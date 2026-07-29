Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
community

Baseball, wine and jazz at Millbrook Winery

Baseball, wine and jazz at Millbrook Winery

Bernie Williams and his Band of Friends at Millbrook Winery in 2025.

Provided

Throughout the history of Major League Baseball, precious few greats have been considered five-tool players. New York Yankee Bernie Williams was one of them.

To be considered a five tool player, one must show exceptional proficiency in five categories: hitting for average, hitting for power, running bases, fielding and arm strength. But there’s another tool Williams possesses that didn’t make it to the back of his baseball card: his mastery of jazz guitar.

On Aug. 1 at Millbrook Winery, that elusive sixth tool will take center stage as Williams and his Band of Friends return to the Vineyard for a night of jazz, wine and possibly a baseball reference or two.

Williams is best known for his legendary career with the Yankees. During his 15 years with the Bronx Bombers, he won four World Series championships, four Gold Glove awards and one Silver Slugger award in 1998, the same year he won the American League batting title, making him the first player in history to win a Gold Glove, a batting title and a World Series in the same year. Oh yeah, he was also an MLB All-Star every year between 1997 through 2001.

But while his work on the field is well known to New Yorkers and the broader baseball world, he almost took the musical route through life.

Williams first picked up a guitar when he was just 8 years old and was immediately taken by the magic of music. He was so passionate about it that he attended a performing arts high school in his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico. By the time he made it to the big leagues, he was known as the guy with the guitar in the locker room.

That reputation soon reached the Yankees’ fan base, with commentators telling stories of Williams and his outfield teammate Paul O’Neill’s jam sessions. O’Neill set up a drum kit in a paint room at the old Yankee Stadium, and the two would play together through rain delays, sometimes getting visits from New York City’s musical greats while they waited to play ball. MSG Network, which aired Yankees games at the time, even ran a promotional ad featuring the two World Series champions jamming together on a blues riff in their batting practice uniforms.

But unlike O’Neill, whose drumming is a hobby at best, Williams is a serious musician. During an appearance with Paul Simon at a charity event, Simon surprised Williams and his band by playing “Mrs. Robinson,” a song they didn’t know and hadn’t practiced. But just a few lines in, Williams was taking solos and riffing on Simon’s choruses with expert musicianship.

While Williams’ music is the main draw for the event on Saturday, the relationship between the All-Star and the winery goes beyond the performance. The collaboration started in 2021, when Williams visited the vineyards and instantly connected with then-general manager Ian Bearup, bonding over baseball, music and wine. They quickly decided to team up and create a custom variety they call Bernie’s Blend. This year’s bottle, featuring art from Williams’ daughter, Beatriz, is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc and will be released at the performance on Saturday night.

While the VIP ticket levels are all sold out, as of press time, bring-your-own-lawn chair spots are still available. The wine will be available at the vineyard and online throughout the year at millbrookwine.com.

community

Latest News

Brass band concert draws audience to Hunt Library lawn

Brass band concert draws audience to Hunt Library lawn

The Berkshire Resilience Brass Band brought lively brass and jazz-inspired music to the lawn at the David M. Hunt Library on Friday evening, July 24.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The Berkshire Resilience Brass Band brought lively brass and jazz-inspired music to the lawn at the David M. Hunt Library on Friday evening, July 24, drawing about 30 people at the start of the outdoor concert and more as the evening progressed.

Led by trumpeter Shamu Sadeh, the band’s lineup shifts from performance to performance. Friday’s group included Charlie Kiel on trombonium, Sam Earnshaw on percussion, Eric Loffswold on baritone saxophone, Dathalinn O’Dea on alto saxophone, David Rogers on tenor saxophone, and Peter Peirce on trombone.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Lucky Orphans offers sanctuary for horses and healing for people

Lucky Orphans offers sanctuary for horses and healing for people

Deanna Hearn opened Lucky Orphans in 2003.

Provided
If horses could speak, Hearn believes they would offer just one piece of advice: “They’d tell us to slow down.”

