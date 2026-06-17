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real estate

Salisbury median home price reaches $875K

Salisbury median home price reaches $875K

308 Main Street in Lakeville, where Black Squirrel antiques store once operated, sold after 306 days on the market for $970,000, below its original listing price of $1,200,000.

Christine Bates

SALISBURY – The 12-month trailing median price for a single-family home in Salisbury, excluding condominiums, was $875,000 for the period ending May 31, 2026.

The $875,000 median was 24% lower than the $1,145,000 median recorded for the 12 months ending May 31, 2025, but 5% higher than the $830,000 median reported for the comparable period ending May 31, 2024.

The number of homes sold during the 12 months ending May 31, 2026, rose to 53, compared with 47 sales during the prior 12-month period ending May 31, 2025, and matched the 53 sales recorded during the period ending May 31, 2024. The annual sales record was set for the period ending May 31, 2021, when 117 homes were sold.

Inventory of residential properties on the market increased slightly to 20 listings in early June. The high-end market continued to dominate, with 14 homes listed above $1 million and just six priced below the town’s median sale price of $875,000.

Furnished seasonal and academic rentals remained plentiful in early June, with 24 homes available. Asking prices ranged from $3,850 per month for an academic-year rental to $65,000 for the summer season.

Salisbury Transfers in May

62 Reservoir Road – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 2.1 acres transferred by 62 Reservoir LLC to Michele Ganeless for $1,350,000

11-17 Valley Road – 5 bedroom/5 bath/2 half bath with an accessory apartment on 21.2 acres transferred by David and Cynthia Edelson to Brian and Tracey Early for $4,900,000

5 Valley Road – 4 bedroom/4 bath modern farmhouse on 3 acres transferred by Robert Blanchard and Carol Lynne Vargo to Weatherly-White Carley Trustee for Carl Weatherly-White Revocable Trust for $2,850,000

260 Taconic Road – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home built in 1880 on 2.5 acres transferred by Seig Sacks to Riccard Properties LLC for $2,000,000

460 Wells Hille Road – 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch on 4.9 acres transferred by Lawrence and Cynthia Hoage to Russell and Lisa Hoage for $41,454

308 Main Street – 4 bathroom retail store on .76 acres transferred by Thomas Emerick and Joanne Beveridge to William Popadic and Amber Finlay for $970,000

36 Rocky Lane – 3 bedroom/2 bath home on .3 acres transferred by John James Ball to Rose-Louise Kealey and Daniel Scaggs for $900,000

240 Main Street – 4 bedroom/2 bath on .55 acres sold by McBride Builders LLC to Emily Vail for $688,000

247 Twin Lakes Road – 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 4.5 acres sold by Barry and Helena Schuman to Robert and Sarah Slocum for $3,255,000

16 Westmount Road – 5 bedroom/5 bath home on 10 acres transferred by Sara Wardell and Donald Hendel Trustee for Richard D Wardell Second A & R Revocable Trust to Robert Lloyd Blanchard and Carol Lynne Vargo for $1,600,000

17 Perry Street – 3 bedroom/2 bath newly built home transferred by Salisbury Housing Trust Inc to Dan Bolonani for $250,000

6 Juniper Ledge Lane – 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 2 acres transferred by Kenneth Fields and Nicole Noya to Rebecca Kostopoulos for $875,000

60 Selleck Road – 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 1.97 acres transferred by Carlos Arrendondo to Eunice Byun and Daniel Lee for $2,500,000

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded between May 1, 2026, and May 31, 2026, provided by Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistic from InfoSparks. Note that monthly recorded transfers may lag sales by a number of days and include properties not appearing on the MLS.Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

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