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Foodies and families flock to Sharon Summer Book Signing event

Foodies and families flock to Sharon Summer Book Signing event

Bowey the Magic Clown twists balloons into animals and objects during the Kids’ Summer Reading Carnival to cap off the 2026 Sharon Summer Book Signing event on Aug. 2.

Photo by Phoebe Tobin

SHARON — The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon closed out its Summer Book Signing Weekend with “Page to Plate” on August 1 and a free Kids’ Summer Reading Carnival on August 2, offering something for cooks and kids alike under a tent on the lawn on Main Street.

Saturday’s “Page to Plate” ran from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and featured seven food writers and cookbook authors, including Elisa and Robert Bildner (The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook), Wendy Hollender, Valerie Stivers, and New York Times food columnist Melissa Clark, who closed the day in conversation with fellow cookbook author Jessie Sheehan. By midday, organizers reported around 40 tickets sold, with more walk-up sales as the afternoon went on.

Anna Stockwell, author of The Butter Book, walked the crowd through her butter essentials in the morning — grass-fed, cultured, and salted varieties — before demonstrating a butter board, spreading a pound of butter on a wooden board before topping it with lemon zest, hot honey and edible flowers. “If we’re gonna serve butter, why not make it cute?” she told the audience, before topping the spread and sending attendees up to try it themselves.

She was followed by a guided cheese tasting from Kate J. Truini, owner of New Curds on the Block, an Oakville cheese shop. Guests received individual tasting boxes as Truini walked them through five regional cheeses. “I just love talking about local cheeses,” she said, “so I hope people leave learning something about what cheesemakers are in our area.”

The talks continued into the afternoon after a lunch served by the library. The evening wrapped with a cocktail party for the weekend’s guest authors.

Sunday shifted entirely to family fun with the Kids’ Summer Reading Carnival, free from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids played games like knockdown, duck match, and ring toss. Bowey the Clown, a magician and balloon artist, teamed up with a face a painter, while an ice cream truck was on hand to pass out treats. Every child left with a free book through the library’s partnership with Scholastic’s Literacy Partners program, and families gathered at noon for a brunch conversation with Clark.

Renee DeSimone, the library’s director of circulation and children’s services, said the carnival’s goal was simple: to remind kids “the library is a place for them,” whether or not they already love reading. “The more the kids interact with me, the more they start to read,” she said, adding that many families tell her nightly reading at home is what hooks kids for good.

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