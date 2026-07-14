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real estate

Salisbury median home prices remain high, despite annual decline

Salisbury median home prices remain high, despite annual decline

This compact 936-square-foot ranch on two acres on Prospect Mountain Road built in 2003 sold with two bedrooms and 1 bath for $430,000 in June.

Christine Bates

SALISBURY – Home prices in Salisbury softened during the 12-month period ending June 30, 2026, while sales held steady and inventory remained limited.

The 12-month trailing median price for a single-family home, excluding condos, in Salisbury was $920,000 for the period ending June 30, 2026. That was 19% lower than the $1,136,000 median recorded for the 12-month period ending June 30, 2025, but 6% higher than the $865,000 median for the comparable period ending June 30, 2024.

A total of 52 homes sold during the 12-month period ending June 30, 2026, roughly four a month. The record on a 12-month trailing basis was set in May 2021 when 117 were sold in a year.

Sales were relatively stable compared with 44 homes sold during the 12-month period ending June 30, 2025, and 52 homes sold during the comparable period ending June 30, 2024.

Inventory of all listed residential properties for sale rose slightly to 21 in early July. High-end homes dominated with 15 homes listed for more than $1 million and only six below the current median price.

Furnished seasonal and academic rentals remained plentiful in early July with 32 homes available from $3,850 for the academic year to $65,000 for the summer. Eight houses are available on an annual basis, furnished and unfurnished, from $2,250 to $15,000 per month.

Salisbury transfers in June

299 Main St. – 5 bedroom/5 bath antique house on 5.07 acres transferred by Nina Disesa Goodall Trustee, Nina Disesa Revocable Trust and Brian Goodall Trustee, G Brian Goodall Revocable Trust to Daniel Scott Trustee and Nancy Prado Trustee Prado-Tucker Family Trust on June 5, 2026, for $3,410,000

9 Prospect Mountain Road – 2 bedroom/1 bath home on two acres transferred by Patricia Redmond Estate to Michaela and Quentin Kindred on June 10, 2026, for $430,000

26 Undermountain Road - 3 bedroom/2 bath home built in 2025 transferred by the Salisbury Housing Trust Inc to Benjamin Marhefki and Sarah Crossman on June 15, 2026, for $300,000

40 Interlaken Estates V – 3 bedroom/3 bath house built in 1972 transferred by Jeffrey May and Mary O’Neill to Peter Whitmore on June 16, 2026, for $915,000

420 Salmon Kill Road – 2 bedroom/2 bath ranch on .64 acres transferred by Mary Carroll Marden Estate to Strauss Bourque and Alexander White on June 16, 2026, for $457,500

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded between June 1, 2026, and June 30, 2026, provided by Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from InfoSparks. Note that monthly recorded transfers may lag sales by a number of days and include properties not appearing on the MLS.Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

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