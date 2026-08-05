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Jeffrey George Hamlin

SALISBURY — Jeffrey George Hamlin, 79, died on July 29, 2026, in Sharon Hospital. He was a loving husband to his wife, Inge Heckel.

Jeff and Inge spent 28 happy years together at the Daffodil House in Lakeville until moving five miles down the road to Salisbury last year.

Jeff was born on Oct. 14, 1946, the son of George Eldridge and Joanne Capen Hamlin.

In 1968 on graduating from Principia College, he spent two years in the Peace Corps teaching English at the Lycée Ibn Khaldun in Safi, Morocco.

Returning to the United States, he married Marilyn Hengst, his college sweetheart, later mother of his son James. He also enrolled in the MFA program at Columbia University with the intent of becoming a theater director.While attending Columbia, he worked at the New York Shakespeare Festival Public Theater, which in turn led him to be hired by the Director/Choreographer Michael Bennett to be his Production Stage Manager for what became “A Chorus Line” and forever changed the arc of his career. After almost ten years working with Bennett on subsequent productions, in 1985 he became the Production Manager for Lincoln Center Theater where he spent the next 29 years before retiring in 2014 and where he worked on over 150 productions.

He is also survived by his son James, a professor of Physics at the University of Florida in Gainesville, James’ wife Natalie Hadad, and their two children Adam and Liora.

No memorial service is planned at this time. Gifts in his memory may be made to The Little Guild, 285 Sharon Turnpike West Cornwall CT 06796 or to a charity of your choice.

The Kenny Funeral Home has taken care of arrangements.

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Priscilla Rudd Wolf

Priscilla Rudd Wolf

LAKEVILLE — Priscilla Rudd Wolf was born in Norwalk, Connecticut on May 29, 1946, the youngest daughter of Roswell Hopkins (“Hop”) Rudd and Josephine (“Jo”) Bauman. She was six years younger than her closest sibling, Eve, and had two older brothers Ben and Roswell. Priscilla, affectionately known as Prissy, and then only as Pris, when she had any say about it, grew-up as a dorm kid at Salisbury boys’ school, not an easy feat for a girl in the 1950s. By about age 12, her main goals in life were to (1) become a cheerleader, and (2) make her way onto American Bandstand; Jo wisely sent her off to Walnut Hill, an all girls boarding school, at age 14. Over the years, Pris gave mixed reviews of her boarding school days, but she always recounted fondly her summer visits to Block Island with her best friend, Jeannie Smith, and summer days at home in Lakeville. She loved sunbathing on the back porch of Hop and Jo’s lake house which was in clear view of Hop’s summer camp for boys where Peter Wolf was a counselor one summer. The rest is history with interludes along the way.

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Frank Camille Grusauskas

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FALLS VILLAGE — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Camille Grusauskas of Falls Village, Connecticut, on July 22, 2026, at the age of 70. Frank was born on Nov. 14, 1955 in Goshen. He was a beloved father and grandfather, uncle, brother, and partner. He was a fine woodworker and craftsman, an insatiable library patron, a musician, and a lover of life and the natural world. He was an extraordinary and talented man.

Frank spent his boyhood exploring the woods behind his childhood home, on Pie Hill Road in Goshen. He was the youngest and only son of Francis and Doris Grusauskas, with four older sisters, who he called his “Other Mothers.” From an early age he embraced Native American culture, and one of his favorite pastimes was walking local cornfields after a rain, in search of arrowheads, points, and stone tools.

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Stacie A. Weiner

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SALISBURY — Stacie A. Weiner passed away on July 7, 2026. Born on March 2, 1945, Stacie lived her last 51 years with her partner and spouse, Danella Schiffer, as well as with many adopted stray cats. Important people in her life include her beloved cousin Ellie Voss, Jenn Scott, a dear friend and colleague from RBC Wealth Management where she worked, Kevin Prell, also from RBC, Peter Menikoff of Salisbury and Rob Breakell, her trainer at the Canaan YMCA. Stacie was indebted to Dr. Sharynn Hall, MD, a brilliant, compassionate and supportive medical oncologist from Yale New Haven Health. Diagnosed with advanced cancer in Dec. of 2024, Stacie spent her last 1-1/2 years with determination and resilience; never complaining about her situation. She stayed active until her last month.

Stacie grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York, and obtained a BA degree from Goddard College in Vermont in 1966 with a major in drama. She then earned an MA degree from New York University in 1974 also in drama and studied toward a Ph.D. in Japanese theater. While pursuing studies at NYU, she worked as an elementary school teacher.

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Gary R. Cunningham

Gary R. Cunningham

SHARON — Gary R. Cunningham, 76, of Hilltop Road, passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2026, following a long illness. He was the devoted husband of the late Kimie (O’Hanlon) Cunningham.

Born on May 14, 1950, in Sharon, Gary was the son of the late Robert and June (Parsons) Cunningham.

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Colaine Alicia Duntz

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Born on Jan. 24, 1946, in the Bronx, New York, Colaine was the daughter of the late Colaine Gardner.

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May Haskell Gorat

May Haskell Gorat

WEST CORNWALL — (Edie) May Haskell Gorat passed away July 7, 2026, after a short illness. She had attended Sharon Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. She enjoyed flower gardening and baking.

She is survived by her daughter, Edith May (Chicky) Gorat of Idaho and a son Peter Gorat Jr. of West Cornwall, three grandchildren, Nicole, Danielle and Peter Gorat, a sister, Olive Haskell Goddard of Cape Cod, and a brother John Haskell of Kent and several nieces and nephews.

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