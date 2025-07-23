Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

First degree trespass and harassment arrest

On July 14, troopers responded to a trespassing and harassment call on Grant Street Ext. in Norfolk but the accused, Steven Knox, 49, who has a P.O. box in Norfolk, had left the scene. Two days later, Knox was transferred from New Haven Correctional to meet troopers from Troop B who had an active warrant for his arrest. He was processed for first degree criminal trespass and first degree harassment, and was held on a $25,000 cash bond before being brought to his arraignment on the same day at Torrington Superior Court.

Unconscious man yields DWI arrest

Troopers were dispatched just after midnight on July 16 on a report of a passed-out male in a vehicle on Main Street in North Canaan. After investigating, troopers arrested Brian Thompson, 52, of Sheffield, Massachusetts for illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released on a $5000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on July 30.

Crash on Route 44

Around 6 a.m. on July 16, Charles Perotti, 76, of East Canaan was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee south through the intersection of Allyndale Road and Route 44 in North Canaan. At the same time, Michael Stark, 67, of Hillsdale, New York was travelling eastbound on Route 44 through the intersection and failed to give right of way, striking the front passenger side of Perotti’s vehicle. Stark’s Chevrolet HHR and Perotti’s car were both disabled in the accident, and both drivers reported minor injuries. Perotti was transferred to Sharon Hospital for evaluation, while Stark was brought to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. Stark was issued a written warning for failure to grant right of way at an intersection.

Utility pole collision

Late in the evening on July 19, James Konomos, 53, of Salisbury was driving north on Weatogue Road just past the intersection with Twin Lakes Road in his Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE. Seeing a deer in the roadway, he veered to avoid it, ultimately striking a utility pole and ten feet of wire rope guard on the shoulder. Konomos didn’t initially report the accident, and drove the damaged vehicle home. Troopers issued Konomos a misdemeanor summons for evading responsibility and restricted turns.

CORRECTION

Regarding the June 26 Police Blotter item titled “Driveway fender bender,” an error in the police record resulted in misinformation. At the time of the incident, Jeffrey Livingston’s vehicle was being driven by Ruth Blaine, 81, of New York. Blaine was found at fault and issued a warning for failure to grant right of way. Blaine’s name was omitted from the report due to printing error, per Troop B.

Classifieds - July 24, 2025

Classifieds - July 24, 2025

Automobiles For Sale

2004 Lexus ES 330 Sedan: Runs but needs some work. 176K miles. $2000. Call 860-435-0905 Leave message.
Services Offered
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Pets

LABRADOR ORPHAN wanted: as companion for RESCUE MIX (5 years). Sharon. 407-620-7777.


Smiles, bright lights shine at Canaan Summer Nights

Smiles, bright lights shine at Canaan Summer Nights

Guests of the carnival at Bunny McGuire Park had a wide variety of rides to choose from, including a classic merry-go-round.

Photo by Simon Markow

NORTH CANAAN — Four days of festivities concluded Saturday, July 19, with the grand finale of Canaan Summer Nights.

The carnival first arrived at Bunny McGuire Park on Wednesday, kicking off North Canaan Event Committee’s new vision for summer activities in town.

Millions in funding awarded to help conservation groups preserve open space

Millions in funding awarded to help conservation groups preserve open space

Supported by a $250,000 LEAP grant in late June, the 5,200-acre acquisition of a permanent conservation easement by the Kent-based Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy protects the land surrounding the Colebrook Reservoir, the state’s largest remaining untapped drinking water reservoir.

Photo by Debra A. Aleksinas

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) announced July 15 that the state is awarding $14.3 million in Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition (OSWA) grants to protect 2,270 acres across 22 towns.

The grants, administered to land conservation groups by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), include five properties in the Northwest Connecticut towns of Cornwall, Kent, Salisbury and Sharon, encompassing more than 400 acres with awards totaling more than $3 million.

