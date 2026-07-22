Sam Lardner returns to the Northwest Corner for Vecinos Seguros 2 benefit

On Friday, July 24, musician and educator Sam Lardner and his band, Barcelona, will take the stage at Salisbury Congregational Church for a benefit concert supporting Vecinos Seguros 2, an all-volunteer organization that provides emergency assistance and rapid-response support to immigrant families in Northwest Connecticut affected by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

Lardner, who attended and later taught at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville before moving to Spain in 1997, still considers the Northwest Corner his home in the United States. “It’s such a special place,” he said.

After years as a touring singer-songwriter on the New England folk circuit, fronting a country band in Spain and releasing multiple albums, Lardner eventually stepped away from music as raising four children and paying for their college tuition became his priority. He returned to education full time but never abandoned music entirely, continuing to perform whenever he could.

Now, with his children grown, Lardner has returned to the stage with a renewed sense of purpose. Through his Varroomba! project, music has become more than entertainment. It is a fundraising engine, a way to build community and a vehicle for supporting organizations responding to urgent needs.

Instead of charging organizations to host concerts, Lardner raises money ahead of time through his community of fans. The proceeds cover recording costs, musician salaries and travel, allowing each concert to become a fundraiser for the host organization.

“I call the venues and say we’re coming, and we don’t cost any money,” he said.

There are three levels of Funding Fans: Wunderfans, who contribute $50 or more; Virtuosi, who give $1,000 or more; and Gamechangers, who donate $3,000 or more. Through this model, Lardner has raised $27,000.

This year’s six-piece ensemble spans three generations and includes Lardner’s son Jackson, along with veteran members of the band and two younger musicians from Spain.

Lardner said the concert in Salisbury will be joy-filled. After finding himself overwhelmed by headlines while living overseas, he shifted his focus from writing topical songs to performing music that offers hope.

Lardner said conversations with organizers have shaped the tone of the evening.

“We talk through the events with each organizer,” he said. “What do we want to do here? Are we raising awareness? Are we raising funds? Are we doing both? Are we celebrating community? This one is among the most mission-driven because the need is so immediate.

Vecinos Seguros 2 was launched earlier this year as federal immigration enforcement intensified across Connecticut. Building on the work of the original Vecinos Seguros network, the organization mobilizes volunteers to accompany immigrant families, provide emergency financial assistance, connect residents with legal resources and strengthen neighborhood support systems. Leaders say requests for help have grown sharply in recent months as fear of detention has increased.

Although the subject is serious, Lardner hopes the evening itself will be joyful.

“With music, the afterglow is much longer and more powerful,” he said. “It’s all about these groups and what they’re trying to do.”

If the inaugural Varroomba! tour succeeds, Lardner hopes to double its impact next year.

“We’re doing 15 causes this summer,” he said. “I’d like to do 30 next summer and just keep growing it.”

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Salisbury Congregational Church. Proceeds benefit Vecinos Seguros 2. Tickets are available through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/4vvfVYO. For more information on Varoomba!, visit varroomba.org