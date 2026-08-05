FALLS VILLAGE — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Camille Grusauskas of Falls Village, Connecticut, on July 22, 2026, at the age of 70. Frank was born on Nov. 14, 1955 in Goshen. He was a beloved father and grandfather, uncle, brother, and partner. He was a fine woodworker and craftsman, an insatiable library patron, a musician, and a lover of life and the natural world. He was an extraordinary and talented man.

Frank spent his boyhood exploring the woods behind his childhood home, on Pie Hill Road in Goshen. He was the youngest and only son of Francis and Doris Grusauskas, with four older sisters, who he called his “Other Mothers.” From an early age he embraced Native American culture, and one of his favorite pastimes was walking local cornfields after a rain, in search of arrowheads, points, and stone tools.

Curious by nature, Frank spent his lifetime learning about earth science, history and art. He loved to sit outside on his front patio pondering crossword puzzles. He was a voracious reader and read until the day before he died. The book he reached for most during his final week was To Catch a Fish, by Mark Kurlansky.

From an early age, Frank lived his life enjoying one pleasure as he anticipated the next. He taught himself to play guitar and mandolin, and loved to camp with his family and instruments at bluegrass festivals, jamming with friends and strangers into the night. He loved seafood, the ocean, homegrown cannabis, throwing dinner parties, stoking the woodstove—his house often approaching 90 degrees in the dead of winter—gardening, and creating. From basket weaving to bread-making, and carving wooden birds and spoons, to tying flies and feather earrings, Frank was almost always working on something. He was resourceful and unconventional in his life and in his creativity. Even the sandcastles he built with his kids while vacationing in Cape Cod were works of art—giant sea serpents and elaborate pyramids and ziggurats with precisely sculpted stairways.

Frank’s passion for woodworking began at the age of five, when his father gave him a pearl-handled jackknife, a block of wood, some nails, and a hammer in their tiny basement. Frank learned to appreciate wood, as his father would only give him a piece of wood if he planned to use it wisely. He banged together a crooked birdhouse, then taught himself to whittle—which, he recalled, was how he learned to work with and against the grain. Frank attended Wamogo High School, and one year of college at Eastern Connecticut State University, before choosing his path of self-taught artisanship. To anybody interested in working with wood, he recommends starting with Bruce Hoadley’s book Understanding Wood—or, “traveling way back in time to watch the Viking ship builders,” which he did via books.

At the age of 26, Frank realized his dream of building a modest and beautiful house on a shoestring budget and with his own two hands, and with the help of his father and his close friends Richard Zimany and Mike Minnick. His children still call that house their home. While raising his three children, he worked as a carpenter, sheetrocker, roofer, painter, sculpture builder, cabinet maker, caretaker, and gardener.

Frank’s deep respect for trees and a reverence for the wood that they produce kept him inspired through his prolific retirement years. In his home workshop, which looked out over his beloved Robbins Swamp, he produced fine bowls, hundreds of spoons and cooking utensils, abstract sculptures inspired by the natural world, tables, chairs, and so much more. Following a brief hospitalization in 2016, during which his son brought him a book on lutherie, Frank spent the next three years building guitars and mandolins, many of which his musician son still plays.

Frank was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on June 10, and the disease progressed rapidly. He was kept mostly pain-free and remained curious and present throughout the end. He is predeceased by his parents, and sisters Joan Crown, Patricia Rickard, and Denise Garrett. As was his wish, Frank died at his home on Robbins Swamp, where he loved to watch the beavers and murmurations of starlings. He was surrounded by his family.

Frank is survived by his longtime partner of 28 years, Trudy Schaelchli, his sister Barbara Costello and her husband Tom, his first wife Norma DeMay, his children Caitlin, Maria Rose, and Jonathan, and his three grandchildren, Arthur, Eloise, and Phoebe. He is greatly missed, and will never be forgotten. “Love you to tears.”

Calling hours for Frank Grusauskas will be held from 1-3 pm on Saturday, August 8 at the Conklin Funeral Home in Millerton, NY. Please save the date for a celebration of Frank’s life at the Salisbury Town Grove on Saturday, November 14, time TBD. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Litchfield County, at vnhlc.org/giving/donate.