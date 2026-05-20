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Meet the horses behind The Equus Effect at Sharon open house

Meet the horses behind The Equus Effect at Sharon open house

Jane Strong, co-founder and lead facilitator at The Equus Effect, checking in with one of the hard working horses

Dave Wagman

The Equus Effect, a Sharon-based equine-assisted learning and equestrian facility that helps participants build emotional resilience through work with horses, will welcome the public to an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at its stables at 37 Drum Road.

Families are invited to bring a picnic lunch and blanket for the afternoon gathering, where The Equus Effect will provide demonstrations, cookies and the chance to meet four of its resident horses — Dutch, Lance, Babe and Blaze — while showcasing the unique ways people can connect and learn through interaction with these animals.

The organization was founded to support veterans and first responders experiencing PTSD, helping them process trauma and better manage the emotional effects associated with working in high-stress environments. Horses, because they are powerful yet gentle and offer honest, nonjudgmental feedback, are uniquely suited to foster trust and connection, providing what organizers describe as “calm in the storm” for people navigating adrenaline-fueled responses to external and internal stressors.

The Equus Effect’s offerings have since expanded beyond its flagship emotional fitness program. The organization also offers a four-day workshop based on the Enneagram, a personality framework that identifies core motivators, fears and behaviors that shape how people view the world. The workshop is designed to help participants develop tools for greater self-awareness and personal growth.

A third program helps participants build both ground and mounted equestrian skills. The Equus Effect works with groups of children ages 8 and older to develop focus and leadership skills, adults interested in personal and professional growth, and business teams seeking to improve communication and performance. A fourth program, the Facilitator Training Program, takes place over six months and is designed to teach experienced horse people how to work with others.

More information is available at theequuseffect.org.

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