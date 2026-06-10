Sharon median home price climbs to $762,500

SHARON – Prices for single-family homes in Sharon, excluding condos, continued to rise, reaching a 12-month trailing median sales price of $762,500 for the period ending May 31, 2026. That is the highest 12-month median price since September 2024, though it remains below the all-time high of $880,000 reached in August 2024.

The latest median represents a 33% increase from the $575,000 recorded for the 12 months ending May 31, 2025, and an 18% increase from the $647,500 recorded for the comparable period ending May 31, 2024.

Despite the rise in prices, sales activity remained relatively stable. A total of 42 single-family homes sold during the 12 months ending May 31, 2026, compared with 41 sales during the same period a year earlier and 38 sales two years ago.

As of June 6, there were 16 residential properties listed for sale in Sharon — 15 single-family homes and one condominium — compared with 11 a month earlier. Even so, Sharon remained a seller’s market, particularly at the lower end. Eleven of the listings were priced above $1 million, while just four were listed below the town’s median sale price of $762,500.

Ten parcels of land are listed for sale on MLS with only one parcel smaller than five acres.

Summer rentals are still available, ranging from $6,000 a month to $25,000 for the season with only one unfurnished year-round, two bedroom apartment available for $2,300.

Transfers

338 Calkinstown Road – 5 bedroom/5.5 bath mansion on 35.74 acres transferred on May 1 by Jason Semmel and Sylena Goodman to Northern Land Preservation for $5,750,000

Douglas Road Lot 290 and Bartram Road Lot 323 – Two vacant .08-acre parcels transferred on May 6, 2026, by Eric Klinger to Silver Pond LLC for $25,000

45 Herrick Road – 2 bedroom/2 bath home plus 1 bathroom studio on 3.65 acres transferred on May 6, 2026, by Dennis Asher LLC to Anna and Andrew Andriuk for $700,000

59 Cornwall Bridge Road – 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 3.24 acres transferred on May 6, 2026, by Trustees Lindley Kirksey, Ridgely Straka, and Nathaniel Young of Allen Young Revocable Trust to Virginia Liberatore and Steven Simon for $1,175,000

86 Cornwall Bridge - 3 bedroom/1 bath Cape Cod house built in 1950 on .75 acres transferred on May 18, 2026, by Daniel George to Pace Home Buyers LLC for $300,000

86 Upper Main Street – Property adjacent to 84 Upper Main Street transferred on May 26, 2026, by David Larkin to Brendan and Roxanne Lee for $27,000

12 Silver Hill Road – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath contemporary home on 3 acres transferred on May 29, 2026, by John North and Guillermo Torres to George Ernest Wallace and Elizabeth Anne Houson Wallace for $895,000

* Town of Sharon real estate transfers recorded between May 1, 2026, and May 31, 2026, provided by Sharon Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from Infosparks. Note that recorded transfers may lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.