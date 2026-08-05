May Haskell Gorat

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Frank Camille Grusauskas
Lakeville Journal
Aug 05, 2026
FALLS VILLAGE — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Camille Grusauskas of Falls Village, Connecticut, on July 22, 2026, at the age of 70. Frank was born on Nov. 14, 1955 in Goshen. He was a beloved father and grandfather, uncle, brother, and partner. He was a fine woodworker and craftsman, an insatiable library patron, a musician, and a lover of life and the natural world. He was an extraordinary and talented man.
Frank spent his boyhood exploring the woods behind his childhood home, on Pie Hill Road in Goshen. He was the youngest and only son of Francis and Doris Grusauskas, with four older sisters, who he called his “Other Mothers.” From an early age he embraced Native American culture, and one of his favorite pastimes was walking local cornfields after a rain, in search of arrowheads, points, and stone tools.
Curious by nature, Frank spent his lifetime learning about earth science, history and art. He loved to sit outside on his front patio pondering crossword puzzles. He was a voracious reader and read until the day before he died. The book he reached for most during his final week was To Catch a Fish, by Mark Kurlansky.
From an early age, Frank lived his life enjoying one pleasure as he anticipated the next. He taught himself to play guitar and mandolin, and loved to camp with his family and instruments at bluegrass festivals, jamming with friends and strangers into the night. He loved seafood, the ocean, homegrown cannabis, throwing dinner parties, stoking the woodstove—his house often approaching 90 degrees in the dead of winter—gardening, and creating. From basket weaving to bread-making, and carving wooden birds and spoons, to tying flies and feather earrings, Frank was almost always working on something. He was resourceful and unconventional in his life and in his creativity. Even the sandcastles he built with his kids while vacationing in Cape Cod were works of art—giant sea serpents and elaborate pyramids and ziggurats with precisely sculpted stairways.
Frank’s passion for woodworking began at the age of five, when his father gave him a pearl-handled jackknife, a block of wood, some nails, and a hammer in their tiny basement. Frank learned to appreciate wood, as his father would only give him a piece of wood if he planned to use it wisely. He banged together a crooked birdhouse, then taught himself to whittle—which, he recalled, was how he learned to work with and against the grain. Frank attended Wamogo High School, and one year of college at Eastern Connecticut State University, before choosing his path of self-taught artisanship. To anybody interested in working with wood, he recommends starting with Bruce Hoadley’s book Understanding Wood—or, “traveling way back in time to watch the Viking ship builders,” which he did via books.
At the age of 26, Frank realized his dream of building a modest and beautiful house on a shoestring budget and with his own two hands, and with the help of his father and his close friends Richard Zimany and Mike Minnick. His children still call that house their home. While raising his three children, he worked as a carpenter, sheetrocker, roofer, painter, sculpture builder, cabinet maker, caretaker, and gardener.
Frank’s deep respect for trees and a reverence for the wood that they produce kept him inspired through his prolific retirement years. In his home workshop, which looked out over his beloved Robbins Swamp, he produced fine bowls, hundreds of spoons and cooking utensils, abstract sculptures inspired by the natural world, tables, chairs, and so much more. Following a brief hospitalization in 2016, during which his son brought him a book on lutherie, Frank spent the next three years building guitars and mandolins, many of which his musician son still plays.
Frank was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on June 10, and the disease progressed rapidly. He was kept mostly pain-free and remained curious and present throughout the end. He is predeceased by his parents, and sisters Joan Crown, Patricia Rickard, and Denise Garrett. As was his wish, Frank died at his home on Robbins Swamp, where he loved to watch the beavers and murmurations of starlings. He was surrounded by his family.
Frank is survived by his longtime partner of 28 years, Trudy Schaelchli, his sister Barbara Costello and her husband Tom, his first wife Norma DeMay, his children Caitlin, Maria Rose, and Jonathan, and his three grandchildren, Arthur, Eloise, and Phoebe. He is greatly missed, and will never be forgotten. “Love you to tears.”
Calling hours for Frank Grusauskas will be held from 1-3 pm on Saturday, August 8 at the Conklin Funeral Home in Millerton, NY. Please save the date for a celebration of Frank’s life at the Salisbury Town Grove on Saturday, November 14, time TBD. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Litchfield County, at vnhlc.org/giving/donate.
