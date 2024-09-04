nonprofits

FCH opens application period for multi-year operational support funding program

SHARON, Conn. — Foundation for Community Health is accepting applications for its five-year flexible non-profit funding program.

The Multi-Year General Operating Support Program provides five years of funding support to qualifying non-profits in Northwest Connecticut and the greater Harlem Valley of New York. Eligible non-profits must have missions and activities that align with FCH’s funding interests. Grant amounts are flexible and tailored to each organization’s needs.

Interested organizations must attend and information session and submit an application on FCH’s online portal by Monday, Sept. 23.

“This program reflects our commitment to supporting the vital work of local non-profits,” said Natashea Winters, Director of Programs and Learning at FCH. “By providing sustained, flexible funding, we aim to enable non-profits in our region to focus on their missions and create lasting impact in our community.”

More information on eligibility, FCH’s funding priorities and upcoming information sessions can be found at www.fchealth.org.

Latest News

Falls Village real estate sales for June and July

Built in 1878 this home at 36 Lime Rock Station sold above listing price for $500,000.

Christine Bates

FALLS VILLAGE — The least expensive real estate sale in June and July for Falls Village was a small cabin in Pine Grove for $50,000 and the highest was 48 Belden on 6.03 acres for $675,000. Four of the eight properties traded at or below $200,000.

As of Aug. 25 there were six residential properties, five parcels of land, and the Falls Village post office listed for sale with no rentals.

Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

The mixed doubles final was played between, from left, Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer and George Kollias.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY ­— Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias won the 65th Mt. Riga Tennis Tournament Monday, Sept. 2, defeating George Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

The summer community on Mt. Riga enjoys the use of two clay tennis courts, and the mixed doubles tournament is the highlight of the Labor Day weekend.

Five years

The news late last month that labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital will be maintained for a period of five years was welcomed by our community. Connecticut Attorney General Willam Tong said it well: “Miles and minutes matter when it comes to labor and delivery, and I am pleased that Northwell has committed to preserving affordable, lifesaving care—especially maternity care—for Western Connecticut. This is a strong, enforceable agreement for healthcare access in Connecticut.”

Nuvance Health announced this spring that it planned to combine with Northwell Health, the largest health provider in New York State. The resulting 28-hospital system would span the New York and Connecticut border. Northwell itself employs 85,000 people, making it the largest private employer in New York state.

The Great Debate

