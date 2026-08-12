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Kent Sidewalk Sale Days celebrates half a century

Kent Sidewalk Sale Days celebrates half a century

Musical guests, Brother Other, play an outdoor acoustic set in Kent during the sidewalk sale.

Lans Christensen

KENT — A highly anticipated summer tradition, Kent Sidewalk Sale Days celebrated its 50th anniversary Aug. 6 through 9, bringing businesses, organizations and shoppers together for bargains and outdoor shopping on Main Street.

Tents and canopies spanned the length of the street, providing shoppers with a wealth of choices and great deals. Favorites like Terston, Foreign Cargo, and House of Books were joined by newcomers Perfectly Paired, Westerlind and others.

A premier destination of the event has always been the St Andrew’s Tag Sale. This year the “early bird” opportunity was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, giving dedicated shoppers first choice of the offerings. Glass, china, kitchen equipment and art were polished and cleaned to “as new “condition.

Shoppers stop by the popular House of Books and Terston during the sidewalk sale. Lans Christensen

The success of this earlier access was evident in the long line of customers waiting for the 4 p.m. opening — and shoppers leaving with armloads of bargains.

Weather for the event was hot and humid as predicted, with the “feels like” temperature nearing triple digits. Rain held off, although it prompted the Karl Allweier concert to be rescheduled from Saturday evening to midday Sunday.

Beyond sidewalk shopping, Sale Days offered music, entertainment, food and drink, as well as fire truck rides and games for children.

The Kent Chamber of Commerce organizes and presents Sidewalk Sale Days, with Chamber Vice President Ellen Corsell and Board Member Gary Kidd playing key roles. Corsell emphasized Kidd’s contributions, saying she was in awe of “his motivation, innovation, and determination to make this the best Sale Days ever.”

“I am so happy to see the town so alive with people from everywhere,” Kidd said.

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