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Stacie A. Weiner
Lakeville Journal
Aug 05, 2026
SALISBURY — Stacie A. Weiner passed away on July 7, 2026. Born on March 2, 1945, Stacie lived her last 51 years with her partner and spouse, Danella Schiffer, as well as with many adopted stray cats. Important people in her life include her beloved cousin Ellie Voss, Jenn Scott, a dear friend and colleague from RBC Wealth Management where she worked, Kevin Prell, also from RBC, Peter Menikoff of Salisbury and Rob Breakell, her trainer at the Canaan YMCA. Stacie was indebted to Dr. Sharynn Hall, MD, a brilliant, compassionate and supportive medical oncologist from Yale New Haven Health. Diagnosed with advanced cancer in Dec. of 2024, Stacie spent her last 1-1/2 years with determination and resilience; never complaining about her situation. She stayed active until her last month.
Stacie grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York, and obtained a BA degree from Goddard College in Vermont in 1966 with a major in drama. She then earned an MA degree from New York University in 1974 also in drama and studied toward a Ph.D. in Japanese theater. While pursuing studies at NYU, she worked as an elementary school teacher.
Realizing that experts in Kabuki and Noh theater had limited career paths, Stacie joined Citibank in its training department. With an interest in finance, she transferred to the bank’s finance division where she became a commercial lender in 1979. This launched her 47 year career in the financial services industry. In 1985, Stacie was recruited to Chemical Bank to head a lending team that focused on law and accounting firms. Six years later, she joined U.S. Trust as a private banker responsible for the company’s high net-worth individuals. Wanting to provide full brokerage services to individuals and small businesses, Stacie joined Merrill Lynch in 1995.
Having bought land in Salisbury with Danella, they built a passive solar home in 1980. Eager to live there full time, Stacie relocated in 1998 and joined A. G. Edwards and Sons as a financial consultant in its Farmington, Connecticut office. There, she provided a full range of investment advisory services to individuals, business owners and not-for-profits. With the eventual acquisition of A.G. Edwards by Wells Fargo, she left in 2010 to join the highly respected asset management firm of RBC Wealth Management in Farmington. Eventually, she transferred to its Great Barrington, Massachusetts office. With her financial acumen, Stacie was past president of the Connecticut Estate and Tax Planning Council. She held annuity and insurance product licenses in addition to those required for financial planning and investment.
Throughout her life, Stacie was an avid reader with a breadth of knowledge. She relished all learning opportunities. So for example, when people rang the door bell to proselytize their religion, Stacie would invite them in to learn what she could; and perhaps convert them to Judaism. Her magazine subscriptions weighed on average five pounds weekly and she amassed shelves of murder mysteries. Twice weekly, she took Spanish lessons online with the goal of speaking and reading the language. Stacie’s serious side was complemented by her wry sense of humor as exemplified by a Mae West quote that hung in her office...”Between two evils, I always pick the one I never tried before.”
Stacie welcomed pastime activities that were challenging and helped her to be physically fit. She obtained a student pilot’s license and enjoyed exploring the Berkshires from above. She also taught Tai Chi and took boxing lessons at the local YMCA.
Very importantly, Stacie was committed to supporting her community. At the time of her passing, she was Chair of Salisbury’s Zoning Board of Appeals as well as one of two Salisbury representatives to the Housatonic River Commission. Some years back, she was Salisbury’s representative to the Region 1 High School Board of Education. Stacie also served on the investment advisory committee of the Northwest Community Foundation of Connecticut. With a deep concern about protecting the environment, child and animal welfare, world peace and social justice, Stacie generously supported dozens of charities.
In cleaning out Stacie’s home office, buried in her filing cabinets, were scores of letters thanking her for her friendship and support when in need. Stacie led a rich and giving life that touched many of us.
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Gary R. Cunningham
Lakeville Journal
Aug 05, 2026
SHARON — Gary R. Cunningham, 76, of Hilltop Road, passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2026, following a long illness. He was the devoted husband of the late Kimie (O’Hanlon) Cunningham.
Born on May 14, 1950, in Sharon, Gary was the son of the late Robert and June (Parsons) Cunningham.
He worked as a painter throughout his career, but his true passions extended far beyond his trade. A talented guitarist, Gary enjoyed playing with several local bands during his younger years, and music remained an important part of his life.
