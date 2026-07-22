Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
people

Lakeville resident to pedal miles in Pan-Mass Challenge to honor late father

‘No Huck left behind’

Lakeville resident to pedal miles in Pan-Mass Challenge to honor late father

Lakeville resident Rachel Marshall will ride in the Pan-Mass Challenge Aug. 1 and 2 to honor her late father, Jon Siegel, who died from glioblastoma in February.

Aly Morrissey

SALISBURY — Lakeville resident Rachel Marshall is preparing to ride across Massachusetts in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), an annual bike-a-thon that brings together more than 6,000 riders. But Marshall isn’t clipping in for the athletic pursuit or the accolades. She is riding for the second year to honor her late father, Jon Siegel, who died in February after a battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“It’s really about the experience and being there for each other, showing up, philanthropy and the connections along the way,” Marshall said of the ride, which has grown over the past 50 years into one of the most successful athletic fundraisers.

Although the PMC will officially take place Aug. 1 and 2, a tradition known as "Day Zero" brings riders to Stockbridge, Massachusetts, creating an unofficial starting point for riders looking to go the extra mile. Started by Siegel and Team Huckleberry Captain, Dave, the tradition became known as riding "a true Pan-Mass." The Hucks, for short, in addition to several other teams, continue that legacy and will begin their 2026 ride in Stockbridge on July 31. With multiple routes and starting points, the event ultimately concludes on Cape Cod.

Marshall poses with her dad, Jon Siegel, on a bike at a block party in Massachusetts. They rode together on neighborhood trails, beginning a tradition of riding with and for each other.Provided

For decades, Marshall volunteered at the PMC, supporting her father and his team, making posters and welcoming riders at the finish line. Friends and family would ask whether she might ride herself someday.

“When Dad got diagnosed, I thought, ‘Well, I have to ride. I have to.’”

After Siegel’s diagnosis, the father-daughter duo — along with the Hucks — started and finished the ride together, taking an iconic post-ride photo with each lifting their bikes above their heads.

Rachel Marshall (right) and late father Jon Siegel, hoist their bikes in the air at the Provincetown Inn finish line on Cape Cod after riding in their first and only ride as a father-daughter duo in 2025. The ride marked Siegel's final PMC, and he rode tandem with his brother.Provided

“Before, it was just something that I was proud of my dad for doing,” Marshall said, describing her father as a positive and selfless person. “He was doing something that was part of his identity, part of who he was, and being in service to others.”

Marshall said the Hucks are more than a team. They’re a family, and they have supported her through the loss of her father. She recently biked to his grave with team member Ellen, whom she calls her “Huck mom.” When Marshall needed to buy and fit her first real road bike after Siegel’s diagnosis, members of the Hucks went with her.

“I had a village,” she said.

Last year, Marshall raised just over $19,000. Ahead of the 2026 ride, she has raised more than $23,000 toward a goal of $25,000. The PMC donates 100% of every rider-raised dollar to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and has raised more than $1 billion to date.

Marshall said the camaraderie and atmosphere surrounding the ride are uplifting.

“If you ever feel like you’re giving up on the world, go to a Pan-Mass event,” she smiled.

There’s a saying that the Huckleberry team lives by: “No Huck left behind.”

For Marshall, that mantra has taken on meaning far beyond the miles traveled by bike. It was the pull to ride alongside her father after his diagnosis, the support of the Hucks after his death, and the draw to continue pedaling after his death.

In addition to riding with her late father in the 2025 Pan-Mass Challenge, Marshall was a lifelong PMC volunteer. Pictured with father Jon Siegel (middle), Marshall historically volunteered at Mass Maritime in Bourne, Massachusetts, where she welcomed riders to the finish line. Her poster represents Team Huckleberry's mantra: 'No Huck Left Behind.'Provided

While reflecting on the challenges of caring for her father through glioblastoma, Marshall said she was grateful to be there for him after the care he had given her over the years.

When Marshall struggled with addiction, it was her father who discovered Mountainside Treatment Center in North Canaan, where she eventually found a place to rebuild her life.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without my dad’s engagement, involvement and understanding of this disease,” she said.

After leaving Mountainside as a patient, Marshall later returned as an employee, taking on increasing responsibilities throughout her tenure.

When she eventually left Mountainside, Marshall saw an opportunity to support people in a different way. Inspired by the example her father set of showing up for others and serving his community, she founded The Rusted Rock, which provides personal support services focused on executive functioning, life transitions, recovery support, and navigating periods of feeling "stuck.

“I want people to understand that they can love themselves, and that life can be hard, but it doesn’t have to be a challenge to walk through it every day.”

Donations for Team Huckleberry can be made at http://profile.pmc.org/rs0242

people

Latest News

Sam Lardner returns to the Northwest Corner for Vecinos Seguros 2 benefit

Sam Lardner returns to the Northwest Corner for Vecinos Seguros 2 benefit

Sam Lardner and Barcelona will play a benefit for Vecinos Seguros 2 at Salisbury Congregational Church on Friday, July 24.

