Plans to revitalize Norfolk’s Infinity Hall unveiled

Nearly 200 people packed the wooden seats of Norfolk’s historic Infinity Hall on Thursday, May 14, as David Rosenfeld, owner and founder of Goodworks Entertainment Group, a live entertainment and venue management company, unveiled ambitious plans to restore the restaurant and bar, expand programming and reestablish the venue as a central gathering place for the community.

Since the Norfolk Pub closed on Jan. 31, 2026, the need for a restaurant and evening gathering place has become paramount, and for years residents have wanted Infinity Hall to be more engaged with the community.

“We have a real opportunity to bring the residents of Norfolk closer together and add to a community already steeped in a rich history of the arts,” Rosenfeld said. “Thursday’s turnout and the positive energy we experienced are the very reason Goodworks exists. We are thrilled to help support and build upon the vibrant community spirit here.”

Built in 1883, Norfolk Village Hall — the former opera house, barber shop and saloon in the center of Norfolk —was designed by Palliser & Co. In 2007, the building was restored as the 300-seat performing arts theater Infinity Hall.

Goodworks Entertainment Group took over Infinity Hall in April 2019. Rosenfeld said he plans to realign the organization with his original dream of doing good works — hence the name.

He also spoke of a large-scale arts and music festival for Norfolk and of conversations with Melvin Chen, director of the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival–Yale Summer School of Music, about a possible winter classical concert series featuring Yale musicians.

After a question-and-answer session, attendees stayed to enjoy live music, food and drinks organized by Lisa Ludwig, general manager of Infinity Hall.

Nearly 200 people gathered at Infinity Hall to discuss possibilities for its future use. Jennifer Almquist

Norfolk resident Tony Kiser praised Rosenfeld’s vision.

“If there is anything to be done, he’s the guy to do it,” Kiser said. “He’s got the experience, some capital to invest, and he has a vision.”

Henry Tirrell, Norfolk first selectman, welcomed the prospect of renewed activity at the venue.

“I am excited to see an option for dinner and drinks in town, as well as increased activity at Infinity Hall,” Tirrell said.

Cheryl Heller, chair of the Norfolk Economic Development Commission, said the announcement represents an important moment for the town.

“Infinity is a key part of Norfolk’s identity, and for the last few years that it’s been quiet, the community has felt the loss,” Heller said. “This announcement is tremendously exciting, not only because of the new restaurant and programming, but because David’s plans include contributing to the culture and life of the town.”

“I am completely delighted with the new direction,” said Norfolk activist and Economic Development Commission member Libby Borden. “I certainly hope Norfolk supports Infinity Hall in every way.”