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Skip Fredericksen and the magic of giving

Skip Fredericksen and the magic of giving

Skip “Whitecap” Fredericksen at his trail magic setup in Sharon. Whitecap keeps a log of the thru-hikers who stop for refreshments.

D.H. Callahan
You could be having a really rotten day, and there are a lot them, cause it can feel like the trail is just there to beat you down. But you turn a corner and find somebody who’s passing out free food, and it brightens your whole outlook.
— Skip “Whitecap” Fredericksen

Across the 2,190 miles of the Appalachian Trail, there are wondrous sights to behold, incredible friendships to make and experiences that have the potential to shape the lives of the young adventurers who take on the challenge. And every so often on that fabled path, thru-hikers encounter something called trail magic.

At its essence, trail magic is the practice of local residents along the trail supplying free goods and treats for weary travelers who might not have access to more frivolous creature comforts. Skip Fredericksen, or “Whitecap,” as he’s known on the trail, wants to make Connecticut the Trail Magic state.

Since 2022, Whitecap has been a volunteer with the Appalachian Mountain Club, clearing downed trees and other debris from his designated section of trail. It’s an assignment that’s proving particularly challenging this year, with the Northwest Corner’s Fourth of July storm requiring an estimated 130 hours of sawing alone. But Whitecap doesn’t let persistent obstacles get in the way of his role. In fact, he sees the increased challenges as a reason to give more. And Whitecap knows a thing or two about challenges.

In 2021, at the age of 67, Whitecap and his two daughters, whose trailnames are Nocs and Zazu, hiked the entire Appalachian Trail together, from Georgia to Maine. As a senior hiker, Whitecap faced obstacles with a patience and grace that weren’t required of the younger, faster kids. It was early in their journey when Whitecap first felt the power of trail magic for himself.

“You could be having a really rotten day, and there are a lot them, cause it can feel like the trail is just there to beat you down. But you turn a corner and find somebody who’s passing out free food, and it brightens your whole outlook.”

Two Appalachian Trail thru-hikers who walked here from Georgia. D.H. Callahan

Throughout his 2021 hike, Whitecap encountered countless run-ins with trail magic, including a couple of men who hiked out to a campsite far from the nearest road carrying a big camp stove and enough hot food to feed several tired thru-hikers. People have set up RVs with phone charging stations and flush toilets, while others bring homemade cookies and granola bars in individual baggies to pass out on day hikes. No matter the method, the act of giving is always magic.

A year after his 205-day hike, he and Zazu decided to give back to the trail. They set up tables and chairs at an AT road crossing in Sharon and laid out bags of chips, fruit, water, Gatorade and a little camp stove to make hot dogs and veggie dogs for exhausted hikers. Though his offerings are carefully considered, he knows full well that the specifics are secondary.

“It doesn’t even matter what the food is,” he said. “It’s the kindness of people who really care about the hikers, and that’s what makes the difference.”

You might think trail maintenance and trail magic would be enough of a tribute to the challenges and community of the Appalachian Trail, but Whitecap doesn’t stop there. He’s turned his love of the trail into a musical slideshow performance, with tongue-in-cheek songs about his journey set to musical classics. He calls it “AT: The Musical.” It’s just another way he’s spreading the gospel of kindness and nature throughout Connecticut.

Get a preview of “AT: The Musical” at bit.ly/4wEb09v

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