performances

Reimagining opera for a new generation

Reimagining opera for a new generation

Stage director Geoffrey Larson signs autographs for some of the kids after a family performance.

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For those curious about opera but unsure where to begin, the Mahaiwe Theater in Great Barrington will offer an accessible entry point with “Once Upon an Opera,” a free, family-friendly program on Sunday, April 12, at 2 p.m. The event is designed for opera newcomers and aficionados alike and will include selections from some of opera’s most beloved works.

Luca Antonucci, artistic coordinator, assistant conductor and chorus master for the Berkshire Opera Festival, said the idea first materialized three years ago.

“This production is one of the highlights of the off-season,” he said.

“Opera is all about telling stories through music, which makes the concert a hit with people of all ages,” he added. “Every story has something to tell us about the human experience.” He pointed to the range of material covered in the program. “From the beautiful ornamentation of Baroque operas to the majesty of Mozart, to the gripping emotions of Verdi and Puccini … up to the modern-day stories of today’s operas by composers like Huang Ruo, Missy Mazzoli and so many others.”

The event features three singers from the Berkshire Opera Festival: soprano Juliet Schlefer, mezzo-soprano Abbegael Greene and tenor Maximillian Jansen. All three are still early in their careers, a class of rising vocal talent carrying the torch for the next generation. They will be accompanied by pianist Charles Tsui.

“I think that opera is especially exciting for families and young children precisely because it is all about storytelling,” Antonucci said. “Adding costumes, sets, props and the incredible power of operatic voices to the mix makes it one of the few types of experiences where all the arts come together.”

This year, the production reimagines some of those legendary stories in present-day Massachusetts. As always, “Once Upon an Opera” promises to be an interactive affair, encouraging audience participation throughout its hourlong runtime. While the event is free, reservations are encouraged due to limited seating.

Tickets are available at berkshireoperafestival.org/onceuponanopera.

performances

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