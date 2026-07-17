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Grand jury indicts Cole Bushnell on murder, evidence tampering charges

Grand jury indicts Cole Bushnell on murder, evidence tampering charges

Cole Bushnell appears in Berkshire Superior Court on Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on charges of murder and evidence tampering.

Madi Long

An Ashley Falls man whose arrest drew attention on both sides of the Massachusetts-Connecticut border has been indicted on charges of murder and evidence tampering in connection with the June 1 killing of Michael A. Moore, a former Falls Village resident.

A Berkshire County grand jury has indicted Cole Bushnell, 41, on charges of murder and evidence tampering in the death of Moore, 40, of Winsted. The evidence tampering count is a new felony charge, with prosecutors alleging that Bushnell attempted to destroy his cellphone following the killing to conceal evidence.

Bushnell, who owned a painting business, was indicted Thursday morning in Berkshire Superior Court, where he entered the courtroom in handcuffs. He showed little visible emotion, kept his eyes on the floor throughout the brief hearing and remained silent. The courtroom was largely empty.

According to a spokesperson for the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, Bushnell pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The indictment alleges that on or about June 1, Bushnell assaulted and beat Moore "by means of a dangerous weapon, to wit: a knife and a sledgehammer," causing his death.

A second count charges Bushnell with evidence tampering. Prosecutors allege Bushnell attempted to impair evidence "in an official proceeding, by attempting to destroy his cellphone, either by his own actions or by directing another person to do so."

According to prosecutors, Moore, who also worked as a painting contractor, went to Bushnell's Ashley Falls property on June 1. Prosecutors allege the two argued over money before Bushnell killed Moore inside a greenhouse on the property.

Moore was killed after suffering blunt-force trauma to the head and lacerations to his back, according to prosecutors. His body was allegedly concealed beneath a mattress until one of Bushnell's workers discovered it after Bushnell led him into the greenhouse. The worker then alerted Connecticut State Police at the Troop B barracks in North Canaan.

Bushnell was ordered held without the right to bail pending further proceedings.

During the hearing, prosecutors also sought a no-contact order prohibiting Bushnell from communicating with witnesses in the case, arguing there had been efforts to contact at least one witness. Bushnell's court-appointed defense attorney, Jeffrey Brown, objected, arguing the court lacked authority to impose such a condition while Bushnell remained held without bail.

Brown, a private criminal defense attorney and partner at Brown & Brown, declined to comment on the case.

The case has gained widespread attention throughout the Northwest Corner because both men are well known in the region.

Bushnell, who attended North Canaan Elementary School, and Moore, who attended Lee H. Kellogg School in Falls Village, both attended Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The two became friends and remained close into adulthood, working together as painters on homes throughout the region before the alleged killing.

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