Gary also had a lifelong love of auto racing. Whether attending local flat-track races, following NASCAR, or traveling throughout New York, New England, and Delaware for racing events, he was happiest at the track. Lebanon Valley Speedway was among his favorite destinations, and Tony Stewart was one of his all-time favorite drivers. Gary and Kimie even celebrated their marriage at the Racing Hall of Fame in upstate New York—a fitting tribute to a passion they shared together.
Gary is survived by several cousins.
In keeping with his wishes, all services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 357, Sharon, CT 06069.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
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Colaine Alicia Duntz
Lakeville Journal
Aug 05, 2026
CANAAN — Colaine Alicia (Davide) Duntz, 80, of 112 Canaan Valley Road, passed away peacefully at her home on July 28, 2026. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard Duntz Sr.
Born on Jan. 24, 1946, in the Bronx, New York, Colaine was the daughter of the late Colaine Gardner.
Colaine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose love and kindness touched everyone who knew her. She dedicated many years of service to the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, where she was valued for her hard work and caring nature. She found great joy in caring for others and took immense pride in creating a warm and welcoming home.
In her free time, Colaine enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her animals. Above all else, she treasured time with her family. Some of her happiest moments were those spent with her beloved husband, with whom she shared many wonderful years.
She is survived by her three children: Colaine Korie Duntz (Danny), Howard Clarence Duntz Jr. (Connie), and Fawn Korene Duntz Marshall (Wayne), all of Canaan; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Mary, Abbiegail, and Sarah; her great-grandchildren, Thomas, Susan, Greyson, Charlie, and Jase; and one great-grandchild expected to arrive soon.
Colaine will be remembered for her caring spirit, unwavering devotion to her family, and the love she shared so generously throughout her life. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
There are no services planned. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St Canaan CT 06018.
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Jeffrey George Hamlin
Lakeville Journal
Aug 05, 2026
SALISBURY — Jeffrey George Hamlin, 79, died on July 29, 2026, in Sharon Hospital. He was a loving husband to his wife, Inge Heckel.
Jeff and Inge spent 28 happy years together at the Daffodil House in Lakeville until moving five miles down the road to Salisbury last year.
Jeff was born on Oct. 14, 1946, the son of George Eldridge and Joanne Capen Hamlin.
In 1968 on graduating from Principia College, he spent two years in the Peace Corps teaching English at the Lycée Ibn Khaldun in Safi, Morocco.
Returning to the United States, he married Marilyn Hengst, his college sweetheart, later mother of his son James. He also enrolled in the MFA program at Columbia University with the intent of becoming a theater director.While attending Columbia, he worked at the New York Shakespeare Festival Public Theater, which in turn led him to be hired by the Director/Choreographer Michael Bennett to be his Production Stage Manager for what became “A Chorus Line” and forever changed the arc of his career. After almost ten years working with Bennett on subsequent productions, in 1985 he became the Production Manager for Lincoln Center Theater where he spent the next 29 years before retiring in 2014 and where he worked on over 150 productions.
He is also survived by his son James, a professor of Physics at the University of Florida in Gainesville, James’ wife Natalie Hadad, and their two children Adam and Liora.
No memorial service is planned at this time. Gifts in his memory may be made to The Little Guild, 285 Sharon Turnpike West Cornwall CT 06796 or to a charity of your choice.
The Kenny Funeral Home has taken care of arrangements.
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Turning Back the Pages - August 6, 2026
Norma Bosworth
Aug 05, 2026
125 years ago — August 1901
Mr. Thomas S. Chambers, the oldest knifemaker in Lakeville, celebrated his 81st birthday on Friday. He is in perfect health and is in full possession of all his faculties, his eyesight being remarkably good. He can work without the aid of glasses.
CHAPINVILLE — An agent of the Canaan milk company was in town Wednesday visiting dairy farmers.
Much merriment was caused by the appearance of William Kane’s horse attired in a straw hat. To those unaccustomed to the sight, it appeared comical to a high degree. However, hundreds of city horses are wearing similar hats this hot weather and it is really a very humane idea. It would be well for more drivers to follow the example set by Mr. Kane. The horse is a gentleman and should be treated as such. About the only drawback that may happen will be when “Mrs. Astorbilt” or some other “sassiety” belle trims the horse hat with ribbons, feathers and chiffon. Mules don’t count.
