Learning calligraphy by hand

Attendees practive brushstrokes led by calligraphy teacher Debby Reelitz.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

Calligrapher Debby Reelitz came to the David M. Hunt Library to give a group of adults and children an introduction to modern calligraphy Thursday, July 17.

Reelitz said she was introduced to calligraphy as a youngster and has been a professional calligrapher and teacher for more than 25 years.

She said there is no age barrier to learning the basics. “Once children can hold a pen or pencil, they can do it.”

Reelitz said her 5th-grade teacher introduced her to the art.

Then her mother pressed her into service doing the lettering for “4-H certificates and gift cards.”

Reelitz handed out a sampler and blank sheets of paper and then turned to the easel for demonstration purposes.

She noted that the letters (I,T,H,L,E and F) on the top row of the sampler were not alphabetically arranged.

Rather, they comprised a “latter family” of similar shapes.

Soon enough the entire group of six adults and three children were concentrating and turning out decent versions of the letters

Reelitz alternately demonstrated and encouraged the novices.

“Remember, this is not an instant gratification skill.”

Latest News

Books and bites beckon at the upcoming Sharon Summer Book Signing

Author and cartoonist Peter Steiner signed books at Sharon Summer Book Signing last summer.

Photo by Stephanie Stanton

The 27th annual Sharon Summer Book Signing at the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon will be held Friday, Aug. 1, from 4:45 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3, at noon.

Friday’s festivities will honor libraries and the power of the written word. In attendance will be 29 locally and nationally recognized authors whose books will be for sale. With a wide array of genres including historical fiction, satire, thrillers, young adult and non-fiction, there will be something for every reader.

Voices from Ukraine to America come to Stissing Center July 27

Ukraine Emergency Fundraiser at The Stissing Center in 2022 raised over $120,000 for Sunflower of Peace.

Photo by Michael Churton

The spirit of Ukraine will be on display at the Stissing Center in Pine Plains on Sunday, July 27. Beginning at 5 p.m., the “Words to America from Ukraine” fundraiser is set to showcase the simultaneous beauty of Ukrainian culture and the war-time turmoil it faces, all the while fundraising in support of Ukrainian freedom.

“Words to America from Ukraine” aims to remind and spread awareness for the suffering that often gets forgotten by those who live in comfortable worlds, explained Leevi Ernits, an organizer for the event. “We are trying to make an attempt to remind people that we are human, and we are connected with human values,” she said. “With very few words, poetry can express very deep values.”

Grumbling Gryphons’ set to celebrate 45th anniversary with gala and summer theater camp

Celebrating its 45th year, the Grumbling Gryphons will perform at HVRHS Friday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m.

Photo provided

The Grumbling Gryphons Traveling Children’s Theater is preparing to celebrate its 45th year — not with fanfare, but with feathers, fabric, myth, chant, and a gala finale bursting with young performers and seasoned artists alike.

The Gryphons’ 2025 Summer Theater Arts Camp begins July 28 and culminates in a one-night-only performance gala at Housatonic Valley Regional High School on Friday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. Founder, playwright, and artistic director, Leslie Elias has been weaving together the worlds of myth, movement and theater for decades.

Playhouse brings beloved ‘Annie’ to the stage

Savannah Stevenson and Avery Hope in rehearsal for “Annie” at Sharon Playhouse.

Photo by Aly Morrissey

The Sharon Playhouse’s production of “Annie” is set to open on July 26, and will run until Aug. 10. The classic family musical is being directed by Playhouse Artistic Director Carl Andress, with choreography by Krystyna Resavy and music direction by Eric Thomas Johnson, the same trio behind last year’s Playhouse production of “The Prom.” The cast brings familiar and new faces to the Olsen Theater, including cast members from the recent national tour of “Annie” which concluded in May of this year.

The story of “Annie” takes place in the 1930’s during the Great Depression and follows the bright eyed and optimistic orphan Annie as she lives with and wins the heart of billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

