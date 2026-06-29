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Truck driver issued speeding ticket after sending beer all over Route 44 in Salisbury

Truck driver issued speeding ticket after sending beer all over Route 44 in Salisbury

An extensive clean-up effort was required after a June 29 tractor-trailer crash sent beer all over Route 44. The driver, reportedly unharmed, was issued a ticket for driving too fast under the conditions.

Photo Courtesy of Troop B

SALISBURY – An early morning crash on Route 44 near Twin Lakes Road sent dozens, if not hundreds, of beer cases onto the road when a speeding tractor-trailer failed to make a right turn. The truck went off the road just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday, June 29, crashing into several signs and trees. The driver, whose license is registered in Illinois, was reportedly unharmed.

Officer Joshua DaSilva of Troop B responded to the scene before the road was closed for several hours to facilitate an extensive clean-up effort. Drivers were forced to seek alternate routes during the closure.

The detour was necessary, police said, so they could clear the large volume of debris and safely remove the “severely damaged truck and trailer,” which was towed to Arnold’s Garage in Canaan.

The driver, Filmon Mahari Zerae, 36, was issued a ticket for driving too fast for the conditions.

This crash remains under investigation, and police are asking witnesses to contact Trooper DaSilva #915 at (860) 626-1820.

An extensive clean-up effort was required after a June 29 tractor-trailer crash sent beer all over Route 44. The driver, reportedly unharmed, was issued a ticket for driving too fast under the conditions. Photo Courtesy of Troop B

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