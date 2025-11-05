community

Lithuanian ensemble finds harmony in accordion museum

Paul Ramunni, in green vest, hosts a group ofmusicians from Lithuania at his accordion museum in North Canaan Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Young accordionists from Lithuania visited North Canaan Wednesday, Oct. 29, to experience the New England Accordion Connection and Museum.

The musicians, ages 14 to 17, who attend the Alytus Music School in their home country, were in the middle of a U.S. concert tour accompanied by their teachers. They had already performed several accordion shows in Connecticut and were headed next to Pennsylvania for a show in Philadelphia.

Christian Allyn, a North Canaan resident of Lithuanian descent, helped arrange the visit to the museum in Canaan Union Station.

“Connecticut has the highest percentage per capita of Lithuanians in the United States,” said Allyn.

He explained the accordionists were invited to perform and to enjoy a positive experience in the United States. He said sometimes Lithuanians can be “afraid to smile or be too warm to each other because it’s seen as suspicious. So, here in America, we’re trying to get them warmed up a little bit.”

Gabrielius Zenevicius, seated, concludes a rendition of a Lithuanian folk song that he played using Paul Ramunni’s accordion.Riley Klein

True to form, museum director Paul Ramunni met the musicians with hometown hospitality. The language barrier did not hinder connection and the group quickly bonded over a shared passion.

Ramunni showed examples from the collection of some 400 accordions on display. “People took these out to play when the family got together, when friends got together, and it goes over 200 years.”

He demonstrated instruments from different time periods dating back to the 1800s along with some unique items such as a Tanzbar player accordion, an Edison phonograph and a crank-powered machine that plays “solid wood with pins... and every pin will strike a note.”

Ramunni took a seat with his favorite accordion and performed a couple songs, including one Italian number to recognize both accordion heritage and his own.

Ramunni then handed the accordion to Gabrielius Zenevicius, who delivered a deft rendition of a Lithuanian folk tune.

Joy bellowed throughout the room and smiles followed without hesitation. “Isn’t that amazing?” Allyn remarked.

Latest News

Journalists decode modern-day news media landscape

From left, journalists Joel Simon, Charlotte Howard and Kurt Andersen speak about the news industry at a program sponsored by the Cornwall Library on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Ruth Epstein

CORNWALL — Three prominent journalists shared their outlook on the state of the news industry on Saturday, Oct. 25, at a talk sponsored by the Cornwall Library, offering a mix of pessimism and hope about journalism’s future.

The three panelists included Kurt Andersen, a bestselling author and regular contributor to The New York Times and The Atlantic, who also co-founded Spy magazine; Charlotte Howard, executive editor and New York bureau chief of The Economist, who also co-hosts the magazine’s Checks and Balances podcast; and Joel Simon, founding director of the Journalism Protection Initiative at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at City University of New York, who is the author of four books and writes frequently about media issues for a range of publications.

Transfer Station gets grant for ‘pay as you throw’ garbage plan

The Salisbury-Sharon transfer station.
Patrick L. Sullivan
The application estimates a UBP (unit-based pricing) model at the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station will lower waste yields by 25-40% in the two towns

SALISBURY/SHARON — The governor’s office announced on Oct. 29 that the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station will receive a state grant to implement a unit-based pricing system —known as UBP or “pay as you throw” — and expand its composting operations.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) awarded the transfer station $266,692 through its Sustainable Materials Management grant program. The funds will support a gradual, three-phase transition to a pay-per-bag model to replace the current $150 flat fee paid by households. Both the Salisbury and Sharon selectboards endorsed the application when it was submitted in June.

Whistle Pig Books welcomes readers in North Canaan

Emily Peterson, left, and her father, Thom Wilson, are on a mission to rescue secondhand books and match them with new readers — turning old pages into new adventures.

lauren killawee

NORTH CANAAN — Father and daughter team Thom Wilson and Emily Peterson were excited to open their new business, “Whistle Pig Books,” at 62 Main St. in North Canaan on Oct. 11.

The duo shares a lifelong love of books. “For years I’ve dreamed of creating a space to share my love of literature, after retirement,” Wilson said. “The opportunity presented itself earlier than we imagined and we took the leap together.”

Astronomy Night at CCS

Tricia Collins

A group of 14 Cornwall Consolidated School students gazed into outer space Tuesday, Oct. 28, during Middle School Astronomy Night. Science teacher Joe Markow reported that 6th graders studying the properties of light looked at Saturn, the moon and the Andromeda galaxy through a reflector telescope. Constellations were identified including Ophiuchus, Andromeda, Cassiopeia, Cygnus and Pegasus. Several meteors were spotted, giving 5th graders a chance to compare and contrast stars and shooting stars.

