Family, church community mourn tragic loss of 2-year-old

MILLERTON — Just three days after he was born, Johnathan and Darryl Rea introduced their son, Olly, to their church family at Faith Bible Chapel.

Over the next two years, Olly became a familiar face at the church alongside his brothers, 7-year-old Cory and 10-month-old Levi. His parents said the congregation on Silver Mountain Road outside Millerton became a home away from home for their young family.

That close-knit church family gathered Saturday, July 25, for a wedding and reception. The celebration turned tragic when 2-year-old Olly wandered out of sight and fell into a septic tank. He later died after being transported to Sharon Hospital.

Now, the family and the congregation are mourning the loss of a bright, smiling boy whose parents said brought light and joy to the community.

"Olly was a light wherever he went," Johnathan said. "If he smiled at you, you just had to smile. He was the most beautiful, loving little boy there was. He never cried, never. He loved everybody to death."

Johnathan and Darryl moved to Millerton in 2020 shortly after the birth of their first son, Corey, to be closer to Darryl's mother. The couple had been married for two years at that point, and the death of Darryl's father in 2018 prompted them to move to the area to help care for her mother.

Darryl is a lifelong resident of Dutchess County, raised in Rhinebeck, New York. Johnathan was raised by his grandfather, a military servicemember, and moved around the United States through his childhood.

After moving to Millerton, Darryl stayed home to care for Cory, her mother, and a longtime family friend who now lives at The Fountains at Millbrook, an assisted living facility. Johnathan worked as a driver for Watson Livery until recently, when he returned to his passion for electrical work.

Over the past six years, Johnathan and Darryl welcomed two more boys to their family. Olly, in July 2024, and Levi last year in September. The family found the community at Faith Bible Chapel about four years ago, Darryl said, and they quickly became regular members of the community there.

"There's a giant church family there," Darryl said. "You walk through the doors and you just feel so welcomed and loved."

Olly's death on Saturday, just a day before his brother Cory's seventh birthday, rocked the congregation. Bethany Wolfe, daughter of Faith Bible Chapel's assistant pastor John Wolfe and a member of the church's staff, said the toddler delighted congregants of all ages.

“I’ll never forget when they brought him here the first time,” she said. “He had his first birthday party here. He grew up here, and we would go out to the playground in the backyard every week.”

Wolfe said the church will host a celebration of life for Olly on Monday, Aug. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Bible Chapel. The church is located at 222 Silver Mountain Road outside of the Village of Millerton

Additional reporting provided by Graham Corrigan.