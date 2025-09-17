nonprofits

Music in the Meadow brings community together for health

Tom Quinn, State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64), Joanne Borduas, CEO of Community Health & Wellness, and Nancy Heaton, CEO of the Sharon based Foundation for Community Health.

SALISBURY — Community Health & Wellness Center’s annual fundraiser, Music in the Meadow, drew a lively crowd Friday evening, Sept. 13, at the Barn at Stillwaters Farm.

Guests enjoyed an enchanting night filled with music, scenic views and farm-to-table flavors in support of the nonprofit’s mission.

Set against the rolling hills of Stillwaters Farm, the evening featured live entertainment from singer-songwriter Johnny Irion, which brought the crowd to their feet with a soulful mix of music.

Guests dined on a menu prepared by Emily’s Catering Group, while browsing an impressive silent auction that included experiences from Lime Rock Park, Foxwoods Resort & Casino, the New York Giants, Boston Red Sox, Warner Theatre, among many others.

Hosts Thao and Scott Matlock welcomed supporters to the rustic barn setting, where friends, neighbors, sponsors and donors came together to celebrate community spirit and the vital work of Community Health & Wellness Center (CHWC), the only comprehensive Federally Qualified Health Center in Northwest Connecticut.

Guests also received a warm welcome from Maria Gonzalez of New Opportunities, Inc, who serves as chair of CHWC’s board of trustees, as well as State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64), and Joanne Borduas, CEO of Community Health & Wellness, which operates healthcare centers in North Canaan, Winsted and Torrington.

Event sponsors included, Gold level: NBT Bank, Shipman & Goodwin LLP and The Hotchkiss School. Silver sponsors were Mountainside Treatment Center and Northwell Health/Nuvance Health. Bronze sponsors included Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Ed Herrington, Inc., Elyse Harney Real Estate, Eversource, Indian Mountain School, National Iron Bank, Northwest Community Bank, PAC Group and Torrington Savings Bank. QualPrint donated the printing of event programs.

As CHWC’s largest annual fundraiser, Music in the Meadow supports residents across the region, regardless of their ability to pay.

“The money raised will go towards general operating/fulfilling our mission to provide high-quality, comprehensive medical and behavioral healthcare to our community,” said Kelly Baxter Spitz, CHWC’s director of development.

Kimberly Aguilar, Olivia Paulino and Maria Gonzalez of New Opportunities, Inc., and Justin Gonzalez of Baroco Corporation.

