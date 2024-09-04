FCH opens application period for multi-year operational support funding program

SHARON, Conn. — Foundation for Community Health is accepting applications for its five-year flexible non-profit funding program.



The Multi-Year General Operating Support Program provides five years of funding support to qualifying non-profits in Northwest Connecticut and the greater Harlem Valley of New York. Eligible non-profits must have missions and activities that align with FCH’s funding interests. Grant amounts are flexible and tailored to each organization’s needs.



Interested organizations must attend and information session and submit an application on FCH’s online portal by Monday, Sept. 23.



“This program reflects our commitment to supporting the vital work of local non-profits,” said Natashea Winters, Director of Programs and Learning at FCH. “By providing sustained, flexible funding, we aim to enable non-profits in our region to focus on their missions and create lasting impact in our community.”



More information on eligibility, FCH’s funding priorities and upcoming information sessions can be found at www.fchealth.org.