly — the Christmas décor.

We just voted, and now I’m sprinting toward Christmas? Too soon? Maybe. But before you judge, hear me out.

