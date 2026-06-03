Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
real estate

Warren median price spikes above $900,000

Warren median price spikes above $900,000

Situated on 29.5 acres, 100 Rabbit Hill Road in Warren sold for $750,000 in April with a market value of $435,700, according to the town assessor’s field card.

Christine Bates

WARREN — Warren, a rural community bordering Lake Waramaug, saw its 12-month trailing median price for a single-family home rise to $905,000 for the period ending April 30, 2026.

The figure represents a 35% increase from the $669,250 median recorded for the 12 months ending April 30, 2025, and a 76% increase from the $515,000 median recorded for the year ending April 30, 2024.

The 12-month rolling average of home sales through April 30 was 17, compared with 20 during the previous 12-month period. With only about 650 housing units, Warren’s small housing stock often results in months with little or no sales activity. For instance, during the first four months of 2026, just four properties changed hands, including vacant land.

Meanwhile, at the end of May, only five single-family homes were listed for sale, four of them priced above $1 million. Eight parcels of land were on the market, with asking prices ranging from $150,000 to $3.5 million for a one-acre lot on Arrow Point Road.

Seasonal rentals remained readily available at the end of May, with eight furnished summer homes still on the market. Since January, four furnished summer homes have been rented through local real estate agencies, with monthly rents ranging from $8,500 to $20,000, roughly in line with last year’s activity.

Warren Transfers from January through April 2026

57 Curtiss Road – 3 bedroom/1.5 main house with 1 bedroom/1 bath unit over the garage on .97 acres. It was sold by Caroline Farnsworth and George Smith, co-executors of the estate of Virginia Smith, on Feb. 9for $520,000.

Sacket Hill Road – 26.59 acres of vacant land. It was sold by Karen Miles Hambleton Executor Estate of David Miles to YWC Properties LLC on Feb. 9 for $175,000.

100 Rabbit Hill Road – 3 bedroom/1 bath home with acreage sold by Dorothy Yodkins Executor Estate of Minerva Smalley to 100 Rabbit Hill Farm LLC on April 1 for $750,000.

89 North Shore Road – 4 bedroom/4 bath home on 2.25 acres built in 1954. It was sold by Margaret Cabral Trustee of Marital Trust U/A Doar Stoll Blinn on April 20 for $3,300,000.

* Town of Warren real estate transfers recorded between January 1, 2026, and April 30, 2026, provided by Warren Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from InfoSparks. Note that recorded transfers may lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

real estate

Latest News

Yerger Johnstone

Yerger Johnstone

SHARON — Yerger Johnstone, former managing director in the mergers and acquisitions department at Morgan Stanley and a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, died on April 19, 2026, in Chelmsford, England. He was 86.

Born in Mobile, Alabama, on March 7, 1940, Mr. Johnstone was the son of architect Henry Inge Johnstone, architect, and Kathleen Yerger Johnstone, the noted nature writer and civic leader after whom Alabama’s state seashell, Johnstone’s Junonia, is named. He graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile in 1958, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of the South at Sewanee in 1962, and earned his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 1964.

Keep ReadingShow less

Richard R. Stover

Richard R. Stover

WEST CORNWALL — Richard R. Stover, 82, of West Cornwall, died peacefully at Noble Horizons on May 26, 2026.

Son of the late Robert and Leona (Heinbockel) Stover, Rick was born Feb. 6, 1944 in Edina, Minnesota. He attended the University of Pennsylvania where he majored in Economics and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Keep ReadingShow less

Floyd Irving Isham

Floyd Irving Isham

SHARON — Floyd Irving Isham Jr., 87, a longtime area resident, died Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon. Mr. Isham worked for the Tri-Wall Container Corp. in Wassaic, New York, for fifteen years and also worked as a self-employed private caretaker for over twenty-five years, caring for local estates in Shekomeko, Pine Plains and Ancramdale, New York, prior to his retirement.

Born Aug. 25, 1938, in St. George, Vermont, he was the son of the late Floyd Irving and Hazel (Thompson) Isham, Sr. Following his high school years, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1961. Mr. Isham also served in the Vermont National Guard. On Aug. 11, 1990, in Dover Plains, New York, he married Nancy L. Cross. Mrs. Isham died on July 8, 2005.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Pauline King Garfield

Pauline King Garfield

EAST CANAAN — Pauline K. (King) Garfield, 94 of 77 South Canaan Rd. formerly of East Canaan, died Sunday May 24, 2026, at Geer Village. She was the wife of the late Duane Garfield who passed August 14, 2017. Pauline was born April 3, 1932 in North Canaan,in the former Geer Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Van Vlack) King.

Pauline spent her career at Becton Dickinson in Canaan, after being a stay-at-home mother for many years.She was employed at Becton Dickinson for 23 years. She enjoyed bus trips with her late husband Duane to the Casinos, spending time with her family watching the grandchildren grow up. Recently she made a comment to care givers that was “wait until I see that husband of mine for leaving me here, I am going to read him the riot act.” Over the years she enjoyed many crafts, but her favorite was crocheting gifts for everyone.

Keep ReadingShow less

Great Country Mutt Show returns as animal shelter surrenders rise

Great Country Mutt Show returns as animal shelter surrenders rise

Great Dane “Axel” with owner Sage Breyette in the Best Lap Dog Over 40 lbs. contest at last year’s Great Country Mutt Show

Aly Morrissey

Tail wags, floppy ears and a healthy dose of canine charm will take center stage June 7 as The Little Guild hosts its annual Great Country Mutt Show at Lime Rock Park in Falls Village.

Last year’s Great Country Mutt Show attracted more than 200 dogs and 800 people. Founded by renowned designer Bunny Williams as a benefit for the Little Guild, the tongue-in-cheek, Westminster-style event has grown into one of the organization’s signature annual fundraisers and community celebrations. The show remains free and open to the public, and adoptable dogs may attend when appropriate.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Savannah Stevenson’s second act

Savannah Stevenson’s second act

Savannah Stevenson as Mrs. Paroo and Elliott Andrews who plays Harold Hill in the nationally touring production of “The Music Man.”

Marshall Meadows
Sharing laughter, tears, music and dancing through stories that illuminate our common humanity touches us in a way that builds connection, empathy and genuine community.
— Savannah Stevenson

Savannah Stevenson has lived enough lives already to make most people feel lazy.

She grew up in Atlanta in a musical family, with a father who played “The Sound of Music” cassette tapes in the car and a mother who played hymns on the piano. She went to Carnegie Mellon to study musical theater, moved to New York afterward and, for a while, imagined a life onstage.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.