From feeding retired racehorses before sunrise to guiding veterans, grieving parents and troubled teenagers through equine-assisted therapy sessions, Deanna Hearn rarely has a quiet day. As founder of Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue in Dover Plains, she oversees the care of more than 40 sanctuary horses while leading a nonprofit whose mission extends far beyond animal rescue.

What began as a childhood love of horses has evolved into a place where healing runs in both directions — for horses and for people. By the time you leave Lucky Orphans, it becomes clear that this place isn’t really about horses. The horses are simply how it begins. For Hearn, every rescued horse represents something much larger: hope, resilience, healing and second chances. The organization’s mission, she says, is simple: “People helping horses heal people.”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Weekend in Norfolk returns for four days of art, music and community

Weekend in Norfolk returns for four days of art, music and community

A brass quintet at the Yale Music Shed at Weekend in Norfolk 2025.

Jennifer Almquist

Norfolk bursts with activity in midsummer with Weekend in Norfolk (WIN). An all-volunteer committee transforms the town with free public events for all ages. WIN 2026 begins Thursday, July 30, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 2.

Norfolk sculptor Jon Riedeman, the new head of Norfolk Artists and Friends (NAF), organized the group’s 19th annual art exhibition, featuring paintings, sculpture, photography and jewelry by area artists in the Art Barn on the grounds of the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival. Riedeman expanded the show this year by inviting artists from New Marlborough, Massachusetts, to participate. The exhibit opens with a reception Thursday, July 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Keep ReadingShow less
weekend in norfolk
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Abbey’s open-air theater returns with “Babette’s Feast”

Abbey’s open-air theater returns with “Babette’s Feast”
Jen Gleason, director of “Babette’s Feast,” poses before a natural setting on the stage of The Gary-The Olivia Theater in Bethlehem.
Jack Sheedy

Jen Gleason stood on the stage of The Gary-The Olivia Theater and gestured toward the upstage wall—which wasn’t there. Like the so-called fourth wall separating audience from actors, all walls in this theater are invisible.

“That’s just God’s creation,” Gleason said, pointing to woods and rocks and grass and sky where you might expect a brick wall. “You cannot copy that. That’s the best backdrop you could possibly have.”

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

Laurie Anderson brings four days of music, art and conversation to Tanglewood

Laurie Anderson brings four days of music, art and conversation to Tanglewood

Multimedia pioneer Laurie Anderson makes Tanglewood debut with a weekend of performances.

Ebru Yildiz

Musician, composer, performing artist and multimedia pioneer Laurie Anderson is one of the most influential and controversial figures in American contemporary and avant-garde arts. Her ambitious multimedia projects, encompassing music, film, visual projections, dance, and the spoken and written word, have enjoyed great public visibility, and Anderson has been recognized with many honors, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as the Gold Medal for Music from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and this year’s Kyoto Prize for Arts and Philosophy in the field of music.

Anderson will make her Tanglewood debut in a series of special events and performances Aug. 13-16, along with longtime collaborators and special guests, giving audiences an opportunity to experience her groundbreaking and challenging work, which has been received with both acclaim and confusion for its wit, innovation and interdisciplinary scope.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Campus mental health expert to speak at Sharon Book Signing

Campus mental health expert to speak at Sharon Book Signing
Author and psychiatrist Mathilde Ross offers help for students navigating campus mental health.
Marissa Fiorucci

As August looms, college students begin to think about the upcoming academic year. Concerns over roommate compatibility or maintaining good grades are common. But for some, mental health challenges can arise in the campus setting.

Author and psychiatrist Mathilde Ross deals with the subject in her book “How to Thrive at College: A Guide to the Ups and Downs of Mental Health on Campus.” Ross, the daughter of Cicily and Joseph Hajek of Sharon, will be among the writers featured at the Hotchkiss Library’s 28th annual Sharon Summer Book Signing on July 31 from 4:45 to 7:30 p.m.

Keep ReadingShow less
book talk
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.