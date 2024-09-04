FCH opens application period for multi-year operational support funding program

Latest News
FALLS VILLAGE — The least expensive real estate sale in June and July for Falls Village was a small cabin in Pine Grove for $50,000 and the highest was 48 Belden on 6.03 acres for $675,000. Four of the eight properties traded at or below $200,000.
As of Aug. 25 there were six residential properties, five parcels of land, and the Falls Village post office listed for sale with no rentals.
Transactions
48 Belden St — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 6.03 acres sold by Robert L. Guimarro to Deeg and Shelby Martin for $675,000.
36 Lime Rock Station — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home sold by Aduib Osama to R. Hinkle Buckner II for $500,000.
Route 63 — 25.52 acres of forested land sold by Paul J. Cortesi III to Christopher Hopkins for $238,000.
265 Route 63 — 3 bedroom/2 bath house sold by Catherine E. Tenney to David Pollan for $590,000.
16 Undermountain Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath house sold by Carolyn Calandro to Anthony Jason Stark for $200,000.
24 Asbury Ave — 2 bedroom/1 bath 4 room cottage camp of 776 square feet in Pine Grove sold by Ellen Morris to Carlin Carr for $50,000.
403 Route 7 N — 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch sold by Norma E. Galaise to Arnold D Cagar for $170,000.
* Town of Canaan real estate transfers recorded as sold between June 1, 2024, and July 31, 2024, provided by the Canaan Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.
SALISBURY — Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias won the 65th Mt. Riga Tennis Tournament Monday, Sept. 2, defeating George Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
The summer community on Mt. Riga enjoys the use of two clay tennis courts, and the mixed doubles tournament is the highlight of the Labor Day weekend.
This year’s match was largely a family affair. George Kollias is the father of Eleni Kollias, and Tom Vail is Eleni’s uncle.
The first set was all Vail/Kollias, but Kollias/Settlemeyer found their groove in the second set. The third set was a real grinder, with numerous deuce points.
Eleni Kollias and Settlemeyer live in New York City; Tom Vail resides in Bronxville, New York, and George Kollias lives in Longmeadow, Massachusetts.
Fans look on during the 65th Mt. Riga Tennis Tournament Sept. 2.Patrick L. Sullivan
Five years
The news late last month that labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital will be maintained for a period of five years was welcomed by our community. Connecticut Attorney General Willam Tong said it well: “Miles and minutes matter when it comes to labor and delivery, and I am pleased that Northwell has committed to preserving affordable, lifesaving care—especially maternity care—for Western Connecticut. This is a strong, enforceable agreement for healthcare access in Connecticut.”
Nuvance Health announced this spring that it planned to combine with Northwell Health, the largest health provider in New York State. The resulting 28-hospital system would span the New York and Connecticut border. Northwell itself employs 85,000 people, making it the largest private employer in New York state.
The reprieve was the latest chapter in the battle to keep labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital, a struggle that has been waged by the grassroots organization Save Sharon Hospital and others, including our political leaders, for years. This year in February the state of Connecticut denied the hospital’s request to close the services, citing a long list of “Findings of Fact” that the hospital questioned. The hospital petitioned the state to reconsider, but the state denied that appeal.
At the time of the announcement of the new combination with Northwell, Sharon Hospital CEO Christine McCulloch said that Northwell has agreed to invest in all of the Nuvance hospitals. So it’s not a complete surprise that labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital have been spared the chopping block — at least for now.
Save Sharon Hospital described the development as a great first step.
Our hospital had its humble beginnings in 1909 in a house rented by Dr. Jerome Chaffee. Less than a decade later a new building opened with 16 beds and three nurses. Over the years, the hospital underwent more expansion. In a 1969 Lakeville Journal article commemorating Sharon Hospital’s 60th anniversary, its history was described as “written by thousands of dedicated people who founded it, planned its development, staffed its facilities, financed expansion programs and, in many cases, became thankful patients.”
Ownership changes first started to occur in 2002 when a for-profit named Essent Healthcare of Tennessee bought the nonprofit, which triggered protests. More than a decade later Essent merged with another Tennessee-based group, RegionalCare Hospital Partners. Some five years after that, in 2016, Health Quest, formed by a merger of three hospitals in New York, took control of the hospital and it once again became a nonprofit. Soon thereafter, in 2019, Health Quest merged with Western CT Health Network, with hospitals in Connecticut, to become Nuvance Health.
This whirlwind of merger and acquisition and flip flop from nonprofit to for-profit and back to nonprofit brings us to our current state of affairs. Confidence in the future prospects for our beloved rural hospital should be bolstered by both Sharon Hospital’s ranking and by Northwell’s long list of top honors as a healthcare provider, and by the reputation of its CEO Michael Dowling as a healthcare leader. Last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) gave Sharon Hospital a five-star rating for the fifth consecutive year.
As SSH said, this is a great first step, and welcome news.