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Gary R. Cunningham

SHARON — Gary R. Cunningham, 76, of Hilltop Road, passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2026, following a long illness. He was the devoted husband of the late Kimie (O’Hanlon) Cunningham.

Born on May 14, 1950, in Sharon, Gary was the son of the late Robert and June (Parsons) Cunningham.

He worked as a painter throughout his career, but his true passions extended far beyond his trade. A talented guitarist, Gary enjoyed playing with several local bands during his younger years, and music remained an important part of his life.

Gary also had a lifelong love of auto racing. Whether attending local flat-track races, following NASCAR, or traveling throughout New York, New England, and Delaware for racing events, he was happiest at the track. Lebanon Valley Speedway was among his favorite destinations, and Tony Stewart was one of his all-time favorite drivers. Gary and Kimie even celebrated their marriage at the Racing Hall of Fame in upstate New York—a fitting tribute to a passion they shared together.

Gary is survived by several cousins.

In keeping with his wishes, all services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 357, Sharon, CT 06069.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

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Frank Camille Grusauskas

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May Haskell Gorat

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turning back the pages
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