Local nonprofits receive $283K in spring grants

The Northwest CT Community Foundation (NCCF) announced its first round of grant funding this year, awarding $283,200 to local nonprofits through its spring discretionary grant cycle. The foundation awards grants to area nonprofits three times a year — in early spring, late June and November.

Among the local nonprofits to receive grants were the Kent Library Association, which was awarded $75,000; the Falls Village Day Care Center, which received $12,200; and the Salisbury-based Housatonic Child Care Center (HCCC), which received $10,000. Other local groups received awards of up to $10,000.

Kent Memorial Library received its NCCF grant through the Edwin M. Stone and Edith H. Stone Fund and the Khurshed Bhumgara Fund. The funding will support the library’s renovation and expansion project.

“Libraries are the heart of our communities, and we’re constantly looking to identify unmet needs and do everything we can to provide services to the broadest population possible,” said Library Director Sarah Marshall.

She said the project will address longstanding space limitations, which last underwent a major renovation more than three decades ago.

With the help of the grant, the library will increase its usable space by about 5,000 square feet. Marshall said the funding will help close a fundraising gap as the library continues its capital campaign with support from local donors and the broader community.

Meanwhile, HCCC received its NCCF grant through the Carlton D. Fyler and Jenny R. Fyler Fund to support general operating expenses.

HCCC Director Tonya Roussis said she is grateful for the grant.

“As you know, childcare is expensive, and operating a childcare center is increasingly costly as well,” she said. “The expenses we face continue to rise, so we’re always looking for outside support to help meet those needs without having to raise tuition, cut programs or reduce teacher benefits.”

Roussis added, “I don’t know what we would do without their support and if we didn’t get these grants.”

HCCC owns its own building, which comes with additional expenses including insurance, electricity, water and maintenance.

“It’s getting harder and harder every year because costs are rising and we want to keep costs low for our families,” she said.

Other groups to receive funding included the Cornwall Child Center, which was awarded $9,000; the David M. Hunt Library, $1,500; the Housatonic Youth Service Bureau, $5,000; Kent Affordable Housing, $10,000; and the North Canaan Education Foundation, $7,200.