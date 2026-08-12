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Grief, madness and great views—Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s ‘King Lear’ is a sight to behold

Grief, madness and great views—Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s ‘King Lear’ is a sight to behold

The pavilion-style theater at Hudson Valley Shakespeare.

Alec Linden

Theater works by transforming a stage. But can it transform a landscape?

Hudson Valley Shakespeare, which this summer debuted its 6,800-square-foot, 451-seat open-air Samuel H. Scripps Theater in Garrison, says yes.

During a recent performance of “King Lear” on a spectacular July evening, actors materialized from and faded into the stunning backdrop as if it were no longer the Hudson Highlands, but the wild hills and dales of Celtic Britain.

The company opened its satisfyingly direct rendition of Shakespeare’s dark and expansive meditation on love, family and human nature on June 12, and will run the show through Sept 17.

A much lighter Shakespeare classic, “As You Like It,” is also running through Sept. 18, as is the non-Shakespearean late-20th-century classic “Les Misérables,” which runs until Sept. 28.

In “King Lear,” the audience was not so much transported as localized by the performance, which takes place on the floor-level stage and expansive lawn behind it, both of which boast one of the best views lower New York State has to offer.

Alec Linden

The pavilion-style theater, with naturalistic curves and a low profile, mirrors the topography of the prominent hill it sits atop. The landscape that frames it all, centered on the dramatic passage of the Hudson River as it meanders between peaks of Storm King Mountain and Breakneck Ridge, serves not just as a background, but as a living, breathing part of the action as Lear and his kingdom descend into madness. When darkness fell across the ridges in the distance, the body count rose.

It’s not all doom and gloom at Hudson Valley Shakespeare, though. Just hours before the murders and betrayals, the same lawn hosted dozens of happy picnickers enjoying the evening in true high-summer fashion, complete with live music. As is tradition at the theater, which was previously hosted at nearby Boscobel House and Gardens for 34 years under a tent, guests are invited to arrive early and enjoy the grounds with a meal.

For those who’d rather not pack their own food, pre-made picnic sets are available for advance order. Alternatively, theatergoers can dine at the expansive, regionally-sourced buffet offered at the venue’s restaurant, aptly named Folio ($35 for adults, $25 for children 5-12 and free for children under five).

For schedules, tickets and more information, visit hvshakespeare.org.

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