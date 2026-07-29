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Jane Lloyd Clambake draws hundreds to Satre Hill

Jane Lloyd Clambake draws hundreds to Satre Hill

Organizers load up the clams during the annual fundraiser.

Phoebe Tobin

SALISBURY — Volunteers and community members hauled mountains of seaweed, corn husks, and crates of lobster onto the glowing rocks of a fire pit during the 19th annual Jane Lloyd Clambake, which drew hundreds of guests to Salisbury Winter Sports Association’s (SWSA) Satre Hill on Saturday, July 25. The event raises money for The Jane Lloyd Fund, which has provided $1.3 million in assistance to cancer patients throughout Region One.


Signs traverse the “Walk of Remembrance” path on the way into the clambake. Phoebe Tobin

Created after the death of Lakeville and Salisbury native Jane Lloyd in 2005, The Jane Lloyd Fund helps local residents facing financial hardship after a cancer diagnosis with day-to-day expenses. In nearly two decades, the fund, supported by the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, has assisted hundreds of families.

This year, attendance throughout the day appeared to reach the 400 to 500 range organizers have come to expect across the years. The event begins before anyone starts eating. From the parking lot, visitors walk down a “Walk of Remembrance” path lined with signs bearing names, words of encouragement, and phrases like, “What would you say to Jane?” or “Jam to the spirit of Jane.”

Volunteers prepare the clambake pit by arranging heated rocks that will be covered with corn husks and seaweed to steam clams, lobsters and corn. Phoebe Tobin

By 3 p.m., volunteers began assembling the signature fire pit, layering heated rocks with seaweed, corn husks, clams, lobsters and corn before covering the pile with a tarp to trap the heat and steam the food underneath.

Apart from the fire, the rest of the crowd spread out under two long tents and umbrella-topped high-tops scattered across the grounds. Burgers, hot dogs, a beer truck and ice cream were donated by Grassland Farm, all for those who the Fund calls “more land dwelling lovers.”

Photos by Phoebe TobinElliot Osborne and a rotating cast of musicians jam under the tent to provide an upbeat ambiance at the clambake July 25.Phoebe Tobin

Joanne Tuncy, a fifth-year volunteer at the ice cream tent, first connected with the Fund through Donna Stoetzner, Co-Chair of the Fund and sister of Jane Lloyd. Tuncy and Stoetzner worked together at Indian Mountain School for years. But the cause became personal to Tuncy when her daughter was diagnosed with cancer and became a recipient of the Fund’s support.

“It’s important for me to be able to give back to the community what they’ve given to you,” she said, adding that people and the ice cream keep her coming back each year.

The SWSA ski jumps towered over the annual Jane Lloyd Foundation clambake. Phoebe Tobin

Suzanne Warner, a volunteer at another food tent, was with a group of friends recruited by her boyfriend, whose mother, Tanya Tedder, Co-Chairs the Fund. Warner, also in her fifth year, said watching the fire go up is the highlight, but the most meaningful part for her is hearing Tedder share stories of families the fund has helped. “It brings people together and helps provide funds for people in need in the area,” she said.

Under the music tent, Elliot Osborne and a rotating cast of friends kept the “loosey goosey” jam session going late into the afternoon, one more reminder that the Jane Lloyd Clambake invites anyone and everyone to join.

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