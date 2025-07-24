Learning calligraphy by hand

Calligrapher Debby Reelitz came to the David M. Hunt Library to give a group of adults and children an introduction to modern calligraphy Thursday, July 17.

Reelitz said she was introduced to calligraphy as a youngster and has been a professional calligrapher and teacher for more than 25 years.

She said there is no age barrier to learning the basics. “Once children can hold a pen or pencil, they can do it.”

Reelitz said her 5th-grade teacher introduced her to the art.

Then her mother pressed her into service doing the lettering for “4-H certificates and gift cards.”

Reelitz handed out a sampler and blank sheets of paper and then turned to the easel for demonstration purposes.

She noted that the letters (I,T,H,L,E and F) on the top row of the sampler were not alphabetically arranged.

Rather, they comprised a “latter family” of similar shapes.

Soon enough the entire group of six adults and three children were concentrating and turning out decent versions of the letters

Reelitz alternately demonstrated and encouraged the novices.

“Remember, this is not an instant gratification skill.”