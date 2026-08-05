Colaine Alicia Duntz

Priscilla pursued her love of literature at the University of Pennsylvania. She graduated in 1968 and started teaching 2nd Grade in Cornwall, Connecticut. Despite her “small town” upbringing, Pris was constantly surrounded by music, especially Jazz, thanks to Hop’s love of the drums, and her oldest brother Roz, who would go on to become an avant-garde Jazz trombonist. She was deeply influenced by the folk and rock music of the 60s and the social revolution sweeping the country at that time. She ventured to Canada and reconnected with Peter in Montreal. The precise details of how, when and where the romance bloomed remain murky—some say the decision to marry came one night from a Oudji Board—and on Nov. 28, 1970, Pris and Pete married and eventually made their way to New Brunswick, Canada, where they settled in a farm house in the middle of a potato field.

Their first daughter, Jessica, was born in Bath, New Brunswick, on June 1, 1976. Soon after, Jo became sick and Pris returned to Lakeville to be with her mom. Peter stayed behind in Canada with their 3 dogs: Farley, Dizzy and Gracie. Just before Christmas 1976, Pete was awoken by the dogs in the middle of the night to find the house burning down around him. He managed to escape with the dogs and two bags of clothes he grabbed on his way out the door. By the time the fire brigade arrived, the house had burned to the ground.

Peter and the dogs traveled to Lakeville to join Pris and infant Jess, who were living in Hop & Jo’s house on the lake. Sarah was born on Feb. 10, 1978. Back in her hometown and with two young daughters, Priscilla embraced her role as mom and home maker. On May 28, 1984, Zach was born. Pris and Pete fostered a home of unconditional love and acceptance. There was plenty of time for play, creativity and reading. Pris spent countless hours reading to her kids, and while TV was not allowed, the best movies were: anything featuring Ginger Rodgers and Fred Astaire, musicals, and the finest cinema (Priscilla’s favorites): Tootsie, Hopscotch, and Romancing the Stone, to name a few. Priscilla found her professional home and a community of friends at the Indian Mountain School where, following in her mother’s footsteps, she began working as a tutor for students with learning disabilities. She went back to school for a master’s degree in education and became head of the tutoring department and librarian. She would go on to develop what became the “Learning Center.” During her 30-year career at IMS, she shepherded generations of students through learning challenges and trained colleagues to do the same. She had endless patience for her students, many of whom were new English speakers or struggled with learning differences. All of them found acceptance, support, humor, and encouragement in the tutoring room with Priscilla. Her colleagues found a mentor, a skilled skit writer and performer for faculty roasts (stage name Prisca Fontain), a yoga instructor, a walking partner, and a loyal friend.

In her free time, Pris rarely sat down. She discovered yoga in her 50s and became an instructor. She loved to dance, to garden, to float in the lake atop Mount Riga and to take long walks. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who gave her grandchildren, as she had her children, the gift of constant, unconditional love and acceptance.

In March 2019, Priscilla was diagnosed with ALS, a disease she refused to succumb to and kept at bay by sheer force of will. Peter never left her side, becoming her primary caretaker and providing the constant love and support he had brought to their marriage for 55 years. She died peacefully in her home on May 24, 2026, five days before her 80th birthday. Her family is grateful to the friends and caretakers who stayed by her side throughout her devastating illness and to those who remember her as vivacious, funny, and always full of love.

Priscilla is survived by her brother, Ben Rudd, her husband of 55 years Peter, and their three children, Jessica, Sarah and Zachary, her son-in-law Carlos Fierro, and her grandchildren: Benjamin, Joesphine, and Emilia Fierro-Wolf.

A celebration of Priscilla’s life will be held at the Salisbury Congregational Church on Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.

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