LIME ROCK — Miss Carrie Richardson has gone to Watch Hill, on the sound, for a couple of weeks.
100 years ago — August 1926
ORE HILL — Michael Meehan and a force of men are digging a trench from Rockledge to Reed’s corner to connect with the Lakeville Water Co. mains.
Henry Ford is now announcing that he expects soon to manufacture air flivvers on a commercial basis. Great Scott! Henry! Haven’t you done enough to us already.
C.H. Barnum of the Journal force enjoyed a few days’ vacation last week. He has been putting in the time fishing, but doesn’t say much about the catching.
A water snake measuring four feet was killed on John Monahan’s place at Lincoln City one day last week.
50 years ago — August 1976
“No,” say three of four Northwest Corner pharmacists who have addressed the question of whether to advertise prescription drug prices. The Lakeville Journal sought local comment on that question following a ruling by Connecticut Attorney General Carl Ajello that struck down a law prohibiting prescription drug advertising. Morris Bartot of Kauttu’s Pharmacy in Canaan believes “pharmacies should be able to run specials.” Bartot said he thinks drug advertising is a “good idea” and went further to suggest that pharmacies should operate much like other retail outlets. Audrey Whitbeck, pharmacist at Salisbury Pharmacy, does not agree. She termed advertising by pharmacies “unprofessional.”
The Lakeville Journal learned from reliable sources this week that the Stanley Works Corporation of New Britain has planned a 227-acre land conveyance in Kent to the state of Connecticut and The Nature Conservancy. A Stanley Works spokesman would not confirm the proposal but did say “there is a possibility.”
It still was unclear this week whether the bankrupt Penn Central Railroad has formally abandoned the portion of the Berkshire line from Canaan south to New Milford in accordance with its expressed intent to do so last Thursday. Notification of this intent had been received in the Canaan Town Hall.
Mark and Gala Cohn of Sharon would like to give away their 45-room mansion and the 100 acres of park land surrounding it. The proposed recipient is the state of Connecticut, but state authorities aren’t sure they want it. Filston House and its surrounding gardens were originally owned by Romulus Riggs Colgate, grandson of the Colgate soap company. He also founded Dutch Boy paints and the National Lead Company. The mansion was built between 1903 and 1906. The Cohns acquired the property in 1967. Mrs. Cohn is now terminally ill with cancer and the couple’s concern is that the property be kept intact. If she dies before the transaction can be completed, Cohn says, estate taxes may cancel the project completely.
Lakeville attorney Rodney Aller was a guest of President Ford at the White House Saturday noon at a reunion of Phi Delta Phi law fraternity. Both Mr. Aller and Mr. Ford were members of the Yale Law School Class of 1940. The President, Mr. Aller reported afterward, “was the most relaxed man you ever saw,” despite the exigencies of the political campaign.
25 years ago — August 2001
On Tuesday afternoon, a brakeless truck with 74,000 pounds of asphalt screamed down Route 128 through West Cornwall Village, veered left just before reaching the covered bridge, burst across a homeowner’s yard, and rumbled nearly 30 feet into the Housatonic River. No one was harmed. No asphalt was spilled.
Radio station WQQQ (FM 103.3) will be allowed to extend its lease for five to 10 more years at the historic town-owned railroad depot on Ethan Allen Street in Lakeville.
Porsche racing car enthusiasts from around the world converged at Lime Rock Park Race Track last weekend for possibly the largest public gathering ever of the elite automobiles. “It was a one-in-a-lifetime gathering. Essentially, every significant Porsche race car ever created was represented here over the weekend,” the track’s general manager, Garrett Mudd, said. “Ten cars were shipped over by Porsche from their museum in Stuttgart, Germany.” There were more model 956s and 962s congregated there than ever before in automotive history.”
CANAAN — McDonald’s restaurant was closed by the town health department for most of Sunday and Monday, after sewage was discovered leaking from a pump station on site. The problem was found early Saturday evening by a passerby who was treated to the sight — and smell — of sewage leaking from a manhole cover and flowing over the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the McDonald’s property. That individual happened to be Town Sanitarian Ralph Stanton.
These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.
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