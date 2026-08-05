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Stacie A. Weiner

Stacie A. Weiner

SALISBURY — Stacie A. Weiner passed away on July 7, 2026. Born on March 2, 1945, Stacie lived her last 51 years with her partner and spouse, Danella Schiffer, as well as with many adopted stray cats. Important people in her life include her beloved cousin Ellie Voss, Jenn Scott, a dear friend and colleague from RBC Wealth Management where she worked, Kevin Prell, also from RBC, Peter Menikoff of Salisbury and Rob Breakell, her trainer at the Canaan YMCA. Stacie was indebted to Dr. Sharynn Hall, MD, a brilliant, compassionate and supportive medical oncologist from Yale New Haven Health. Diagnosed with advanced cancer in Dec. of 2024, Stacie spent her last 1-1/2 years with determination and resilience; never complaining about her situation. She stayed active until her last month.

Stacie grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York, and obtained a BA degree from Goddard College in Vermont in 1966 with a major in drama. She then earned an MA degree from New York University in 1974 also in drama and studied toward a Ph.D. in Japanese theater. While pursuing studies at NYU, she worked as an elementary school teacher.

Realizing that experts in Kabuki and Noh theater had limited career paths, Stacie joined Citibank in its training department. With an interest in finance, she transferred to the bank’s finance division where she became a commercial lender in 1979. This launched her 47 year career in the financial services industry. In 1985, Stacie was recruited to Chemical Bank to head a lending team that focused on law and accounting firms. Six years later, she joined U.S. Trust as a private banker responsible for the company’s high net-worth individuals. Wanting to provide full brokerage services to individuals and small businesses, Stacie joined Merrill Lynch in 1995.

Having bought land in Salisbury with Danella, they built a passive solar home in 1980. Eager to live there full time, Stacie relocated in 1998 and joined A. G. Edwards and Sons as a financial consultant in its Farmington, Connecticut office. There, she provided a full range of investment advisory services to individuals, business owners and not-for-profits. With the eventual acquisition of A.G. Edwards by Wells Fargo, she left in 2010 to join the highly respected asset management firm of RBC Wealth Management in Farmington. Eventually, she transferred to its Great Barrington, Massachusetts office. With her financial acumen, Stacie was past president of the Connecticut Estate and Tax Planning Council. She held annuity and insurance product licenses in addition to those required for financial planning and investment.

Throughout her life, Stacie was an avid reader with a breadth of knowledge. She relished all learning opportunities. So for example, when people rang the door bell to proselytize their religion, Stacie would invite them in to learn what she could; and perhaps convert them to Judaism. Her magazine subscriptions weighed on average five pounds weekly and she amassed shelves of murder mysteries. Twice weekly, she took Spanish lessons online with the goal of speaking and reading the language. Stacie’s serious side was complemented by her wry sense of humor as exemplified by a Mae West quote that hung in her office...”Between two evils, I always pick the one I never tried before.”

Stacie welcomed pastime activities that were challenging and helped her to be physically fit. She obtained a student pilot’s license and enjoyed exploring the Berkshires from above. She also taught Tai Chi and took boxing lessons at the local YMCA.

Very importantly, Stacie was committed to supporting her community. At the time of her passing, she was Chair of Salisbury’s Zoning Board of Appeals as well as one of two Salisbury representatives to the Housatonic River Commission. Some years back, she was Salisbury’s representative to the Region 1 High School Board of Education. Stacie also served on the investment advisory committee of the Northwest Community Foundation of Connecticut. With a deep concern about protecting the environment, child and animal welfare, world peace and social justice, Stacie generously supported dozens of charities.

In cleaning out Stacie’s home office, buried in her filing cabinets, were scores of letters thanking her for her friendship and support when in need. Stacie led a rich and giving life that touched many of us.

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