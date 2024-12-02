HVA bids adieu to Werner at sold-out “Auction for the Environment”

MORRIS, Conn. — The West Cornwall-based Housatonic Valley Association’s 33rd annual Auction for the Environment, held Saturday, Nov. 23, at South Farms, drew a full house as it reached its fundraising goal and provided attendees with a few unexpected surprises.



In a bittersweet moment, HVA President Tony Zunino announced that the association’s long-time Executive Director, Lynn Werner, will be stepping down from the position she has held since 1995.



“We are saying goodbye to Lynn Werner. Her leadership and vision has made an indelible mark on the Housatonic Valley Association,” Zunino said, eliciting thunderous applause and a standing ovation from the crowd of about 100 supporters, environmentalists and staff.



Another twist to tradition came when auction chair Christine Baranski, who has traditionally greeted the crowd with her trademark humor, was called up to Newport for the filming of the movie “The Gilded Age,” and her daughter, Lily Cowles, stepped in to deliver the keynote address as auction co-chair.



The activist, writer and movie producer did her mother proud during her first HVA auction as she spoke of “this sweet valley” where she grew up as a child and returned to as an adult.



From left, Andrew Stathopoulos and Philippa Durrant of Cornwall Bridge, HVA auction co-chair Elyse Harney Morris and Tony Zunino, president of HVA. Photo by Debra A. Aleksinas

“Our Housatonic Valley is sacred ground, and we gather today to honor that,” Cowles said. “I was born and raised here, and recently swam upstream to return to the home of my ancestors. There is no place sweeter than this valley, and there is so much to learn from this land.”



As if on cue, a phone rang nearby.



“It’s Mother Earth calling,” remarked Cowles. “Are you going to take the call?” she asked, without missing a beat, as the crowd erupted in laughter.



Growing up, Cowles said, HVA was a household name.



“It was like Christmas morning the day after the auction, and mom would get all excited wondering how much was raised,” she recalled.



Orchardist Peter Montgomery of Montgomery Gardens in Warren has been a frequent contributor of auction items over the years. Photo by Debra A. Aleksinas

During his speech, Zunino implored the crowd to “think about why we are here today. I hope it’s because you have a place in your heart for the Housatonic River Valley. It has brought a lot of us up here.”



The HVA president noted that his organization has protected 30,000 acres of important conservation land and has protected and restored 220 miles of the Housatonic River, a 41-mile stretch of which has been deemed “Wild and Scenic” by the federal government.



“It has taught school children and families how to keep the water clean and the turtles safe,” said Zunino.



During the silent auction portion of the event, staunch environmentalists and long-time supporters of HVA mingled with folks new to the area, and the organization, to peruse silent auction items as they sipped wine and nibbled hors d’oeuvres.



Peter Montgomery of Warren perused the items. The orchardist drove to the event in a classic red pick-up truck with a decorated Christmas tree in its bed, which he parked just outside the entry to the auction.



“I was trying to recreate a Hallmark moment,” Montgomery said with a chuckle, noting that he has contributed trees, fruit from his orchard and tutorials on orchards and apples as auction items in the past.



Nearby, Margery Feldberg, board president of the Kent-based Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy, had her eye on a Foodie Escape to Mystic, while Cindy Donaldson of Goshen remained in a “competitive hover” over the Exclusive Broadway Experience auction item offering two tickets to the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, “The Book of Mormon.”



Former State Rep. Jim Mahoney and State Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5), also showed their support for HVA. “They worked very hard on the Housatonic River Wild & Scenic designation,” noted Hayes, who had sponsored the legislation. “I am so deeply committed to the work that they do.”



As of Thursday, Nov. 28, an exact tally of the funds raised from the auction, which drew a near sold-out crowd, was unavailable due to processing difficulties, according to HVA spokeswoman Lara Beckius. However, she noted, “We are thrilled to have hit our goal and for the fantastic attendance,” she said.



Margery Feldberg, far right, board president of the Kent-based Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy, was among bidders for the silent auction items. Photo by Debra A. Aleksinas

HVA officials had expected to match or surpass last year’s auction proceeds, which netted a record $205,000.



The next day, Werner reflected on this year’s Auction for the Environment, which was her last auction as executive director of the organization, as “such a heartwarming tribute, and a fantastic day.”



She said she felt the timing was right to step down from her long-held role.



“I let the board know in 2023 that I was considering it. It’s a good time, because we completed our Strategic Plan 2029 in the fall of 2023, and we have a strong set of strategies reaching into every part of the 2,000 square mile tri-state watershed toward achieving a climate ready Housatonic Valley by 2040.”



Werner praised HVA’s “amazing team of environmental scientists and community advocates on staff and a huge network of partners collaborating with us on land and water protection.”