Virgo Martinez

On Friday, July 24, musician and educator Sam Lardner and his band, Barcelona, will take the stage at Salisbury Congregational Church for a benefit concert supporting Vecinos Seguros 2, an all-volunteer organization that provides emergency assistance and rapid-response support to immigrant families in Northwest Connecticut affected by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

Lardner, who attended and later taught at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville before moving to Spain in 1997, still considers the Northwest Corner his home in the United States. “It’s such a special place,” he said.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Karina Powers and the power of tradition

Karina Powers and the power of tradition

Karina Powers teaches traditional dances from Mexico in Millbrook.

Lucia Iandolo
This is an art and the arts unite nations.
—Karina Powers

Karina Powers began dancing at 4 years old. A professional dancer, singer, performer and Mexican folklore dance professor from Baja California, Mexico, she is the youngest of three sisters who were all involved in the arts. Powers now teaches traditional Mexican dances to adults through her company, Compañía De Danza Folklórica Regional Mexicana, in Millbrook. She said she has a strong passion for the history and art that exist within the dances she teaches, and she hopes to instill that passion in her students.

“Many of them have never danced this type of dance,” said Powers. “They’re from Mexico, but they came to the United States at a young age to work. They have that dream to learn, and now they have this opportunity.”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Across generations at Litchfield Jazz Festival

Across generations at Litchfield Jazz Festival

Bucky Pizzarelli and Brandon Goldberg at the Litchfield Jazz Festival in 2017.

Lindsey Victoria Photography

The Litchfield Jazz Festival opens its 2026 season on Friday, July 24, at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut. The evening will feature a gala and a concert led by saxophonist Don Braden featuring the Litchfield Jazz Fest Dectet.

The festival began in 1996 and has been going strong ever since. The list of past performers reads like a who’s who of modern jazz greats, including Christian McBride, Soulive, Joshua Redman, Dave Douglas, Brad Mehldau and John Scofield, all of whom helped revive the genre for a new generation of fans at the turn of the millennium. Vocalists like Diana Krall, Dionne Warwick and Dr. John have made appearances as well. And, of course, the festival has been graced by established masters like saxophonists Sonny Rollins and Wayne Shorter; guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli; bassist Rufus Reid; drummers Roy Haynes and Tito Puente; the Preservation Hall Jazz Band; and pianists Dave Brubeck and local legend Ahmad Jamal.

Keep ReadingShow less
music festival
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

No grumbling here: Children’s theater camp returns

No grumbling here: Children’s theater camp returns

Danny Saed, assistant director of “Pinocchio”; his mother and co-founder of Grumbling Gryphons Leslie Elias; theater arts camper Joyce Sun; artist and counselor Natalie Resto; and Steven Sun, Joyce Sun’s father.

Jack Sheedy

Leslie Elias wants you to understand something about the group she calls Grumbling Gryphons Traveling Children’s Theater: “I like to say that we try not to grumble.”

For 46 years, she has used the nonprofit to educate and entertain children in the performing arts. Summer after summer, young campers learn about acting, singing, mask-making, costume-making and scenery painting. This year, as in years past, a five-day theater arts camp will culminate in a live performance of one of Elias’ original plays, guaranteed, she hopes, to quell all grumbling.

Keep ReadingShow less
camps

Sea bass and shrimp gumbo

Sea bass and shrimp gumbo

Sea bass and shrimp gumbo

Bobby Graham

Each month, Dugazon owners Bobby Graham and Matthew Marden share a recipe inspired by the traditions, stories and sense of welcome at the heart of their shop in Sharon, Connecticut. Visit Dugazon at 19 W. Main St. Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online at dugazonshop.com.

This month we’re sharing one of our favorite comfort foods: sea bass and shrimp gumbo. While gumbo has a reputation for being a labor of love, this version skips the traditional roux, making it surprisingly approachable. The ingredient list may seem long, but once everything is prepped, it comes together quickly, rewarding you with a rich, flavorful bowl that’s perfect any time of year. Many of the pantry staples you’ll need for this recipe can be found right here at Dugazon.

Keep ReadingShow less
what's cooking at dugazon?

Sweet Petunia: a benefit to support Random Harvest

Sweet Petunia: a benefit to support Random Harvest

Alt folk duo Sweet Petunia to perform a benefit at Random Harvest on Saturday, July 25.

Provided

On Saturday, July 25, Americana/Alt Folk duo Sweet Petunia will perform at Random Harvest in Craryville, a worker-owned market, café and community space that supports farmers and brings people together through locally sourced food. The concert comes just months after the fatal two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 23 and County Route 7 that devastated the hamlet, disrupted local businesses and left a lasting emotional impact on the community.

After the crash, Random Harvest remained open and committed to connecting people through food and community. Simpson said the duo looks forward to contributing to a healing experience through their music.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.